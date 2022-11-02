Bump season 3 trailer: watch it here

The Chalmers-Davis family are back in season 3 of Bump – and we’ve got your first look at the trailer right here, with baby Jacinda all grown up and ready for school.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Stan and Screen Australia announced the brand new season of Bump earlier in 2022.

Claudia Karvan returns to star in the new season and is co-producing, alongside Dan and John Edwards. Stars Nathalie Morris, Carlos Sanson Jnr and Angus Sampson are also returning, alongside the series’ stellar supporting cast.

Screen Australia Head of Content Sally Caplan said: ‘Not only has Bump proven enormously popular with viewers on Stan with its relatable characters and entertaining scripts, it also continues to provide great opportunities for emerging creatives to further their careers. We’re very proud to continue to support the talented team at Roadshow Rough Diamond to bring Seasons 2 and 3 to life together, and I look forward to seeing what’s in store for Oly, Santi and their families.’

In the previous season of Bump, Oly and Santi were in a new place of hope and uncertainty. They’d had a baby, fallen in love, moved in together and then back out. Then, just four-ish months into baby Jacinda’s life, Rosa discovered a betrayal by Angie and Matias that shook both families to their core.

The Stan Original Series Bump is produced by Roadshow Rough Diamond with major production investment from Screen Australia in association with Screen NSW. ITV Studios will manage international sales.