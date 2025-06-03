007: First Light video game will be revealed in June 2025

IO Interactive has officially announced its James Bond game adaptation will be titled 007: First Light. The studio has also revealed new key art alongside this announcement, while confirming a formal reveal for the upcoming title will take place on 6 June 2025 (ET/PT).

For now, this game remains shrouded in mystery. IO Interactive first announced it was working on a James Bond game, alongside MGM and Eon Productions, way back in 2020. For several years, development continued quietly, with only rare details being shared in interviews.

Based on what we know to date, 007: First Light will be a completely original James Bond prequel, starring a new version of Bond. We also know IO Interactive plans to develop three 007 games, for a trilogy of stories that dive deeply into Bond lore, and allow players to fully embody the character.

“007 First Light is a brand new James Bond video game developed and published by IO Interactive,” the studio says on the game’s new teaser website. “Featuring a wholly original Bond origin story, players will step into the shoes of the world’s favorite Secret Agent to earn their 00 status.”

Speaking to DR.dk in 2021, studio director Hakan Abrak also revealed that while IO Interactive is well known for its stealth-based Hitman series, the upcoming 007 title won’t necessarily focus on violence or kills. Per Abrak, the former owners of the Bond IP – Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson – were dissatisfied with past 007 games as they were not “worthy enough” and displayed “violence for the sake of violence.”

While neither party controls the Bond IP now, as duties have been taken over by Amazon MGM Studios, for the majority of development on 007: First Light, they likely had a say in the adaptation of the IP.

For now, that’s about all we know about 007: First Light, although the better news is a full reveal taking place this week will finally illuminate more of IO Interactive’s work. As announced, this game will be a flagship feature of the IO Interactive Showcase, set for 6 June 2025.

In Australia, the showcase will air at 11:00 am AEST | 10:30 am ACST | 9:00 am AWST on Saturday, 7 June 2025. You’ll be able to watch along on the IO Interactive YouTube.

007: First Light – IOI Showcase Official Livestream