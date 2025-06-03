BritBox launches a refreshed platform with more shows & movies

BritBox Australia has announced a ‘major evolution of its service’, which is says will deliver ‘more value, more choice, and more of the British content Australians can’t get enough of’.

Almost five years since launching in Australia in 2020, the streamer has added three new curated channels: BBC First, BBC Entertain and BBC Select, and promises ‘hundreds of hours of new content’.

Shows added to the line-up include new exclusive series such as Agatha Christie’s Towards Zero, Outrageous and Fear and Death Valley, alongside the latest seasons of returning series Shetland and The Bay.

‘This exciting new chapter for BritBox Australia features an expanded slate of exclusive UK shows and genre collections,’ said Moira Hogan, Executive Vice President of International Markets and General Manager of BritBox Australia. ‘We’re making it even easier to discover the best of British entertainment.’

As part of the platform refresh, BritBox has also improved its viewing quality and download limit.

‘Our customers told us they wanted more,’ Hogan said. ‘More of the latest series, more quality dramas, comedies and mysteries, as well as more variety across genres.

‘We’ve expanded the service with the aim of continuing to delight our existing fans and appeal to new customers. Our team has crafted a user experience that combines the best of on-demand viewing with a curated channel experience.’

The three new channels have been designed to give subscribers instant access to their favourite genres.

BBC First, says the streamer, is ‘the home of high-quality drama, bringing viewers some of the UK’s most compelling and critically acclaimed series, from gripping crime thrillers to sweeping period dramas’. Current highlights include the new and exclusive dramas Beyond Paradise and The Bay.

BBC Entertain is a ‘general entertainment channel’ with a mix of comedy, drama and lifestyle content, including British comedy and quiz shows.

BBC Select, meanwhile, is pitched as ‘the destination for unmissable world-renowned documentaries’ with presenters such as David Attenborough, Brian Cox and Michael Mosley.

Shows recently added to BritBox

Towards Zero (3 June)

Towards Zero. Image: BritBox.

Miniseries. When an elderly widow is brutally murdered in her quiet Gull’s Point home, Inspector Leach is thrust into a web of shocking twists. A failed suicide attempt, a false theft accusation, a malfunctioning hotel lift, and a tennis star’s tangled love life – what do these events have in common?

As Leach digs deeper, the connections between them become impossible to ignore, leading to a dark and unexpected truth. Each clue brings more questions, and just when you think you’ve figured it out, the shocking reveal will leave you reeling.

Starring Mimi Keene, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Claudie Blakley. Watch the trailer.

Beyond Paradise Season 3 (3 June)

Beyond Paradise Season 3. Image: BritBox.

Series. Set against the idyllic backdrop of Devon and Cornwall, the Shipton Abbott team are back to solve more intriguing crimes, including a body found in the river on the county border, a baffling chocolate box poisoning, a historic farming feud and a spiking incident on the water.

Away from the police station, Martha and Humphrey try to overcome unexpected hurdles as foster parents, while the reappearance of Martha’s old flame Archie presents an unexpected challenge.

Starring Kris Marshall, Sally Bretton and Zahra Ahmadi.

Shetland Season 9 (3 June)

Shetland Season 9. Image: BritBox.

Series. A double missing person’s case blurs the lines between the personal and the professional, as Calder and Tosh are drawn into a labyrinthine investigation.

When Tosh’s friend Annie Bett goes missing, she suspects something is seriously wrong. Ruth Calder – now living in Shetland – has no time to recover from a life-threatening ordeal of her own, as together they set out in search of Annie and her young son, Noah.

Starring Ashley Jensen, Alison O’Donnell and Steven Robertson.

The Catch (3 June)

Series. This suspenseful mini-series follows fisherman Ed Collier, whose life is turned upside down when his daughter, Abbie, introduces her new boyfriend, Ryan. Ed’s protective instincts go into overdrive as he uncovers disturbing secrets about Ryan’s past.

As Ed digs deeper, he realises Ryan is hiding a dark truth that could destroy everything that Ed holds close.

Starring Jason Watkins, Aneurin Barnard and Poppy Gilbert.

Cornwall With Simon Reeve (3 June)

Documentary series. Simon Reeve embarks on an unforgettable journey through the picturesque yet often overlooked corners of Cornwall, England. From its rugged coastline to hidden villages, heuncovers the region’s rich history, fascinating people and the challenges it faces today. Get ready for a captivating exploration of one of Britain’s most stunning and unique landscapes.

Hosted by Simon Reeve.

