Crunchyroll: Dragon Ball DAIMA will be simulcast this October

Crunchyroll has confirmed that Dragon Ball DAIMA, a new Dragon Ball anime series, will simulcast on the streamer starting 12 October. The announcement was made in the following press release:

In celebration of the 40th anniversary of Akira Toriyama’s original manga, which launched the Dragon Ball anime franchise, legendary studio Toei Animation brings fans a brand new adventure. Dragon Ball DAIMA, the upcoming original anime series based on a new Dragon Ball story and characters from creator Akira Toriyama, will be available to stream with subtitles on Crunchyroll starting October 12 in Australia and New Zealand, followed by new weekly subtitled episodes simulcast with the Japanese TV broadcast.

Dragon Ball DAIMA: Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. What sort of adventure awaits Goku, Supreme Kai, and the new characters Glorio and Panzy in this unknown world, the ‘Demon Realm’?

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Dragon Ball DAIMA is directed by Yoshitaka Yashima (key animator, Dragon Ball Z: Cooler’s Revenge) and Aya Komaki (series director, One Piece) together with series composition and scenario by Yuko Kakihara and animation character design by Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru.

Of note, the series features the opening theme song ‘Jaka Jaan’ composed by Grammy Award-winning artist Zedd with support from C&K, the singer-songwriting duo of CLIEVY and KEEN, who also provided vocals. Lyrics are by Yukinojo Mori, best known for the Dragon Ball franchise songs ‘CHA-LA HEAD-CHA-LA’ and ‘Limit Break x Survivor.’ This song and the powerhouse collaboration behind it mark a new page in Dragon Ball history. Zedd will also be producing the ending song ‘NAKAMA’ by ZEDD feat. AI, whose lyrics were written and sung by the artist AI.

Dragon Ball DAIMA was revealed to the world last October to thunderous applause at the Dragon Ball Special Panel during New York Comic Con 2023. This new episodic series celebrates the birth of the global Dragon Ball phenomenon – commemorating the 40th anniversary of the original manga created by Akira Toriyama that first launched in 1984 in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump and since then has sold an astounding 260 million copies worldwide and counting.

Dragon Ball Daima. Image: Toei Animation/Crunchyroll

Produced by Toei Animation, the Dragon Ball anime franchise has achieved tremendous global success –taking its place in mainstream pop culture and boasting a multi-generational fan base. With the addition of Dragon Ball DAIMA, the franchise now spans six episodic series, including Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball GT, Dragon Ball Z Kai, and Dragon Ball Super, and 21 feature films as well as numerous mobile and video games, trading card game and an ever-expanding catalog of licensed merchandise and location-based entertainment.

Dragon Ball DAIMA premieres on Crunchyroll on 12 October, and will stream simultaneously with the Japanese broadcast of the series.

Also on ScreenHub:

Crunchyroll’s BOCCHI THE ROCK! Recap film hits cinemas this October

Originally announced as two separate films, BOCCHI THE ROCK! Recap Part 1 & 2 combines all of Season 1 into one cinematic experience, which also features a brand-new animation element. A new lyric video, ‘Tsukinami ni Kagayake’ (‘Shine as usual’), featuring new animation, was created for the opening sequence of the compilation film, as well as a new ending theme song, ‘Ima, Boku, Underground Kara’ (‘Now, I’m going from underground’) by Kessoku Band. The film will only be available in Japanese with English subtitles.

Read more …