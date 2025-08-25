2025 MIFF award winners: A Poet wins the $140K Bright Horizons Award

The Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) has announced the winners of its 2025 MIFF Awards, presented by Penfolds, awarding more than $300,000 in prize money. The flagship $140,000 Bright Horizons Award, supported by VicScreen, went to A Poet, directed by Simón Mesa Soto.

Bright Horizons Award supported by VicScreen

A Poet directed by Simón Mesa Soto. On awarding this year’s top prize – the 2025 Bright Horizons Award – the Jury remarked in a joint statement:

‘A tragicomic satire and microcosm of melancholy and irreverence, A Poet depicts Óscar, a failed poet turned reluctant mentor drifting between aspiration and self-destruction.

‘The film is a biting fable of art as both an inescapable burden and a personal compass, breaking convention through its refreshingly brisk pace, unpretentious use of 16 mm cinematography, deadpan performances by a mostly first-timer cast, and pared-back jazzy score.

‘The film’s balancing act of unflinching character study and social satire marks Simón Mesa Soto as a vital voice in contemporary Latin American cinema.’

Blackmagic Design Best Australian Director Award

James J. Robinson won for First Light, receiving a $50,000 cash prize and a fully kitted URSA Cine 12K camera valued at $27,500.

Uncle Jack Charles Award (with Kearney Group)

Awarded to Yarrenyty Arltere Artists for their art direction in the short film The Fix-It-Man and the Fix-It-Wooman. Prize included $20,000 and tailored financial services valued at $25,000.

Intrepid Audience Award

Winner: Careless, directed by Sue Thomson. Audience-voted award supported by Intrepid Travel.

MIFF Schools Youth Jury Award (presented by Collarts)

Winner: Greetings From Mars, directed by Sarah Winkenstette, receiving a $10,000 prize.

Additional Highlights

The 2025 MIFF Shorts Awards took place 15 August at ACMI, with a $50,000 prize pool. MIFF Online runs until 31 August on ACMI Cinema 3.



