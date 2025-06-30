Bandai Namco Summer Showcase will kick off July 2025

Bandai Namco has announced a major Summer Showcase set for 2 July 2025, with an array of upcoming games set to be featured – including a major new My Hero Academia adaptation, as well as new looks at Digimon Story: Time Stranger, Code Vein 2, The Blood of Dawnwalker, Little Nightmares 3, Patapon 1+2 Replay, Shadow Labyrinth, and more.

While Summer Game Fest provided a taste of what the publisher is working on, this will be a chance for a dedicated spotlight, with plenty of new and eye-catching games currently in the works. Of the games set to be shown off, there’s plenty of headliners.

Digimon Story: Time Stranger has looked incredible in early trailers, with lush terrains and an ambitious story inspiring great hope for the adventure. It’s been quite some time since we’ve seen a fully-realised, RPG-style Digimon game, so there’s ample anticipation for this one.

Code Vein 2 also looked very stylish and flashy in its debut trailer, revealing a brand new take on end-of-the-world vampire antics. It appears this game is taking an entirely different path from its predecessor, but keeping its good-looking vampires, and its dynamic combat style.

Read: The Blood of Dawnwalker pairs Vampyr with The Witcher

The Blood of Dawnwalker is another game worth keeping an eye out for. With shades of Vampyr and The Witcher, this sweeping RPG puts you in the shoes of a man who turns into a vampire by night, with special abilities to push back against the reign of other vampires and their evil machinations.

All of these games, as well as that mysterious My Hero Academia game, will be on show during the Bandai Namco Summer Showcase, which is set to air very shortly.

How to watch the Bandai Namco Summer Showcase in July 2025

The Bandai Namco Summer Showcase will air at the following times around the world:

Australia – 5:00 am AEST | 4:30 am ACST | 3:00 am AWST (3 July)

– 5:00 am AEST | 4:30 am ACST | 3:00 am AWST (3 July) New Zealand – 7:00 am NZST (3 July)

– 7:00 am NZST (3 July) Japan – 4:00 am JST (3 July)

– 4:00 am JST (3 July) United States – 12:00 pm PT | 3:00 pm ET (2 July)

– 12:00 pm PT | 3:00 pm ET (2 July) United Kingdom – 7:00 pm GMT | 8:00 pm BST (2 July)

The entire show will air live on the Bandai Namco YouTube, and will be available on VOD soon after airing.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Stay tuned to ScreenHub for all the news and announcements from the show.