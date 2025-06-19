Death Stranding is being adapted into an animated film, with Aaron Guzikowski (Raised by Wolves) currently penning a script focussed on an original story, set within the universe of the game franchise. The news was first reported by Deadline, and shared by studio Kojima Productions and animation company Line Mileage, in a joint statement.

Together, they shared the animated film will be targeted at adults, with a mature story set against the cataclysm of Death Stranding – the post-apocalyptic event which connected the worlds of the living and the dead, with dire consequences. Given the tone of the announcement, it’s possible the film will focus on new characters, although firm details are yet to be locked in.

Given the rich backdrop of Death Stranding, and how deep the worldbuilding goes, there’s certainly ample material to explore here. As noted by Deadline, Guzikowski’s involvement is also very promising. The screenwriter’s work on Raised by Wolves has been frequently praised for its emotion and depth, and prior to this, Guzikowski also wrote the critically-acclaimed 2013 film Prisoners, starring Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal.

In a statement, Guzikowski expressed great enthusiasm about his role in creating the new Death Stranding adaptation, and a deep admiration for the work of Hideo Kojima.

‘I love the world of Death Stranding, it’s so creatively freeing, so beautifully dark and yet hopeful,’ he said. ‘I’m so excited and honoured that Hideo Kojima, whose work I’ve long admired, has invited me to dwell within his creation, to birth new stories into this fertile, mind-bending universe.’

Line Mileage CCO Daniel Dominguez also expressed excitement about the project, inspired by his love for video games.

‘As an avid gamer I can say, unequivocally, Death Stranding is the most cinematic, thought-provoking video game I have ever played,’ he said. ‘Playing it gave me the same emotional rush, visceral punch, and intellectual pleasure I had the first time I watched Blade Runner, or Ghost in the Shell. Adapting it into a form it so naturally evokes is an honor. And for Aaron Guzikowski to lend his talents, whose authorial mind and creative energy humble me… needless to say, this project is a dream come true.’

Notably, this upcoming project is the second major Death Stranding adaptation in the works.

As previously announced, A24 is currently developing a live action Death Stranding film, with Pig’s Michael Sarnoski on board to write and direct. So far, this film has been described as more of an ‘arthouse’ venture, which perfectly suits the tone of A24.

We’re likely to hear much more about this film, and the newly-announced animated Death Stranding adaption, in the near future. Stay tuned for more as both projects continue in development.