$28.99: Netflix sneakily raises its prices to a new record for Australian subscribers

Netflix has quietly increased its subscription prices in Australia for the second time in just over a year, with the company’s standard plans rising by $2AUD per month – and the premium tier jumping by $3AUD.

The cheapest option, the ‘Standard with ads’ plan, now costs $9.99 per month, up from $7.99. The ad-free ‘Standard’ plan has increased from $18.99 to $20.99 per month. And the ‘Premium’ plan, which offers 4K streaming and four simultaneous screens, has gone up from $25.99 to $28.99 monthly.

The streamer has also raised the price for adding extra members to existing plans by $1 across the board.

Adding an additional user to the ‘Standard with ads’ plan now costs $6.99 per month (previously $5.99), and $8.99 for the ad-free ‘Standard’ plan (previously $7.99).

Netflix prices as they stand today (in AUD)

Standard with ads = $9.99pm

Standard (no ads) = $20.99pm

Premium = $28.99pm

Additional members on Standard with ads = $6.99pm

Additional members on Standard = $8.99pm

This follows Netflix’s last price rise in May 2024 (and prior to that, November 2021). Since then, the Premium plan has surged by 26 percent.

When Netflix first launched in Australia, the ‘basic’ ad-free subscription was priced at $8.99 per month, while the Premium tier cost just $14.99, according to tech site Tom’s Guide. Today’s Premium price marks a near doubling over several years.

Netflix’s price hikes come amid its ongoing crackdown on password sharing between households. Since May 2023, Australian users have received warnings reminding them that Netflix accounts are for members of a single household only.

When comparing ad-based subscriptions, Netflix is one of the more expensive streaming services in Australia, and with the recent price jump it’s likely to stay that way for a good while. Competitors like Prime Video, BritBox and Paramount+ offer lower monthly rates, especially at the premium tier.

Disney+ however offers the most expensive ‘lowest available’ subscription, at $15.99 for ad free, full HD (1080p) streaming, 5.1 audio and the ability to stream on two devices at a time.

Apple TV+ is next, with only one tier offered at $12.99 per month. That price gets you access to the Apple TV+ streaming library in HD, with no ads, and up to five people can stream simultaneously.

Next to that, Australian-owned streaming service Stan has a basic tier priced at $12 per month – which includes only standard definition (SD) streaming and non-skippable adverts.

You can compare the pricing of all streaming services in Australia in our 2025 price guide (note that it has not been updated to reflect today’s Netflix changes).

Netflix remains the most expensive subscription today. Image: Nicolas J Leclercq on Unsplash.

Current Netflix plan offerings remain unchanged

Standard with ads offers two streams at 1080p with advertisements.

Standard includes two streams, offline downloads, and the option to add extra users.

Premium provides 4K HDR streaming across four devices simultaneously.

Netflix declined to provide a specific reason for the latest price adjustment but said in a statement to 9news.com.au:

‘We offer a range of prices and plans to meet a wide range of needs, and as we deliver more value to our members, we occasionally ask them to pay a bit more. We’re adjusting prices in Australia with plans starting at $9.99AUD.’

The new prices are already live for new subscribers. Existing members will likely receive notification emails ahead of the changes taking effect.

