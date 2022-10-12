Byron Bay Film Festival crashes onto the scene once again

Australia’s leading regional film festival returns in October 2022 with a ten-day celebration of cinema for locals and visitors from around the world.

This year’s theme is ‘Shining Light in Darkness’, and with that the 2022 Festival marks a return to connecting local and visiting filmmakers with film-lovers, and a full program that embodies the Byron zeitgeist.

Opening the Byron Bay Film Festival is the highly-acclaimed Triangle of Sadness, a dazzling and hilariously offbeat satire about the world’s super-rich and their excursion aboard a mega-yacht, captained by a deranged Woody Harrelson. Money can’t buy what these people lack … and Triangle is a riotous reminder of that fact.

Making waves

The Festival organisers this year have compiled a stunning surf-film selection that fully affirms Byron’s favourite activity. A top attraction will be the Australian Premiere of Birth of the Endless Summer, in which Californian surf pioneer Dick Metz revisits his global exploration from 1958-1961 and reveals the untold story behind one of the most watched and beloved documentaries of all time: The Endless Summer. It’s a moving look at a film that will have great memories and meaning for so many boardriders, from veteran to grommet, and for all those who know the beach is the place to be.

Savage Waters combines the search for a mythical wave in some of the most remote and dangerous waters of the Atlantic Ocean with a hunt for pirate treasure on a reef-protected island group. Narrated by the legendary Charles Dance, Savage Waters boasts jaw-dropping cinematography, and follows a group of driven adventurers – sailors and surfers – seeking challenges wherever they can find them, including at the big-wave capital Nazare in Portugal.

Waterman is a profile of the surfing legend, Olympic superstar and Hawaiian icon, Duke Paoa Kahanamoku – the father of the modern sport. From modest roots in Waikiki, Duke swam his way to fame, becoming the face of a changing Hawaii – and a vital part of its tourism industry – as it evolved from an independent kingdom to the 50th American state.

Narrated by Jason Momoa, this original documentary features commentary from surfing’s biggest stars, including newly-crowned Olympic gold medallist Carissa Moore and Kelly Slater, while telling the story of Hawaii’s history and the meaning of Aloha.

Sweet Adventure is the latest masterpiece from award-winning filmmaker Peter Hamblin, who brought us Let’s Be Frank and Riss. The affable South African director has made another quirky gem, this time starring Albee Layer, Matt Meola, Nora Vasconcellos and Selema Masekela.

A surf/life/ecology film that will have huge appeal is The Road to Patagonia, from Byron’s own Matty Hannon. A World Premiere, The Road to Patagonia is a candidate for best film at BBFF2022, for its record of what Matty calls ‘a physical and spiritual odyssey to better understand our place in nature.’

International highlights

Gloriavale examines the widespread abuse inside the infamous Gloriavale Christian Community cult and the institutional failures that have allowed it to continue. With unprecedented access to the notoriously secretive community, the filmmakers follow a lone family as they mount a ground- breaking legal case against the cult’s powerful leaders.

Visionary artist Trevor Paglen is fascinated by mass surveillance and artificial intelligence. After 9/11 these abstract and unseen technologies have become widespread as part of state and corporate surveillance, largely without our knowledge. 5 time Walkley Award winning journalist and filmmaker Yaara Bou Melhem takes a creative approach in Unseen Skies, following Trevor as he works to launch an artwork into space to show that our skies are more than the exclusive playground of the military-industrial complex.

A healthy response to this over-reach, and to the behemoth presence of corporates and Big Pharma in our medical systems is shown in Dosed 2: The Trip of a Lifetime, a profound and deeply moving study of the use of psychedelics in the treatment of illness, in this case, a mother-of-four’s colon cancer.

And on a happier note is festival favourite Broderick Fox’s Manscaping, an intimate and funny queer re-imagining of the traditional barber shop, which manages to re-style fragile masculinity along the way.

The word ‘International’ in the Festival’s full title is realised by the selection of Feature Dramas, which this year have a particular pertinence, especially Klondike, a story of a Ukrainian family that finds itself at the centre of the MH-17 air-crash catastrophe in the Donetsk Oblast region of Ukraine.

Faithbreaker is another drama about moral truth and forgiveness. Set in Poland, it comes to Byron from Festival favourite Piotr Zlotorowicz, whose film Mother Earth won BBFF2015’s Best Short Film Award, who returns with his debut feature film.

Other standouts include Decision to Leave, a seductive neo-noir romance from South Korean Park Chan-wook, winner of the Best Director prize at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival; and Everybody Hates Johan, an explosive comedy from Norway.

Outside of the cinema there is a diverse and exciting range of events on offer – from the glamour of the Opening Night red carpet welcome to extended reality opportunities, talks, workshops and opportunities to meet and mingle with some of contemporary cinema’s most remarkable creatives.

Young Australian Filmmaker Award

From a multitude of impressive applicants, 10 talented young people have been nominated for the Young Australian Filmmaker of the Year Award at the 16th Byron Bay Film Festival.

One of the judges assessing the work of nominees in the Festival’s Young Australian Filmmaker Award competition will be Jack Thompson, a pillar of Australian cinema and a long-standing supporter of the Byron Festival. Jack will also be present at a lunch event on Saturday, October 22.

Join BBFF in ‘Shining Light into Darkness’, from October 21 to kick off 10 days of cinematic celebration.

The 16th Byron Bay Film Festival runs from October 21–30, at Palace Cinemas Byron Bay. To learn more and stay up to dates, visit the BBFF website.

