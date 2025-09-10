Black Mirror creator teases new crime series with ‘blood and frowning’

Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker is shifting gears with a new detective series for Netflix – and this time, he’s trading dystopian satire for a grim crime story.

Brooker, who has made a career on Netflix by skewering technology and modern life with bleak humour, now appears to be dipping into different narratives, but nothing too far removed from his oeuvre. The upcoming crime thriller does not yet have an official title, but the logline suggests a few similarities with Black Mirror.

As reported in The Hollywood Reporter, the official logline describes ‘a profoundly serious, stunningly original crime thriller in which a tormented detective from the Northern city of Bleakford ventures down to London on a mission to catch a ritualistic serial killer before they run out of people to kill’.

The warning attached is classic Brooker: ‘Contains blood and frowning.’

What do we know about the Black Mirror creator’s new series?

The cast is led by Paddy Considine, best known for House of the Dragon, alongside Georgina Campbell (Barbarian, Watchers) and Lena Headey (Game of Thrones). The untitled four-part miniseries is already in production.

‘I’ve dreamt of providing a quote ever since I was a young foetus, and now here I am doing it,’ he said in a statement. ‘Please watch my show. I am begging you.’

The project was co-written by Brooker with Ben Caudell, Jason Hazeley, Emer Kenny, Daniel Maier and Joel Morris, with additional material from Victoria Asare Archer. He executive produces alongside Jessica Rhoades and long-time collaborator Annabel Jones. Mark Kinsella serves as co-executive producer, Richard Webb produces, and Al Campbell directs.

Brooker had hinted at the series earlier this year when speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about Emmy nominations for the most recent season of Black Mirror. At the time, he confirmed he was working on ‘something very different’, describing it as a project that ‘uses my other skill set’ and is not connected to Black Mirror.

That long-running anthology remains alive at Netflix, though Brooker acknowledged the challenge of staying ahead of real-world developments that mirror the dystopia of the show. ‘There is definitely a shorter gap between conceptualising a Black Mirror story and the real world unfortunately serving up something quite similar,’ he said.

‘I’m in a bit of an arms race with reality.’

The untitled Charlie Brooker crime series does not yet have a release date on Netflix.

