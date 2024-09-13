Deadloch Season 2 starts production

Production has officially begun on Season Two of the award-winning Australian comedy series, Deadloch.

The announcement was made today by Prime Video, Guesswork Television, and OK Great Productions, with the support of Screen Queensland and Screen Territory. This follows the news that the show had been renewed back in July.

Cameras are already rolling on the six-episode season in Darwin, before moving on to Brisbane at a later date.

Created and written by Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan, Deadloch Season Two will welcome back Kate Box and Madeleine Sami in their roles as detectives Dulcie Collins and Eddie Redcliffe, along with Nina Oyama as Abby Matsuda and Alicia Gardiner as Cath York.

This season will also introduce new cast members Steve Bisley (The Great Gatsby), Shari Sebbens (The Sapphire), writer Jean Tong (Heartbreak High) in their acting debut role, Genevieve Morris, Byron Coll, Nikki Britton, Anthony J Sharpe, Blake Pavey, Damien Garvey, Ngali Shaw, Bev Killick, Ling Cooper-Tang, Ursula Yovich, Syd Brisbane, Ines English and newcomer Lennox Monaghan.

Plot details are so far hush-hush, but here’s what we know: Dulcie and Eddie are in Darwin investigating the death of Eddie’s former police partner, Bushy, when the body of a Top End icon is discovered in a remote town –which pushes them into their sweatiest investigation yet.

Sarah Christie, head of Australian Originals, Amazon MGM Studios said: ‘It’s full steam ahead on Deadloch Season Two. Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan have expertly crafted a gripping new mystery with their signature satirical comedy, but this time things are heating up in the Top End. We’re thrilled to welcome our fantastic new cast who join Kate Box, Madeleine Sami, Nina Oyama and Alicia Gardiner. We can’t wait to share more with fans around the world.’

Creators, executive producers and writers Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan said, ‘We are so excited to be bringing the second season of Deadloch to life in beautiful Garramilla/Darwin and we’re beyond thrilled to be working with this exceptional crew and cast of actors, dogs and crocodiles. We can’t wait to share the new season with audiences across the globe on Prime Video.’

The first season of Deadloch reached the Top 10 TV Shows in more than 165 countries and territories on Prime Video including the US, UK, and Canada. The series also won five AACTA Awards earlier this year, including Best Acting in a Comedy for Kate Box, and Best Screenplay in Television for Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan.

Deadloch Season Two is created and written by Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan who also serve as executive producers alongside Kevin Whyte and Tanya Phegan from Guesswork Television. Andy Walker is the producer and the series is directed by Beck Cole and Gracie Otto. Deadloch is produced by Guesswork Television, OK Great Productions and Amazon MGM Studios.

Deadloch Season Two is financed with the Assistance of Screen Territory through its Production Attraction Incentive Program and proudly supported by the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy.

Deadloch – Season 2 will debut on Prime at a later date.