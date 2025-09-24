News

Australia’s Oscar contender is The Wolves Always Come At Night

Australia's Oscar entry The Wolves Always Come at Night is a powerful story of climate resilience.
24 Sep 2025 10:49
Silvi Vann-Wall
The Wolves Always Come At Night. Image: Madman Entertainment.

Film

The Wolves Always Come At Night. Image: Madman Entertainment.

Australia has chosen Gabrielle Brady’s The Wolves Always Come at Night as its official submission for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards.

The Mongolian-language feature, which blends factual documentary and fictional narrative elements, will also be considered in the Best Documentary Feature category.

The film follows herders Davaasuren Dagvasuren and Otgonzaya Dashzeveg as they confront a devastating ‘dzud’ – a severe and increasingly frequent sandstorm – forcing them to leave their ancestral lands. Dagvasuren and Dashzeveg also co-wrote the script with Gabrielle Brady.

The film premiered in the Toronto International Film Festival’s Platform competition and went on to screen at the BFI London Film Festival, Zurich Film Festival, IDFA, San Francisco International Film Festival, True/False, and Sydney Film Festival (among many others).

Watch the trailer for The Wolves Always Come At Night

The Wolves Always Come At Night. Image: Madman Entertainment.
The Wolves Always Come At Night. Image: Madman Entertainment.

Brady, best known for Island of the Hungry Ghosts (2018), has called the project ‘a story about climate migration, resilience and cultural survival’. In a statement, she said: ‘My hope is that our film brings audiences closely into the lives of Davaa and Zaya, who face the sudden upheaval of climate displacement, but who also find ways to resist in the face of irreversible change. Sharing this story on a global stage fills me and our whole team with immense hope and pride.’

The film is notable as the first-ever co-production between Australia, Germany and Mongolia. It was produced by Rita Walsh (The Assistant, Buoyancy), Julia Niethammer of Berlin-based Chromosom Film, and Ariunaa Tserenpil of Ulaanbaatar’s Guru Media. Executive producers include Dan Cogan, Deanne Weir, Stefanie Plattner, Alexander Wadouh and Emma Hindley.

Financing came through Screen Australia, WeirAnderson Films, Storming Donkey Productions, BBC Storyville, SWR Arte, and Madman Films, which distributed the title locally. Cinephil is handling international sales.

The Wolves Always Come At Night. Image: Madman Entertainment.
The Wolves Always Come At Night. Image: Madman Entertainment.

Words on Wolves

Dagvasuren and Dashzeveg said they hoped the film’s recognition would highlight the impact of climate change on Mongolian communities: ‘We hope this will lead to more people understanding the great changes happening in our pastures and landscapes now – with global warming deeply affecting us, and so many others around the world.’

The Australian Oscar selection committee, coordinated by Screen Australia, praised the work as ‘a striking and original portrait of a family deeply affected by climate change and its devastating effects on their traditional way of life, cultural values and homeland’.

Australia has submitted films to the Oscars’ Best International Feature Film category since 1996, with past entries including Ten Canoes (2006), Samson and Delilah (2009), The Rocket (2013), and Tanna (2016), which was given an official Academy nomination.

The Wolves Always Come at Night is currently screening at Melbourne’s Cinema Nova and will be released on disc and digital on 19 November.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, critic and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports / Bluesky: @silvi.bsky.social‬ / Website: silvireports.com

