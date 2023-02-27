12th AACTA International Awards Winners 2023

The 12th International Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) Awards – formerly the AFI awards – has concluded for another year, with Baz Luhrrmann picking up yet another gong for the already highly-awarded Elvis.

Cate Blanchett unsurprisingly won Best Lead Actress in a Film for Tár, while Best Lead Actor went to Austin Butler for Elvis.

Awards also went out to the popular US comedy series White Lotus, and our homegrown thriller series Mystery Road: Origin.

Read on to find the full list of awards (and all acceptance speeches) below.

AACTA International Awards Winners

Best Film

James Cameron directed, produced and co-wrote Avatar: The Way of Water. The movie, featuring Australian actor Sam Worthington, is the sequel to Cameron’s original Avatar released 13 years ago. It is renowned for being one of the most costly films ever made and was the top-grossing film of 2022.

Best Lead Actress in Film

Cate Blanchett has won her third AACTA International Award for Best Lead Actress in Film for her portrayal of conductor Lydia Tár in Todd Field’s psychological drama Tár. Blanchett has previously won this award for her performances in Carol (2015) and Blue Jasmine (2013).

Best Lead Actor in Film

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis depicts the extraordinary life of the rock icon, with Austin Butler playing the role of the late singer. Butler’s depiction of the singer has garnered widespread acclaim, having won the same award at the 2022 AACTA Awards and receiving several nominations in this award season.

Best Supporting Actress in Film

Irish actress Kerry Condon stars as Siobhán Súilleabháin in the critically acclaimed The Banshees of Inisherin. Condon has collaborated with director and writer Martin McDonagh on several projects, including two plays and the 2017 crime drama film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Best Supporting Actor in Film

With a prolific career in both film and television, Brendan Gleeson has portrayed numerous recognisable characters. In The Banshees of Inisherin, Gleeson stars as Colm Doherty, alongside Colin Farrell, in a film that takes place during the Irish Civil War.

Best Drama Series

Mystery Road: Origin, an Australian series, serves as a prequel to the Mystery Road franchise. Set in 1999, the series follows a younger detective Jay Swan as he returns to his hometown of Jardine. This ABC series also won the AACTA Award for Best Drama Series at the 2022 AACTA Awards.

Best Comedy Series

Continuing its winning streak, The White Lotus: Sicily has won Best Comedy Series once again, following its victory at the AACTA International Awards last year. The show’s second season follows a structure similar to the first, featuring a group of characters staying at the White Lotus resort in Sicily, Italy. Created by Mike White, the series delves into the intricacies of relationships, money, and betrayal.

Best Actress in a Series

In The White Lotus, Jennifer Coolidge portrays the consistently funny Tanya McQuoid. Coolidge’s portrayal of the character was a fan favorite in the first season and earned her numerous nominations and awards. She returned for the show’s second season, with Tanya being one of the few characters to make a comeback.

Best Actor in a Series

Mark Coles Smith, originally from Broome, Western Australia, has established a reputation in the Australian screen industry and was awarded the AACTA Award for Best Actor in a Drama at the 2022 AACTA Awards. Both Smith and Aaron Pederson, who have played Detective Jay Swan in the Mystery Road Franchise, have been recognised for their performances with an AACTA International Award.

Best Direction in Film

Baz Luhrmann, Australian writer, director, and producer, is renowned for his grand and opulent films, and no different is his most recent biopic Elvis. The production, (which was filmed on the Gold Coast), chronicles Elvis’s journey from his humble beginnings to his ascension as the King of Rock, and his eventual demise. The film has achieved both critical acclaim and commercial success, reintroducing Elvis to modern audiences.

Best Screenplay in Film

Martin McDonagh, recognised for his contributions to both film and theater, has produced several highly regarded works, including the dark tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin. Under McDonagh’s direction, the movie portrays two lifelong friends at a crossroads in their relationship, with disastrous consequences ensuing after one of them ends it abruptly.