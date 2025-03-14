Australian filmmakers win big at SXSW 2025 with ‘Slanted’, ‘I’m The Most Racist Person I Know’

Two Australian filmmakers have made waves at SXSW 2025, with Amy Wang and Leela Varghese taking home prestigious awards at the festival’s Film & TV Jury and Special Awards in Texas (as reported first in IF).

Grand SXSW Jury Prize for ‘Slanted’

Chinese-Australian writer-director Amy Wang secured the coveted Grand Jury Prize in the narrative feature competition for Slanted, a sci-fi dramedy tackling racial identity through a satirical lens. Starring Shirley Chen, the film follows a high school senior who undergoes an experimental racial transformation to become white in a bid to win Prom Queen – only to find herself caught in a psychological and physical nightmare.

Wang, also a producer alongside Mark Ankner, Cameron Boling, Adel Nur, and Trevor Wall, was praised by the SXSW jury for her bold storytelling.

The awards jury stated that the satirical thriller examined racial identity in a ‘skin-tingling new way’.

ScreenHub: The Surfer, We Bury The Dead and more Australian films to screen at SXSW

Reflecting on her journey as a filmmaker, Wang expressed gratitude and perseverance: ‘I’ve wanted to make movies since I was a teenager. I’ve faced so many obstacles, been told “no” and most of all, suffered the most crippling self doubt. I was never the smartest, prettiest, or the person that all the teachers bet on. But I knew one thing – I wanted to tell stories that create more empathy and understanding in this world.’

The AFTRS graduate, known for directing horror series The Birch and writing the upcoming Crazy Rich Asians sequel, took to Instagram to share her joy, calling her SXSW experience ‘a dream.’

‘This award goes to my brilliant cast and crew who carried me when I was depleted, who made me laugh when things got tense and continue to inspire me everyday,’ she posted.

Special SXSW Jury Award for ‘I’m The Most Racist Person I Know’

Australia’s presence at SXSW 2025 extended to the Narrative Short Competition, where Leela Varghese’s I’m The Most Racist Person I Know was honoured with a Special Jury Award.

Produced by Suriyna Sivashanker, the short film stars Shabana Azeez as Lali, a woman who unexpectedly finds herself on a date with another woman of colour, forcing her to confront long-ignored prejudices.

The SXSW jury described the film as ‘charming, contemporary, and polished,’ adding, ‘This film is a lyrical study of beauty and identity that balances the weight of internalised shame with the frivolity of a burgeoning romance.’

They further praised Varghese’s direction, saying, ‘The Special Jury Award celebrates the director’s confidence in their examination of intersectional issues through the curious lens of two queer South Asian women.’

The win marks Varghese’s second international accolade in as many months, following Lesbian Space Princess’s Best Feature Film win at the 39th Teddy Awards. Sharing her excitement on Instagram, she thanked the SXSW jury, saying the team ‘can’t believe it.’

ScreenHub: Lesbian Space Princess review: Australia’s Berlinale champion shines

SXSW 2025: A Strong Showing for Australian Filmmakers

With Slanted and I’m The Most Racist Person I Know receiving top honours, SXSW 2025 has once again proven to be a vital platform for Australian filmmakers pushing boundaries in storytelling.

Other Australian features like The Surfer, We Bury The Dead, Spreadsheet Champions and more also premiered at this year’s festival.

The festival runs until 15 March in Austin, Texas.

For the full list of SXSW 2025 award winners, visit SXSW’s official site.