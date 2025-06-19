Binge commissions new Aus series about bank robber Brenden Abbott

A new Australian crime series based on the infamous ‘Postcard Bandit’ Brenden Abbott is in the works at Binge.

The scripted drama series was commissioned today by the streamer, and will largely draw on material from the novel Australian Outlaw – The True Story of Postcard Bandit Brenden Abbott.

In the 1980s Abbott became a household name after committing a string of bank robberies, evading police, eventually being arrested, and then escaping custody – twice. With the exception of inmates convicted of murder, Abbott is currently the longest serving prisoner in Australia.

The 6 x 1-hour scripted series (as yet untitled) is being billed as a ‘propulsive, high-octane’, 1980/90s crime drama, inspired by the true story of ‘The Postcard Bandit’. It follows Abbott as a master criminal on the run, eluding police and escaping maximum security prison.

George Mason (The Power of the Dog, The Survivors) leads the cast as Brenden Abbott, with Robyn Malcolm (After The Party, The Survivors), Ashleigh Cummings (Citadel, Long Bright River, Hounds of Love), and Keiynan Lonsdale (Swift Street, The Flash) starring alongside him. Each portrays a different figure in Abbott’s turbulent life and the law enforcement network determined to bring him down.

The ensemble cast includes David Howell (Narrow Road to the Deep North, Strife), Mia Artemis (Sweet Tooth, The Secrets She Keeps), Christian Byers (Bump, The Narrow Road to the Deep North), Roxie Mohebbi (He Had It Coming, Critical Incident), Oscar Redding (Top of the Lake, The Twelve), Anthony Hayes (Mystery Road, Gold, The Twelve), and Jayden Popik (Mystery Road, A Perfect Pairing).

Ben Young (Hounds of Love, The Twelve) and Bonnie Moir (Exposure, Love Me) are directing, with Young also serving as executive producer.

‘This story’s got everything I love in TV – action, love, violence and complex emotional relationships,’ said Young. ‘If it didn’t happen, you wouldn’t believe it.’

Hamish Lewis (How to Make Gravy, The Twelve) is producing, alongside series producer Matt Noonan (Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Beyond Goodbye), with Michael Brooks (The Twelve, How to Make Gravy) as Executive Producer alongside Lana Greenhalgh and Penny Win as Commissioners and Executive Producers.

The writing team is led by writer and script producer Sarah Walker (The Secrets She Keeps, The Twelve), alongside Matt Cameron (The Clearing, Jack Irish) and writers Scout Cripps and Anthony Hayes.

The series is commissioned by Foxtel Group, produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production (WBITVP) Australia. Major production investment has been provided from Screenwest and the Western Australian Production Attraction Incentive.

The series will be produced in association with, and distributed by, ITV Studios.

Cameras are already rolling in Western Australia.

‘The misadventures of the elusive Brenden Abbott is as Australian as it gets and we’re proud to be partnering with the team at WBITVP Australia to bring this legendary Aussie story to screen,’ Lana Greenhalgh, Executive Producer and Director of Scripted Originals, Foxtel Group, said.

‘We’re thrilled to have cameras now rolling in WA where the story started nearly 40 years ago.’

Hamish Lewis, Head of Scripted at WBITVP Australia echoed Greenhalgh’s sentiments: ‘We’re pumped to be back in Western Australia working with Foxtel and Screenwest again. This is a truly incredible story, too good not to be told.’

It’s the story of extreme resilience, determination and family – with a wild backdrop of 80s and 90s Australia. We can’t wait for the world to see this!’

The Binge series about Brenden Abbott does not yet have a title or confirmed release date.