Adelaide Film Festival names 2024’s award-winning films

The Adelaide Film Festival (AFF) has announced the winners of this year’s Feature Fiction, Feature Documentary, Short Film and Change Awards with Indian director Jatla Siddartha’s In the Belly of a Tiger winning the Feature Fiction Award.

The Feature Fiction Award, which includes a $10,000 prize, is sponsored by Nunn Dimos Foundation. In awarding the Best Fiction prize to In the Belly of a Tiger the AFF Competition Jury also gave a special mention to cinematographer Tyson Perkins’ work on Samuel Van Grinsven’s haunting Went Up the Hill.



In the Belly of a Tiger is a poignant allegorical critique of capitalism from India’s burgeoning arthouse movement.

In the Belly of a Tiger. Image: Adelaide Film Festival.

In awarding the prize, the Jury said: ‘This film deftly wove a very human story about family and the tenacity of workers in the face of great adversity with a mesmerising mythological framework that nevertheless sings of the human spirit. It transported us to a world both recognisable and incredible.’

Director Jatla Siddartha and producer Fang Li were in Adelaide to accept the award. Jatla said: ‘Winning the hearts of audience and jury at the Adelaide film festival only gives me more determination and courage to make more such films. Couldn’t have asked for more. Thankyou for being so kind.’

The Feature Documentary Award prize, which includes a $10,000 prize sponsored by Crumpler, was awarded to the Canadian film Simon and Marianne, directed by Pier-Luc Latulippe and Martin Fournier, a moving story about a couple’s final journey through terminal illness, love and loss.

Simon and Marianne. Image: Adelaide Film Festival.

In awarding the prize, the Jury said: ‘(We) were profoundly moved by this raw, poetic and incredibly intimate portrayal of the last weeks of a devoted couple’s life together, after Simon is diagnosed with a terminal illness.

‘We applaud the restraint and poetry of the filmmaking vision and commend the courage of both subjects and filmmakers in rendering this tragic human experience into a work of cinema that enshrines this couple’s love and proves that art can conquer death.’

Union. Image: Adelaide Film Festival.

The winner of the Change Award sponsored by good.film is the feature documentary Union, directed by Stephen Maing and Brett Story, a David and Goliath story of a fired Amazon worker daring to take on the multi-national, fighting for workers’ rights.



Established in 2020, the Change Award is for positive or environmental impact and cinema expressing new directions for humanity, and this year saw five films competing for a $5000 cash prize.

Finding Jia. Image: Adelaide Film Festival.

This year’s Shorts Award, which includes a cash prize of $3000 sponsored by Flinders University, was won by Finding Jia, directed by South Australia’s Alice Yang. The Jury for the award comprised of writer/director Lucy Campbell, producer Julie Ryan and First Nations producer Nara Wilson.

From ScreenHub’s review of The Correspondent, which opened this year’s Adelaide Film Festival:



‘A sobering thought hovers around The Correspondent, the opening night movie of this year’s Adelaide Film Festival that will be released nationally on Boxing Day:

‘Reporting from the chaotic edges of any conflict will never be entirely without risk. But those brave members of the press who put life and limb on the line to report without fear or favour should be protected to do so, as far as humanly possible.

‘A pillar of democracy, it is an inviolable right that requires protection. And yet the world’s eyes and ears are increasingly under threat, with far too many journalists killed this year alone, the vast majority of them in Gaza …’ Read more …