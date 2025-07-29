Avatar: Fire and Ash – first look at 2nd sequel to highest-grossing film of all time

The trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third film in James Cameron’s epic sci-fi franchise, is finally here.

Along with a handful of first-look stills, the sequel’s trailer indicates that this is a direct continuation of the story of marine-turned-Na’vi Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and their children – as they traverse the many lands of Pandora, evade the hostile US military, and handle negotiations between Na’vi tribes.

Notably, Fire and Ash introduces a new Na’vi tribe called Ash People. At last year’s D23 Expo (a convention held by Disney to promote and celebrate their latest releases), James Cameron himself debuted an early teaser to the crown, which showed the tribe menacingly dancing around a fire.

‘You’ll see a lot more Pandora that you never saw before,’ Cameron said at the D23 Expo. ‘It’s an insane adventure and a feast for the eyes, but it’s also got very high emotional stakes, more than ever before.’

‘We’re going into really challenging territory for all the characters you know and love.’ (Per Variety).

Varang (Oona Chaplin) in 20th Century Studios’ AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2025 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

You can watch the trailer below, then keep reading for our full breakdown.

Watch the Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer:

The trailer opens with Jake and Neytiri’s children riding through the expansive mountain ranges of Pandora, and swimming on sea creatures through the ocean.

‘The strength of the ancestors is here’, says the girl to the boy, pointing at his heart.

Then, we cut to what looks like a group of organic hot air balloons, driven by floating squid-like creatures.

A scene from 20th Century Studios’ AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2025 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Our first glimpse of the titular ‘Fire and Ash’ comes in at about 40 seconds, with shots of an erupting volcano interchanged with an ashen wasteland.

In another scene, the aquatic Metkayina clan that commanded the focus of the previous film Avatar: The Way of Water, appear to be gathering to make plans.

The human child Miles ‘Spider’ Socorro (the son of military personnel Colonel Quaritch) is still in the picture, and appears to be hunting and fighting with the Na’vi.

In a burst of emotion, Jake says to Neytiri ‘You cannot live like this, baby – in hate‘, foreshadowing interpersonal complications between them.

Kate Winslet’s character Ronal is seen speaking to Jake and Neytiri’s adopted teenage daughter Kiri (Sigourney Weaver) ‘if there is something you can do, then you must do it’. There’s not much information there to draw any plot details from.

Then, we cut to waves of military ships close in, showing us that they’ve not yet given up on colonising the exomoon Pandora for its many intriguing and valuable resources. Quaritch’s avatar remains their leader, hell bent on his personal quest to nullify the Na’vi and take Pandora’s riches for himself.

At about 1 minute and 22 seconds in we see a member of the new volcanic/fire tribe, with a resplendent red and black crown that looks like two fans worn on the side of the head. The warriors of this tribe are covered in red and black painted patterns, and appear to use bows and arrows to hunt. It also looks like they can control fire, at least in small amounts.

Neytiri is then shown briefly with a medical drip attached, which could mean sickness or injury for her.

Near the close of the trailer, the head of the fire tribe says ‘Your goddess has no dominion here,’ hinting at as yet unheard of religions and/or spiritual beliefs on Pandora, and more discord between tribes.

Many large scale battles are shown briefly, and the rest of the trailer is an impressive display of the gorgeous VFX that have made this franchise so famous.

ScreenHub: Avatar: The Way of Water review – thrilling action in Cameron’s unbeatable style

Quaritch (Stephen Lang) in 20th Century Studios’ AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2025 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Avatar: Fire and Ash comes from a screenplay by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, and a story by Cameron, Jaffa, Silver, Josh Friedman and Shane Salerno.

Alongside Worthington and Saldaña, the film also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass and Kate Winslet.

Avatar (2009), directed by Cameron, remains the highest-grossing film of all time, with a lifetime gross of $2,923,706,026 according to Box Office Mojo. It has held the top spot since its release.

(L-R) Lo’ak (Britain Dalton) and Tsireya (Bailey Bass) in 20th Century Studios’ AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2025 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is in cinemas from 19 December 2025.

