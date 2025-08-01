Baffling Bluey ban: Bunnings deal forces ABC to remove Season 2 episode

The ABC has temporarily removed the popular Bluey episode ‘Hammerbarn’ from its iView streaming platform.

The removal of the episode is reported to be due to commercial partnership restrictions coinciding with Bunnings’ promotional campaign for themed garden gnomes.

The Season 2 episode, which features the Heeler family visiting a hardware store not-unlike Bunnings called Hammerbarn, remains available on Disney+ internationally – but has been pulled from Australia’s national broadcaster.

According to reports, the removal occurred as Bunnings launched the new merchandise campaign, which also includes garden workshops at select locations.

The hardware retailer has previously renamed six stores Hammerbarn and sold Bluey-related products as part of an ongoing partnership.

As reported in News.com, an ABC representative confirmed the temporary episode removal, stating the public broadcaster ‘cannot align with a commercial brand or partnership’. Since the episode directly ties in with the Bunnings merchandise, it cannot be streamed or broadcast for the length of the campaign.

The episode will return to iView after the promotional period concludes.

What people are saying about the removed Bluey episode

Bunnings expressed disappointment with the decision, noting that other Bluey merchandise is available through multiple retailers – not just the hardware stores.

‘We are disappointed that the broadcaster has chosen to remove the popular Hammerbarn episode, particularly given Bluey fans can buy merchandise from a range of retailers and sites both in Australia and overseas,’ Bunnings spokesperson Melissa O’Neill told news.com.au.

The company highlighted that families can’t watch the episode at home after experiencing activities in-store.

‘It’s been great to see so many kids and their parents enjoying the Bluey experience in our stores and, unlike last year, it’s sad to think that they can’t go home and enjoy the episode.’

Bluey: Hammerbarn (S2 E2). Image: ABC

Kate McMahon, the co-host of the podcast ‘Gotta Be Done‘ also criticised the move, questioning whether other episodes featuring commercial partnerships might face similar treatment.

The episode is considered one of the Australian animated series’ best instalments.

All other Bluey episodes remain available on ABC iView for Australian audiences.

Also on ScreenHub: A Bluey movie is in the works at Disney



The beloved Australian animated series Bluey is poised to make its feature film debut, with BBC Studios and The Walt Disney Company announcing a global theatrical release slated for 2027.



As reported in AP News, the film will be CGI animated, and will continue the adventures of Bluey the blue heeler pup, and her family (mum Chilli, dad Bandit, and younger sister Bingo). Series creator Joe Brumm is set to write and direct the project, with the original voice cast (including David McCormack and Melanie Zanetti) reprising their roles.



Brumm expressed his enthusiasm, stating, ‘I’ve always thought Bluey deserved a theatrical movie. I want this to be an experiential event for the whole family to enjoy together.’



Since its debut on ABC TV in 2018, Bluey has evolved into a global phenomenon, becoming the most-watched series on Disney+ worldwide in 2024. Produced by Brisbane-based Ludo Studio, the show has garnered acclaim for its authentic portrayal of family life, with many settings reflecting the Queensland capital.



What is the movie about?



Joe Brumm and the production team have not yet released any plot details, with BBC and Disney also remaining tight-lipped about the feature film’s storyline.



Following its theatrical run in 2027, the movie will be available for streaming on Disney+, with availability on ABC iview and ABC Kids in Australia.



The transition to a feature-length format marks a significant milestone for the franchise. While the exact date of the film’s release is unknown, we can anticipate further details about opening dates (and the film’s secretive storyline) as production progresses.



