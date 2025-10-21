Bump is back for one last chaotic family holiday

Stan has released a trailer for Bump: A Christmas Story, a festive one-off special that reunites the beloved cast of the Australian series Bump. The feature-length episode will premiere on 30 November.

Set between episodes nine and ten of the show’s final season, the holiday special takes audiences on a wild South American cruise with the Chalmers-Davis clan. Their intention is simple: to enjoy a warm, cultural Christmas and celebrate the beauty of Colombian traditions.

Reality, of course, has other plans.

With Angie (Claudia Karvan) alive and well, and Oly (Nathalie Morris) and Santi (Carlos Sanson Jr) navigating parenthood with their eight-week-old son, this sun-soaked special promises laughter, mayhem and plenty of family dysfunction.

Who’s back on Bump?

The returning ensemble cast includes Nathalie Morris (We Were Dangerous), Carlos Sanson Jr (Ladies in Black), Claudia Karvan (Love My Way, The Secret Life of Us), Angus Sampson (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga), Christian Byers (Year Of, Exposure) and Ava Cannon.

They’re joined by Paula Garcia (Thirteen Lives), Claudia de Giusti, Alex Sanson, Jerónimo Llorente and Oscar Leal (Black Snow).

New faces joining the Christmas chaos include Sara Marmolejo, Wilbert Olaya, Will Rodriguez and Lilian Alejandra Valverde.

Stan says the film marks a return to Bump’s usual blend of heart and humour – exploring love, identity and connection through the lens of an extended family doing their best (and failing spectacularly) to hold it all together.

Producing the final Bump

Bump: A Christmas Film is produced by Roadshow Rough Diamond (Romper Stomper) and its founders Dan Edwards and John Edwards, alongside Claudia Karvan and Kelsey Munro, continuing the creative partnership that made the original series a hit.

The film was written by Kelsey Munro, created by Munro and Karvan, and directed by Margie Beattie (Bump S5, Plum). Stan Executive Producers are Cailah Scobie and Donna Chang.

Production was financed with the assistance of Screen NSW through the Made in NSW Fund, with ITV Studios handling international sales.

Stan says that the special serves as a festive flashback, celebrating Angie’s final Christmas and closing out the Bump story for good.

Bump: A Christmas Film premieres 30 November on Stan.

