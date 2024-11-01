A Game of Thrones movie is in the works, says Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. has apparently been working on a Game of Thrones movie adaptation, as outlined in The Hollywood Reporter today.

While it’s still unclear whether the film will be an adaptation of the HBO series Game of Thrones, or a more faithful adaptation of the George R. R. Martin A Song of Ice and Fire novels, Warner Bros. execs confirmed to THR that they are ‘quietly developing at least one film’ set in the Westeros universe.

This is not the first time the idea of a GOT movie has been raised. Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss expressed their desire to finish up the series with a whopping three feature-length films instead of a final season. In 2019 those rumours were put to bed when the final season aired on HBO (or was streamed on-demand on Binge, depending on where you were), and was received so poorly that any hopes of furthering the story were dashed.

Still, HBO made House of the Dragon, a spin-off series set in the past that follows the story of the dragon-taming Targaryens (and based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood) – so it’s always been clear that Warner Bros. are not yet done with Westeros.

Martin also told The Hollywood Reporter way back in 2014 that ‘concepts were being kicked around’ for a Game of Thrones film. Now, ten years later, it looks like that tree is finally bearing fruit, with Warner Bros. keen to bring the story to the big screen.

The Game of Thrones movie: what we know

No director or writer is currently attached, meaning that the project is in its earliest form and will likely only consist of brainstorming at this stage. Given the poor reception of Season 8, it is highly unlikely Benioff and Weiss will direct – but you never know.

Can we expect to see Ned Stark losing his head, Jon Snow knowing nothing, and Daenarys becoming Queen of Dragons again? Or will this be an entirely new story – perhaps a sequel to Arya’s story? Or a look at how Bran’s leadership of all Westeros is faring? Only time will tell.

The Game of Thrones movie currently has no release date.