News

 > News

2025 MIFF award winners: A Poet wins the $140K Bright Horizons Award

This year's winner of the MIFF Bright Horizons Award depicts a failed poet turned reluctant mentor drifting between aspiration and self-destruction.
25 Aug 2025 9:28
Paul Dalgarno
A Poet has won this year's Bright Horizons Award at MIFF.

Film

A Poet has won this year’s Bright Horizons Award at MIFF.

Share Icon

The Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) has announced the winners of its 2025 MIFF Awards, presented by Penfolds, awarding more than $300,000 in prize money. The flagship $140,000 Bright Horizons Award, supported by VicScreen, went to A Poet, directed by Simón Mesa Soto.

Bright Horizons Award supported by VicScreen

A Poet directed by Simón Mesa Soto. On awarding this year’s top prize – the 2025 Bright Horizons Award – the Jury remarked in a joint statement:

‘A tragicomic satire and microcosm of melancholy and irreverence, A Poet depicts Óscar, a failed poet turned reluctant mentor drifting between aspiration and self-destruction.

‘The film is a biting fable of art as both an inescapable burden and a personal compass, breaking convention through its refreshingly brisk pace, unpretentious use of 16 mm cinematography, deadpan performances by a mostly first-timer cast, and pared-back jazzy score.

‘The film’s balancing act of unflinching character study and social satire marks Simón Mesa Soto as a vital voice in contemporary Latin American cinema.’

Watch the A Poet trailer.

Blackmagic Design Best Australian Director Award

James J. Robinson won for First Light, receiving a $50,000 cash prize and a fully kitted URSA Cine 12K camera valued at $27,500.

Uncle Jack Charles Award (with Kearney Group)

Awarded to Yarrenyty Arltere Artists for their art direction in the short film The Fix-It-Man and the Fix-It-Wooman. Prize included $20,000 and tailored financial services valued at $25,000.

Intrepid Audience Award

Winner: Careless, directed by Sue Thomson. Audience-voted award supported by Intrepid Travel.

MIFF Schools Youth Jury Award (presented by Collarts)

Winner: Greetings From Mars, directed by Sarah Winkenstette, receiving a $10,000 prize.

Additional Highlights

The 2025 MIFF Shorts Awards took place 15 August at ACMI, with a $50,000 prize pool. MIFF Online runs until 31 August on ACMI Cinema 3.


Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Related News

Pasa Faho. Image: SBS/Screen Australia/MIFF
Reviews

Pasa Faho review: a complex, moving portrait of a Melbourne less-seen

Pasa Faho is a heartfelt film about a Nigerian father and son finding (re)connection in a rarely seen side of…

Silvi Vann-Wall
Journey Home, David Gulpilil. Image: Allan Collins.
Reviews

Journey Home, David Gulpilil review: a fitting tribute to a cinematic hero

Directors Maggie Miles and Trisha Morton-Thomas were allowed unprecedented access to David Gulpilil's ceremonial funeral.

Stephen A Russell
Spreadsheet Champions. Image: MIFF/Madman Entertainment
Reviews

Spreadsheet Champions review: excels in being 100% great value

Aussie doco Spreadsheet Champions follows 6 young Excel wizards competing for the world title.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Beast of War. Image: MIFF.
Reviews

Beast of War review: a snappy WWII nightmare on water

Nyikina actor Mark Coles Smith excels as a VB-swigging soldier of good fortune in Beast of War.

Stephen A Russell
Director Kate Woods. Image supplied.
Interviews

From Looking for Alibrandi to Kangaroo: director Kate Woods returns to Australia

Kate Woods' latest film, Kangaroo, is about 'family, home and belonging’ and ‘having faith in yourself’.

Lisa French
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login