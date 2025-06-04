Australia makes its debut at Annecy animation market

Australia is set to make a coordinated national debut at the Annecy International Animation Film Market (Mifa) this June, marking a major milestone for our local animation industry.

Led by Ausfilm and supported by state and territory screen agencies including VicScreen, Screen NSW, Screen Queensland, Screen Tasmania, Screen Territory and Screenwest, the Animation Australia delegation will present at the influential animation industry event.

The move aims to spotlight the country’s creative talent, production infrastructure and competitive tax incentives – and to cement Australia’s reputation as a ‘serious global player’ in animation.

‘For the first time, Australia will have a national presence at Mifa, and we’re thrilled to be leading this initiative,’ said Ausfilm CEO Kate Marks.

‘It’s an opportunity to shine a light on the creative and technical excellence of our animation sector, and to highlight how international studios can benefit from Australia’s 30% Post, Digital and Visual Effects (PDV) Offset.’

Australian animation is enjoying a bit of a cultural crescendo – Bluey continues its reign as the most-streamed show in the US in 2024, with a feature film on the horizon, while Adam Elliot’s Memoir of a Snail took home Annecy’s top feature prize last year before landing an Oscar nomination.

This year, several Australian projects will feature in the official Annecy program. Among them are Lesbian Space Princess (We Made A Thing Studios), fresh off a Teddy Award win in Berlin, Tales from Outer Suburbia, Shaun Tan’s upcoming anthology from Flying Bark and Highly Spirited, and Mr Legs (Studio Showoff), which joins the Midnight Specials program.

More than 40 Australian companies will take part in the 2025 delegation under the Animation Australia banner, including major players such as Dave Enterprises (Bob’s Burgers), Flying Bark (Stranger Things: Tales of ’85), Ludo Studio (Bluey), and Princess Pictures/Princess Bento (Koala Man).

The Animation Australia initiative at Annecy International Animation Film Market will include:

A nationally branded exhibition stand

An industry panel titled Animation Australia – Bold Stories, Global Impact

The Animation Australia Happy Hour, a networking event for delegates and international guests

Mifa, which runs alongside the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, is the world’s largest marketplace dedicated to animated content, and is hailed as a critical meeting point for studios, buyers, distributors, and creatives shaping the future of the medium.

More information about the Australian animation delegation at Annecy can be found at Ausfilm’s official website.