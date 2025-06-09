Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo: Best new video games launching this week

If you’ve got a clear schedule and a hankering for brand new video games, the good news is there’s fresh hits launching every week, with a range of developers showing up to keep you moving on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Whether you’re looking for a solo adventure, or something to play friends, there really is an experience for everyone in the best new video games for this week.

Here’s all the new titles you should keep your eye on.

Dune: Awakening

Release Date: 10 June 2025

Platform(s): PC

Dune: Awakening is a video games tie-in that reimagines the world of Dune in an alternative timeline where Paul Atreides was never born, and Arrakis is at the mercy of a civil war between House Atreides and House Harkonnen. Players will need to learn to survive in this world, creating their own character, and setting off on a journey of personal discovery, crafting, and building.

MindsEye

Release Date: 10 June 2025

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series X/S

MindsEye is an action-adventure game from the team at Build a Rocket Boy, which comprises Grand Theft Auto veterans. You follow a soldier named Jacob Diaz, who suffers strange memory loss and flashbacks, as he charts a unique, futuristic world of evil robots and corruption. Across a range of story-based missions, you’ll learn more about Diaz’s world, and why robots seem intent on his destruction.

Stellar Blade

Release Date: 11 June 2025

Platform(s): PC

Stellar Blade, the smash hit action-adventure from Shift Up, is finally launching on PC this week, inviting in a whole new crop of players. For those unfamiliar, this game follows a warrior who slices and dices their way through a futuristic sci-fi world of alien creatures. It was a ScreenHub favourite in 2024, and it’s great to see new players will soon be invited in.

The Alters

Release Date: 13 June 2025

Platform(s): PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

The Alters, from Frostpunk‘s 11 bit studios, is a survival game that follows a builder named Jan who must create “alters” of himself to survive a dangerous mission on a strange planet. Jan is essentially stuck in a time loop of sorts, with the planet he’s on being scheduled for destruction in timed segments. To escape alive, he must rely on his Alters, and continue his work as long as possible.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic

Release Date: 13 June 2025

Platform(s): PC, PS5

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic is the next game in the long-running Five Nights at Freddy’s video games franchise. This go around, players are exploring the mysterious Costume Manor, and attempt to reclaim the secrets of inventor, Edwin Murray. As you might expect from the title, you’ll be facing off with the terrifying Mimic – an adaptive “prototype endoskeleton – in this horror-infused journey.

GEX Trilogy

Release Date: 16 June 2025

Platform(s): PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

If you’re keen for some ‘tail time,’ then GEX Trilogy has you sorted. This is a collection of the first three Gex games, with all the modern bells and whistles – including new save state functionality, rewind features, and ‘behind-the-scenes content including classic adverts, a music player’ and even exclusive interviews. It’s a nostalgic package that seems perfect for fans of 1990s and 2000s-era video game platformers.

Cast n Chill

Release Date: 16 June 2025

Platform(s): PC

Cast n Chill is a cosy idle fishing game that lets you simply vibe in nature, catching fish. As revealed by developer Wombat Brawler, you’ll spend your time in this game as you wish, kicking back, relaxing, and taking deep breaths. If the pace of life has been overwhelming you lately, stay a while with Cast n Chill.

