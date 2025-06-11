News

10 NEWS+ to replace The Project in 10’s 6pm timeslot

No more Project: Network 10 launches 10 NEWS+ for in-depth reporting from 6pm-7pm weeknights.
11 Jun 2025 15:31
Silvi Vann-Wall
10 NEWS+: Samantha Butler, Brianna Parkins, Angela Bishop, Hugh Riminton, Amelia Brace, Denham Hitchcock, Ursula Heger, Ashleigh Raper, Bill Hogan and Carrie-Anne Greenbank. Image: Network Ten.

Television

Network 10 has announced the launch of a new current affairs program, 10 NEWS+, set to premiere on Monday 30 June at 6pm on 10 and 10 Play.

The new format will follow the network’s 5pm local bulletins, and aims to deliver extended reporting, long-form journalism and broader context on major national and international stories.

10 NEWS+ replaces The Project in the 6pm timeslot, following the recent cancellation of the long-running talk show. The network is calling it a ‘strategic shift’ toward ‘more traditional’ news programming in the early evening schedule.

Who’s who behind 10 NEWS+?

The new program will be presented Sunday to Thursday by investigative journalist Denham Hitchcock and Walkley Award-winning journalist Amelia Brace. On Fridays, Senior Journalist Ursula Heger and National Affairs Editor Hugh Riminton will take the reins.

The presenting team will be supported by a wider team of reporters, including Political Editor Ashleigh Raper, Bill Hogan, Brianna Parkins, Samantha Butler, Carrie-Anne Greenbank and Claudia Vrdoljak. Angela Bishop continues in her role as Entertainment Editor.

According to Network 10, 10 NEWS+ is designed to offer a ‘deeper level’ of reporting than the standard evening bulletin, with an emphasis on investigative journalism, fact-based analysis, and coverage of key issues affecting Australians.

ScreenHub: The Cheap Seats review: Australia’s consistently funniest TV show

The network has positioned the program as a response to increasing demand for news that goes beyond headlines, and ‘at a time when public trust in media is under heightened scrutiny’.

‘We’re giving viewers more – breaking exclusive stories and offering our own take on the biggest issues, across multiple platforms including 10, 10 Play and YouTube,’ said Martin White, VP of News at Paramount Australia. ‘At the heart of everything we do is delivering news and current affairs that matter.’

Executive Producer Daniel Sutton, a long-time journalist at the network, is leading the team. His experience includes reporting on major global events such as the Boston Marathon bombings and the Paris terror attacks.

‘This team is driven by a shared commitment to quality journalism,’ Sutton said. ‘We aim to go beyond the headlines, with stories told with accuracy, clarity and compassion.’

The launch of 10 NEWS+ forms part of Network 10’s broader digital and cross-platform strategy, with content to be distributed across broadcast, streaming and social channels. The network has said the show will be tailored for a news audience seeking more comprehensive and accessible coverage.

10 NEWS+ will air weeknights at 6pm from Monday 30 June on 10 and 10 Play.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

