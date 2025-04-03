ABC to host first free-to-air 2025 federal election leaders’ debate

The ABC will host the first free-to-air leaders’ debate of the 2025 federal election campaign with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton going head-to-head live in prime time.

The debate will be held at ABC Parramatta at 8.00pm AEST on Wednesday 16 April and moderated by National Political Lead and Insiders host David Speers.

The debate will be broadcast live on ABC TV, simulcast on ABC NEWS Channel, live-streamed on ABC iview and then available on demand. It will also be available across ABC Local Radio, Radio National, ABC NewsRadio and on the ABC listen app.

The ABC will decide the topics and questions and won’t be sharing these in advance. Each leader will make opening and closing statements and will have equal time to respond to questions.

‘This will be a gimmick-free debate, focused on the major challenges facing Australia at a critical time, and where the two leaders stand,’ said Speers.

‘The aim is to give voters an opportunity to hear the Prime Minister and Opposition Leader discuss their competing visions for the country and genuinely debate each other.

‘My commitment is to give both leaders fair treatment and an opportunity to make their case.’

Speers, one of Australia’s most experienced political journalists, first moderated a leaders’ debate in 2007, between John Howard and Kevin Rudd, and since then has guided many election debates and forums.

ABC Director, News Justin Stevens said the ABC debate would give every Australian the opportunity to hear from both leaders.

‘The ABC’s election coverage is built on putting the public at the centre of our thinking and delivering the best coverage for them,’ he said.

‘The ABC serves metro, rural and remote areas with Australia’s largest audience footprint for radio and terrestrial coverage and the leading digital news service.

‘It’s terrific the leaders will be appearing on the national public broadcaster and talking directly to as many Australians as possible.’

