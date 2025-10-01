AFF: No Other Choice, Bugonia and Megalopolis doco join late additions

The Adelaide Film Festival (AFF) has added several major international titles to its October line-up, fresh from premieres at Venice and Toronto.

The announcements comprise a number of Australian premieres, giving AFF audiences a chance to see noteworthy features before they come to cinemas for a general release.

Megadoc-olis

Megadoc goes behind the scenes on Megalopolis. Image: AFF.

Among the new additions is Mike Figgis’ Megadoc, a behind-the-scenes look at Francis Ford Coppola’s decades-in-the-making epic Megalopolis. Whether you were intrigued, baffled or indifferent to the film itself, Megadoc offers another angle on the story: how a legendary filmmaker poured his own money into a $120 million production and struggled to keep control of it.

For cinephiles, Megadoc is a rare opportunity to watch a creative/chaotic process unfold with contributions from cast members including Dustin Hoffman, Shia LaBeouf and Aubrey Plaza. Watch the trailer.

Bugonia

AFF 2025: Emma Stone stars as Michelle in director Yorgos Lanthimos’ BUGONIA, a Focus Features release. Credit: Atsushi Nishijima/Focus Features

Yorgos Lanthimos’ Bugonia is also on the program. Following the global success of Poor Things, the Greek director reunites with Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons for a black comedy that blends corporate satire with surreal science fiction. Stone plays a pharma executive accused of being an alien, while Plemons portrays a working-class conspiracist. As with many of Lanthimos’ films, it has divided critics but generated strong word-of-mouth.

No Other Choice

No Other Choice will have its Aus premiere at AFF. Image: CJ ENM/Neon.

Rounding out the international premieres is Park Chan-wook’s No Other Choice. Adapted from a novel by Donald E Westlake, it follows a man whose life unravels after he is downsized, responding in increasingly extreme ways. Venice audiences described it as a sharp mix of crime drama and dark humour, in line with Park’s previous hits Oldboy and The Handmaiden. Watch the trailer.

AFF: local highlights and guests

Alongside the international titles, AFF is opening with Jimpa, which will be introduced by cast members Aud Mason-Hyde, Daniel Henshaw and Bryn Chapman Parish, alongside writer-director Sophie Hyde.

Warwick Thornton will also be present to discuss his closing night feature Wolfram, with actors Thomas M Wright and Aswan Reid confirmed to attend.

Other Australian works include the world premiere of Edge of Life, directed by Lynette Wallworth in collaboration with Muka Ferreira Yawanana, a shaman of the Yawanawa people of Brazil. Adelaide-shot Penny Lane is Dead, which will bring its young cast and director Mia Kate Russell to the event, and new projects from Pauline Clague (The Colleano Heart) and Trisha Morton-Thomas and Maggie Miles (Journey Home: Gulpilil).

AFF CEO Mat Kesting said ‘AFF is excited to be the first-place Australian audiences can experience these highly anticipated titles that are likely to feature in the upcoming awards season.

‘We’re grateful to our distribution partners for entrusting AFF with these precious cinematic gems and we can’t wait to welcome audiences and invited filmmaker guests to the festival 15-26 October.’

The Adelaide Film Festival runs from 15–26 October 2025.

