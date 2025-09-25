Chinese AI censorship allegations engulf the film Together

Australian filmmaker Michael Shanks’ debut feature Together is facing controversy yet again, with Chinese distributors allegedly altering the film using generative AI before screening it in cinemas.

As reported in Bloomberg, Chinese distributor Hishow used AI technology to alter a pivotal gay wedding scene in Together by digitally transforming one of the male actors into a woman. The edit reframes the moment as a heterosexual marriage, thus literally erasing any queer representation from the story.

What happened?

NEON, the film’s US distributor, condemned the move in a statement to Deadline, saying it ‘does not approve of Hishow’s unauthorized edit’ and demanded the version be pulled from circulation.

The controversy sparked swift backlash online, with social media users sharing side-by-side comparisons of the original and the AI-modified scene (see below).

A screenshot of @AngelicaOung ‘s X post. Images from Together, distributed by Kismet Media in Australia and Hishow in China.

Chinese and western netizens alike are arguing that the change undermines not only the creative integrity of Shanks’ film, but also highlights the troubling increase of generative AI in cinema. Unlike traditional cuts, which many argue would be just as offensive to a filmmaker’s vision, an AI-driven edit presents a seamless alternate reality.

AI is just the beginning

The Chinese release of Together has now reportedly been withdrawn, but the incident reflects a long-standing pattern of Western films being censored for Chinese audiences. Hollywood blockbusters have often been trimmed or edited to conform to state guidelines, with LGBTQ+ themes and politically sensitive content being the most common target (see Disney’s Lightyear).

A UCLA study cited by Deadline suggests audiences in mainland China may be more open to LGBTQ+ representation than regulators allow, underscoring the disconnect between censorship policies and public sentiment.

This use of AI is also consistent with wider moves in China’s screen sector to embed generative tools into filmmaking. As ScreenHub reported earlier this year, the Shanghai International Film Festival unveiled the ‘Kung Fu Movie Heritage Project 100 Classics AI Revitalization Project’, which is using AI to restore and ‘reimagine’ martial arts films like Fist of Fury and A Better Tomorrow.

A Better Tomorrow is even being turned into what producers describe as the world’s first ‘AI-produced animated feature’. While marketed as mere preservation, the project points to a wider acceptance of non-human made art in cinema.

Together in trouble again

Together ran into some hot water earlier in 2025 with a legal battle over potential plagiarism. The team behind the film, including director Michael Shanks, outright rejected the copycat allegations which were made by the producers of indie feature Better Half, who claimed Shanks’ script lifted key elements from their project.

NEON and Shanks’ legal team called the lawsuit ‘baseless’, and pointed to a registered draft of the Together script that predates the plaintiffs’ claims by a year.

The overlapping controversies mean that Shanks’ debut is at the centre of a unique conversation, about the fragility of queer representation in international distribution, the growing normalisation of AI as a tool for both censorship and ‘innovation’ in film, and the ongoing challenge of protecting creative work in an era of heightened scrutiny and rapid technological change.

Together, starring Dave Franco and Alison Brie, was acquired by NEON for USD $17 million after its Sundance premiere and opened in Australian cinemas last July via Kismet.

