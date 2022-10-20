Weekend guide: top streaming and cinema releases 21–23 October

Streaming

The School for Good and Evil (Netflix): Best friends Sophie and Agatha find their bond is put to the test when they’re whisked away to a magical school for future fairy-tale heroes and villains. Starring Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie and Charlize Theron. Streaming now. Suitable for families.

Notre-Dame (Netflix): Inspired by true accounts from French firefighters, this drama series explores the impact of the 2019 fire of Notre-Dame on a diverse group of Parisians. Starring Roschdy Zem, Caroline Proust, Megan Northam. Streaming now. Rating MA15+.

The Northman (Amazon Prime Video): From visionary director Robert Eggers, The Northman, an action-filled epic that follows a young Viking prince on his quest to avenge his father’s murder. Starring Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman and Claes Bang. Streaming now. Rating: MA 15+.

The Peripheral (Amazon Prime Video): Stuck in a small Appalachian town, a young woman’s only escape from the daily grind is playing advanced video games. She is such a good player that a company sends her a new video game system to test, but it has a surprise in store. It unlocks all of her dreams of finding a purpose, romance, and glamour in what seems like a game. But it also puts her and her family in real danger. Suitable for adult audiences.

The Spectacular Spider-Man (Disney+): This 21st-century edition of animated adventures charts the exploits of Peter Parker, who becomes Spider-Man as a result of a radioactive spider bite. Streaming now. Suitable for families.

Hellraiser (2022, Paramount+): A young woman must confront the sadistic, supernatural forces behind an enigmatic puzzle box responsible for her brother’s disappearance.

V/H/S/99 (Shudder): An American found-footage horror anthology film, and the fifth installment in the V/H/S film series. The film features segments from Johannes Roberts, Vanessa & Joseph Winter, Maggie Levin, Tyler MacIntyre, and Flying Lotus. Suitable for adults.

Raymond and Ray (Apple TV): Half-brothers Raymond and Ray reunite when their estranged father dies – and discover that his final wish was for them to dig his grave. Together, the process who they’ve become as men, both because of their father and in spite of him. Premieres 21 October. R rating.

Cinema

Halloween Ends: The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode comes to a spine-chilling climax in the final installment of this trilogy. Starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak and James Jude Courtney. In cinemas now.

Decision to Leave: A man falls from a mountain peak to his death. The detective in charge, Hae-joon (Park Hae-il), comes to meet the dead man’s wife, Seo-rae (Tang Wei). From the winner of the Best Director prize at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, Park Chan-wook. In cinemas 20 October.

Black Adam: Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods-and imprisoned just as quickly, Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Sarah Shahi and Viola Davis. In cinemas 20 October.

Barbarian: A woman staying at an Airbnb discovers that the house she has rented is not what it seems. This 2022 American horror film was written and directed by Zach Cregger and stars Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård and Justin Long. In cinemas 20 October.

Festivals this weekend

Adelaide Film Festival: Celebrates and exploring Australian and international screen culture with a unique program of screenings, forums, special events. On now and runs until 30 October. Find out more.

Cunard British Film Festival: Celebrating the talents of Britain’s finest filmmakers and actors. Marking its tenth anniversary this year, the festival will deliver a number of exclusive premieres of highly anticipated films in addition to a fabulous selection of dramas, documentaries and comedies, the majority of which are screening for the first time in Australia. Festival runs 19 October to 16 November. Find out more.

Byron Bay Film Festival:

Australia’s leading regional film festival returns in October 2022 with a ten-day celebration of cinema for locals and visitors from around the world. This year’s theme is ‘Shining Light in Darkness’, and with that the 2022 Festival marks a return to connecting local and visiting filmmakers with film-lovers, and a full program that embodies the Byron zeitgeist. Runs from October 21–30. Find out more.

Metamorphoses Film Festival: Featuring numerous International and Australian premieres, including Gaspar Noé’s Lux Aeterna, Everything Is Terrible!’s Kidz Klub!, and Ethan Eng’s Therapy Dogs. At Lido Cinemas Hawthorn, Melbourne, from 20-23 October 2022. Find out more.

