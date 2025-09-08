News

Death Cap Murders – Stan releases Erin Patterson documentary series trailer

Revealed – Death Cap Murders explores the 'hidden layers and lasting consequences of Victoria’s most infamous small-town tragedy'.
8 Sep 2025 6:00
Paul Dalgarno
Revealed: Death Cap Murders. Image: Stan.

Stan has released the trailer for part one of its three-part documentary series and Stan Original Revealed – Death Cap Murders, which will premiere this Sunday.

A crime the whole world thinks it knows: four guests fall critically ill after a family lunch in Leongatha, Victoria, and host Erin Patterson becomes the focus of relentless global scrutiny. But documentary series Revealed – Death Cap Murders gains exclusive access into the small town murders, uncovering new details, untold perspectives, and deeper truths not yet part of the public conversation, exposing hidden layers and lasting consequences of Victoria’s most infamous small-town tragedy and the worldwide media frenzy it ignited.

Death Cap Murders: cast, crew and interviewees

Led by The Age journalists John Silvester and Marta Pascual Juanola, alongside interviews with doctors, psychologists, local residents, mushroom poison experts, and Erin’s former colleagues, classmates and flatmates, Revealed – Death Cap Murders examines the impact of the global media furore and explores the limitations of truth, justice and motive.

Directed by Emmy-nominated Gil Marsden, Revealed – Death Cap Murders is a co-production between Dreamchaser, Den of Martians and FIFTH SEASON. Major production investment from Screen Australia. Financed in association with VicScreen.

Global distribution is handled by FIFTH SEASON, with the documentary titled internationally as Death Cap: The Mushroom Murders. Stan Executive Producers are Alicia Brown and Cailah Scobie.

Part one of the Stan Original Revealed – Death Cap Murders will premiere this Sunday, 14 September 2025, on Stan. Parts two and three will premiere later this year.


Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He is Head of Content at ArtsHub & ScreenHub. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

