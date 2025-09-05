Zoe Pepper’s violent satire Birthright to open Byron Bay Film Festival

Birthright, the debut feature of Western Australian filmmaker Zoe Pepper, has been selected as the opening night film of the Byron Bay Film Festival.

The film follows a down-and-out husband and his pregnant wife who, upon moving in with his parents, quickly realise that his folks don’t want them around. This triggers a power struggle between the four of them that escalates rapidly. It’s pitched as a ‘dark family satire’ exploring generational inequality between Baby Boomers and Millennials. What begins as uneasy domestic cohabitation descends into paranoia, desperation and moments of surreal humour, culminating in violent upheaval.

The film’s cast features Travis Jeffrey (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes), Maria Angelico (The Newsreader), Michael Hurst (Hercules: The Legendary Journeys), and Linda Cropper (High Country). Jeffrey and Angelico will attend the screening at Byron Bay, alongside producer Cody Greenwood (Under the Volcano, Girl Like You) and Pepper herself.

Running from 17–26 October, Byron Bay Film Festival will commence on Friday 17 October with a red-carpet gala screening at Palace Byron Bay, followed by an after-party at Tokyo Doll.

After a decade as one of Western Australia’s most in-demand theatre directors, Zoe Pepper was selected for Screenwest’s Feature Navigator program, where she developed the script for Birthright.

Screenwest’s Feature Navigator program is designed to nurture mid-career creatives, offering access to mentorship, script development, and industry connections.

Birthright‘s journey so far

The premiere of Birthright at Tribeca in April follows Pepper’s successful direction off two web series: LIFT, a Mad Kids production starring Lucy Durack, and The Big Spaghetti, which she also co-wrote. The latter drew international attention, premiering at the Slamdance Film Festival in the United States the following year. That same project earned Pepper the Australian Directors’ Guild Award for Best Direction in an Online Comedy Series.

Pepper described her film as ‘unsettling, irreverent and emotional’. She links its themes to a shift in generational expectations: ‘We were raised to believe that hard work would be rewarded with a home and stability. But the rules have changed. This story channels my fears, and the satire that comes with them.’

Festival Director J’aimee Skippon-Volke said opening with Birthright signals a commitment to emerging Australian voices: ‘The Byron Bay Film Festival has always championed fearless storytelling. Zoe Pepper’s debut is bitingly relevant, wickedly funny and deeply moving – the perfect way to launch our 2025 edition.’

The Byron Bay Film Festival runs from 17-26 October 2025.

More NSW festivals to come

Also on ScreenHub: SXSW Sydney unveils 2025 screen program with top directors, producers and more



South by Southwest Sydney (SXSW Sydney) has revealed the line-up for its 2025 Screen industry program, with a slate of international and Australian names set to lead talks, mentorships and live commentary sessions.



Joining previously announced keynote speaker Paul Feig (Bridesmaids) are Hollywood costume designer Kym Barret (The Matrix), filmmaker Michael Shanks (Together), producer Liz Watts (The King), showrunner Tony Ayres (Stateless), Whitney Fuller from Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, Alexandra Fredericks from Oscilloscope, Joe Yanick from Yellow Veil Pictures, and Lisa Dreyer from the US genre showcase Fantastic Festival.



According to organisers, this year’s program will cover everything from VFX training to film acquisitions, programming, and the essentials of screen business, alongside broader questions of what defines an Australian story and how creators can connect with global markets.



Several sessions will drill into specific sectors of the industry. Blood, Sweat & Tears: The Indie Horror Producer’s Survival Guide will see Jill Kingston (Pacific Shadow Pictures), Enzo Tedeschi (Deadhouse Films), Kate Separovich (Lake Martin Films) and Helen Tuck (Deadhouse Films) share lessons from producing horror on a shoestring.



So You Want to Move to LA will provide frank advice from Carmen Knox (Invention Studios) and actor Remy Hii on navigating the US industry, while Pitch Please will unpack practical pitching skills with Knox and writer Shanrah Wakefield.



Read more.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.