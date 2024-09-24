Crunchyroll brings Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom to cinemas

Crunchyroll have announced yet another theatrical anime acquisition in today’s following press release:

Crunchyroll, the ultimate home for anime worldwide, announced today the theatrical dates in Australia for the video game fantasy film Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will distribute the isekai adventure which will come to cinemas in Australia on November 7, and will be available in both Japanese with English subtitles and dubbed in English.

Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom, is the first theatrical film from the fan-favourite Overlord franchise based on the light novels by Kugane Maruyama continuing the series picking up after the conclusion of season 4. The story follows Momonga, a regular salary man who finds himself transported into his favourite video game. All four seasons of Overlord are now available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Official Film Synopsis:

After twelve years of playing his favourite MMORPG game, Momonga logs in for the last time only to find himself transported into its world playing it indefinitely. Throughout his adventures, his avatar ascends to the title of Sorcerer King Ains Ooal Gown.

Once prosperous but now on the brink of ruin, The Sacred Kingdom enjoyed years of peace after construction of an enormous wall protecting them from neighbouring invasions. But, one day this comes to an end when the Demon Emperor Jaldabaoth arrives with an army of villainous demi-humans.

Fearing invasion of their own lands, the neighbouring territory of the Slane Theocracy is forced to beg their enemies at the Sorcerer Kingdom for help. Heeding the call, Momonga, now known as the Sorcerer King Ains Ooal Gown, rallies the Sorcerer Kingdom and its undead army to join the fight alongside the Sacred Kingdom and the Slane Theocracy in hopes to defeat the Demon Emperor.

Credits: Original story by Kugane Maruyama. Directed by Naoyuki Ito. Character Design and Chief Animation Direction by Satoshi Tasaki. Illustrated by so-bin. Music by Shuji Katayama (Team-MAX). Produced by MADHOUSE.

Watch the trailer for Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom

About the Overlord franchise:

Momonga is a regular salaryman who leads a guild in the MMORPG video game Yggdrasil. After twelve years of playing the game, the servers are finally shutting down. Momonga logs in for the last time, seeing the game to its end. However, after the clock strikes midnight, nothing changes… and Momonga finds himself playing the game indefinitely and is transported into its world. Throughout his adventures, he ascends to the title of Sorcerer King Ains Ooal Gown.

Originally a web novel by Kugane Maruyama that was adapted into light novels and manga publications,the first season of the anime series debuted in 2017 and quickly became popular among fans. Currently, all four seasons are now streaming on Crunchyroll along with OVERLORD: The Undead King and Overlord: The Dark Hero, two omnibus films that serve as recaps for season one.

Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom is in cinemas from 7 November.