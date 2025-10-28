Netflix is reportedly developing a Crash Bandicoot animated series

Netflix is reportedly working on an animated adaptation of Crash Bandicoot alongside WildBrain Studios (Sonic Prime) and while details remain scarce, there’s ample reasons to pay attention.

The news was first reported by What’s on Netflix, in a brief article indicating the project is being ‘quietly developed’ at the streamer. Should this report prove accurate, it would certainly align with recent moves at Netflix.

What do we know about Netflix’s reported Crash Bandicoot series?

Netflix has a history of adapting video games, with recent animated releases like Arcane, Castlevania, Tomb Raider, Carmen Sandiego and Splinter Cell receiving strong results across the board. WildBrain Studios’ own Sonic Prime has been a significant success for Netflix, spawning a new legion of Sonic the Hedgehog fans, as well as toys, books and other tie-in merchandise.

While the initial target market for the reported Crash Bandicoot TV series will likely be ageing millennials, it’s fair to say the character has potential to be a favourite among younger watchers. With his expressive face and wild antics, he’s prime material for an all-ages cartoon.

Crash Bandicoot was first adapted by Skylanders

There was actually already an attempt to animate the bandicoot in the Skylanders series, and while he only had a few small appearances here and there, he certainly made an impression. (It’s worth noting the iconic Rhys Darby voiced Crash in later episodes.) While the generation of Skylanders has passed, there will likely be older kids who remember the character from this franchise, or who are now old enough to check out the remastered trilogy of the original games.

In any case, a possible Crash Bandicoot TV series feels like the realisation of a long-held dream for original developers, Naughty Dog. As uncovered many years back, the original game initially had an animated cutscene intro that feels like it was designed to be a TV pilot and revealed plenty of possibilities for the franchise. Briefly, it even sparked an online fervour about whether or not it was intended to inspire a TV show.

What to expect from this Netflix adaptation

While nothing is confirmed yet, should Netflix be adapting Crash Bandicoot as reported, this could be the series that finally does justice to the franchise in a way that Skylanders never could.

There’s a rich world here to adapt, filled with all sorts of quirky oddities, from hybrid dingo-alligators created by animal experimentation, to scientists with enormous heads, and Caesar-like lion hybrids, to name just a few. It does feel like older adults may be more drawn to the series than kids, if only for the nostalgia, but there’s certainly appeal here either way.

For now, this TV adaptation remains unconfirmed, so we’ll have to wait to see whether or not it manifests. In the meantime, we can always imagine a bright future.

