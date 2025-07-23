After redefining prestige television with Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, audiences are keenly awaiting Vince Gilligan’s new science fiction series for Apple TV+, which has been mysteriously referred to as Happiness Is Contagious.

Still untitled, but shot under the mysterious working name Wycaro 339, the series is slated to arrive in 2025 – and Apple has already locked in two seasons.

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul) reunites with Gilligan to star in the psychological sci-fi drama. Filmed across seven months in Albuquerque, New Mexico – the setting for much of Gilligan’s television legacy – the new series imagines a version of present-day Albuquerque where the world has shifted dramatically from what we know.

Little else is known about the story beyond its setting and tone, though a teaser titled Happiness is Contagious has just dropped on YouTube, hinting at eerie undercurrents beneath a glossy surface.

Watch the teaser, titled Happiness is Contagious:

While Apple is keeping plot specifics hidden, the teaser confirms the series will premiere on Apple TV+ in 2025. A full trailer is expected this Friday 25 July.

Joining Seehorn in the cast is Karolina Wydra (House, True Blood), who was announced in March 2024. Production reportedly began in February and wrapped by September that year, with shooting delayed by the 2023 WGA strike – which temporarily paused writing on the final two episodes of the first season.

Gilligan, who is no stranger to scifi having cut his chops on shows like X-Files, serves as showrunner and executive producer, developing the series through his ongoing deal with Sony Pictures Television.

More details, including a proper title, are expected to emerge with the trailer drop later this week.

Chief of War (1 August)

Series. Set amidst the beautiful backdrop of the islands of Hawai‘i, the nine-episode series is based on true events and follows warrior Ka‘iana, as he tries to unify the islands before Western colonisation in the late 18th century. Watch the trailer.

Starring Jason Momoa, Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, and more.

Stillwater Season 4 (1 August)

Series. The series follows a wise panda who teaches three young siblings about the world and each other. Centred on siblings Karl, Addy, and Michael, they encounter everyday challenges – big and small – which sometimes feel insurmountable. Fortunately for these three, they have Stillwater, a wise panda, as their next-door neighbour.

Platonic Season 2 (6 August)

Series. The ten-episode second season picks up with everyone’s favourite pair of best friends as they contend with new midlife hurdles, including work, weddings and partners in crises. The duo tries their best to be each other’s rock – but sometimes rocks break things.

Starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne.

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical (15 August)

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. The Peanuts gang celebrate the joy and magic of summer camp and the importance of preserving what you love. Charlie Brown loves camp and is determined to make his final year special, but Sally, a first-time camper, is nervous and skeptical of the new and unfamiliar place. While everyone settles into camp, Snoopy and Woodstock discover a treasure map that takes them on a wild adventure nearby.

Invasion Season 3 (22 August)

Series. Following an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world, the acclaimed, action-packed series stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, and more.

Shape Island Season 2 (29 August)

Series. The series takes place on a charming island and invites viewers to join serious Square, intrepid Circle and tricky Triangle as they dig up some fun, search for answers and build on their friendship — all while learning how to navigate each other’s differences, showing kids that friendship can take many shapes.

