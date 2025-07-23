All of Us Are Dead rises again as production begins on Season 2

Production is officially underway on Season 2 of All of Us Are Dead, Netflix’s juggernaut Korean zombie series that first infected audiences in 2022.

Based on Joo Dong-geun’s popular webtoon, the YA thriller became a cultural phenomenon in its debut season, racking up over 560 million viewing hours within its first 28 days and clawing its way into the Top 10 non-English TV lists in over 90 countries.

According to Variety, the second season looks to mark a shift in setting and tone. Former Hyosan High survivor Nam On-jo (Park Ji-hu) is now navigating life as a university student in Seoul – but peace doesn’t last. When another mysterious outbreak sweeps through the city, On-jo is forced once again into the role of reluctant hero, bringing a personal, post-traumatic lens to the familiar horror chaos.

Season 2 will also expand its ensemble with a wave of fresh characters. Lee Min-jae (Weak Hero: Class 2), Kim Si-eun (Squid Game Season 2), and Yoon Ga-i join the cast as a trio of gritty uni seniors who’ve developed their own tactics for surviving the undead.

Watch the All Of Us Are Dead season 2 teaser:

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Also entering the fray is Roh Jae-won (Squid Game Seasons 2 and 3) as Han Du-seok, a National Intelligence Service team leader whose involvement signals a wider scope for the outbreak’s impact – and more political intrigue.

Original fan favourites will return, including Yoon Chan-young (Cheong-san), Cho Yi-hyun (Nam-ra), and Lomon (Su-hyeok), as the series delves into how the surviving teens are coping (or not) with the aftermath of their trauma, as a new phase of the zombie threat takes hold.

Behind the scenes, the creative team remains the same. Co-directors Lee JQ (Daily Dose of Sunshine) and Kim Nam-su are back in the chair, alongside writer Chun Sung-il (King the Land), ensuring continuity.

The return of All of Us Are Dead comes as Netflix doubles down on its investment in Korean storytelling, hot on the heels of high-profile projects like When Life Gives You Tangerines (starring IU and Park Bo-gum), the competitive cooking drama Culinary Class Wars, and the record-breaking Squid Game Season 3. (Not to mention the outstanding success of Kpop Demon Hunters.)

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 is expected to land on Netflix in 2025.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub.