Crushed uncorks the vintage drama in new Australian TV series

Screen Australia has backed a new drama set in the high-stakes world of winemaking by awarding development funding to Crushed.

Crushed is one of 46 narrative projects to share in $12.8 million through the agency’s latest round of investment, and the only Generate project included in this slate.

What is Crushed about?

Described as a premium, character-driven thriller dramedy, Crushed positions wine as both backdrop and battleground for its characters.

The upcoming Australian series follows an ambitious Zimbabwean sommelier whose career collapses after a scandal. Taking a job at a failing Australian winery, she discovers a fraudulent scheme hidden in the cellar – one that threatens to end her reputation for good.

Themes of reinvention, ambition and legacy shape the story, which pits tradition against disruption and explores the costs of chasing greatness. Set across Melbourne’s multicultural cityscape and Australia’s vineyard regions, the series places wine culture at the centre of the narrative.

Crushed takes place in the world of bespoke wineries. Image: Canva.

The team behind Crushed

The project is led by an all–African Australian creative team. Zimbabwean Australian actor, writer and producer Ratidzo Mambo created the series under Jacaranda Dreams Productions, following credits including Strife (Binge/Disney), The Gloaming (Stan/Disney/ABC) and Escape from Pretoria (Arclight Films). She is joined by director and producer Scottnes L. Smith (Jiva! for Netflix, Hear Me Move, Thula’s Vine) and actor-writer-producer Simone K. Smith (Good Cop Bad Cop, Love Me, La Brea).

Speaking about the project, Ratidzo Mambo said: ‘For me, the heart of Crushed is about what happens when people leave the safety of the familiar to chase a sense of destiny. Often, they’re both running from something and running toward the unknown. It’s a story about daring greatly, about betting your entire life on a passion most people don’t believe you deserve.

‘As an African Actor who has worked professionally across Zimbabwe, Australia and Los Angeles, I understand this deeply,’ said Mambo. ‘Developing this series has also been a glorious education, learning about the industry-defying women who are reshaping winemaking. I’ve been inspired by pioneers such as Ntsiki Biyela (CapeTown, South Africa), the McBride Sisters (California/New Zealand), Florence Drummond of Mitu Wines (Western Australia) and Kathleen Quealy (Mornington Peninsula, Australia),’ said Mambo.

Screen Australia’s Head of Development Bobby Romia said, ‘Crushed is the type of story that is bold, authentic, singular. The Crushed team’s blend of creativity and commitment to deeply layered, nuanced storytelling forms a bedrock for the series to explore the push and pull of identity, reinvention, ambition and legacy in modern Australia, with great potential to resonate with audiences here and around the world.’

Further production details and release dates have not yet been announced for Crushed.

Also on ScreenHub: ScreenX is bringing giant screens to Melbourne – we’ve seen this trick before



Melbourne Central’s Hoyts is about to get a 270-degree wraparound screen, making it the first cinema in Victoria to get the ScreenX experience.



What does that mean? Essentially, when you go to the movies you’ll be getting a ‘uniquely immersive’ panoramic viewing experience, created by projectors that extend the film’s visuals from the main screen onto the left and right side walls of the auditorium.



A simpler way of putting that would be: it’s three screens for the price of one! Excepting for the fact that the price tag is actually quite high ($36AUD for one adult, to be precise).



Is it worth it?



What are you getting for those thirty-six dollarydoos? Think of it as the in-cinema equivalent of a curved, widescreen monitor. ScreenX uses a multi-projection system to display synchronised supplementary footage alongside select films – like background environments or action extensions – which fill the viewer’s peripheral vision. It differs from IMAX by prioritising a wider format, not a taller one, and it differs from LA’s The Sphere experience by not using gimmicks like vibrating seats or generative AI.



Melbourne’s own version of ScreenX is scheduled to open in time for the release of Disney’s Tron: Ares on 9 October 2025, less than a month from now.



A new era for Melbourne Cinema?



The Melbourne Central ScreenX theatre will feature a 50-foot-wide screen and powered recliner seating, providing what the press release calls an ‘elevated viewing experience’. The visual elements that extend onto the left and right walls are not AI generated, but rather produced in collaboration with the original filmmakers and studios, which is comforting to hear.



But while this seems like a cutting-edge innovation for Hoyts, cinema actually has a long history of experimenting with expanded visual formats.



Read more.

