Capcom announces Resident Evil Requiem, Pragmata showcase

The latest Capcom Spotlight will focus on a handful of upcoming and new games.
20 Jun 2025 8:57
Leah J. Williams
resident evil requiem capcom spotlight

Image: Capcom

Capcom has announced a new edition of the Capcom Spotlight, taking place on 26 June 2025, with a focus on Resident Evil Requiem, Pragmata, and other recent releases like Monster Hunter Wilds and Street Fighter 6. For now, it doesn’t appear there will be any major surprises during the show, but with 40 minutes of news and information scheduled, there could certainly be room for something.

Even without surprises, the Capcom Spotlight will be worth tuning in for. The two headliner games – Resident Evil Requiem and Pragmata – have already looked stunning in early trailers and previews. Resident Evil Requiem is particularly compelling, with this game’s first story trailer revealing a new, horrific journey filled with mysterious diseases and monsters of all sorts.

Since the release of Village in 2021, there’s been plenty of questions about what’s next for the Resident Evil series. With the arrival of this showcase, we’ll learn much more about it, and what’s going on with new game protagonist, Grace Ashcroft.

As for Pragmata, the anticipation for this game has been building even longer. The first trailer arrived five years ago, with indications the title would release by 2022. Years later, we’ve only just seen it resurface – but based on early previews, we know Capcom has been hard at work in the interim.

Read: The mysterious sci-fi shooter Pragmata has returned – Preview

With developer interviews and new trailers planned for the Capcom Spotlight, we expect we’ll get meaty glimpses at both of these new games, alongside looks at new updates for a range of already-released titles.

How to watch Capcom Spotlight 2025

Those keen to tune in live for all the latest news and announcements from Capcom should set their watches for the following times, around the world:

  • Australia – 8:00 am AEST | 7:30 am ACST | 6:00 am AWST (27 June)
  • New Zealand – 10:00 am NZST (27 June)
  • Japan – 7:00 am JST (27 June)
  • United States – 3:00 pm PT | 6:00 pm ET (26 June)
  • United Kingdom – 10:00 pm GMT | 11:00 pm BST (26 June)

The show will be live on the global Capcom YouTube channels.

Stay tuned for all the latest news and announcements.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who spends her time falling in love with media of all qualities. One of her favourite films is The Mummy (2017), and one of her favourite games is The Urbz for Nintendo DS. Take this information as you will.

