Amazon lays off 14,000 staff, ends development on New World MMO

Amazon has confirmed plans to lay off 14,000 staff, in a significant cut that will decimate the company’s games division as well as other corporate jobs.

In a note from Beth Galetti, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of People Experience and Technology, the decision was about a need to reduce layers, increase ownership and reduce bureaucracy. References to the speed and innovation believed to be offered by generative AI were also made.

How do Amazon’s layoffs impact its games division?

As part of these layoffs, Amazon’s game development and publishing divisions are reportedly being gutted, with teams working on an array of projects halting work.

Steve Boom, Vice President of Audio, Twitch and Games, reportedly told staff that Amazon had made ‘the difficult decision to halt a significant amount of [its] first-party AAA game development work – specifically around MMOs – within Amazon Game Studio.’

It’s believed Amazon’s Irvine and San Diego studios are particularly impacted, as well as its central publishing team, which had been responsible for the delivery of multiple existing and upcoming titles – including a Lord of the Rings MMO. Currently, the fate of this particular project remains in limbo.

In his statement, Boom did confirm that other titles in development, including an upcoming Tomb Raider game and an open world driving title from Maverick Games, remained in development.

Development on New World: Aeternum will end

One of the bigger casualties appears to be Amazon’s New World MMO, with the game’s fourth anniversary celebrated by the announcement of the end of its development. The recently-launched Season 10 and Nighthaven update for the game will be its final content release and it will now enter maintenance mode.

While New World will remain live throughout 2026, it appears this will be the final year for the game. Post-2026, the picture remains unclear but having the servers shut off, with minimal staff to maintain them, is a likely outcome.

Amazon has promised more details on what to expect in the coming months, and has thanked players for their support over the years, but this will do little to salve the blow of the game’s unexpected shut down.

‘Players of Aeternum: Your dedication and enthusiasm have made this New World adventure an unforgettable journey,’ developers said in a blog update. ‘We’re deeply grateful for every moment you’ve spent helping build this extraordinary world alongside us. It has been an honour to share Aeternum with you, thank you for helping make this game something truly special.’

What’s next for Amazon’s gaming plans?

With these announcements, the future for Amazon’s gaming division remains unclear. While it has promised to continue supporting teams working on upcoming games, these are significant cuts which will reshape the company and its ambitions.

As noted by Boom, while Amazon is ‘proud of [its] successes in first-party AAA game development,’ ongoing work in this space will be halted as the new direction is solidified.

One option could see the company focus on smaller titles for its Luna gaming service, with this recently being re-launched, alongside a selection of casual party games.

‘Our Studio 5 team just released Courtroom Chaos: Starring Snoop Dogg as the launch title in Luna and will continue their focus on more casual and AI-focused games, optimised for Luna,’ Boom said.

It’s worth noting the use of ‘AI-focused’ in this statement, suggesting Amazon will be pursuing more games with integrated generative AI.

This move is a significant blow for the global games industry, after years of catastrophic layoffs and job reductions worldwide. As always, our thoughts are with those employees now out of work, right before the holiday season.

