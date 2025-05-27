What’s on at the cinemas in June 2025? Best Australian cinema guide

From Ballerina to 28 Years Later, it’s everything new to cinemas in June 2025.
Australian films to watch out for this month include Dangerous Animals and Ellis Park.
New in cinemas in June:
3 June
An Abandoned Team
Uncle Kai has been living alone, he was forced into retirement questioning his own life from a failed marriage to a strained relationship with his daughter Zoie. Watch the trailer.
Director: Thomas Lee, Daniel Ho
Cast: Lawrence Cheng, Amy Lo
Classification: PG
Country: Hong Kong
Runtime: 107 mins
5 June
Ballerina
Ana de Armas leads this assassin action film set in the John Wick universe as a young woman with killer skills who uses said skills to get revenge when her family is killed by hitmen.
Director: Len Wiseman
Cast: Ana de Armas, Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne
Classification: MA
Country: USA
Runtime: 125 mins
Detective Kien: The Headless Horror
Detective Kien investigates a headless body found in a rural Vietnamese village during the Nguyen Dynasty. As supernatural elements emerge, he faces chilling twists in this 19th-century mystery.
Director: Victor Vu
Cast: Quốc Huy, Ngọc Diệp
Classification: MA
Country: Vietnam
Runtime: 131 mins
Karate Kid Legends
After a family tragedy, kung fu prodigy Li Fong is uprooted from his home in Beijing and forced to move to New York City with his mother. When a new friend needs his help, Li enters a karate competition – but his skills alone aren’t enough.
Li’s kung fu teacher Mr. Han enlists original Karate Kid Daniel LaRusso for help, and Li learns a new way to fight, merging their two styles into one for the ultimate martial arts showdown.
Director: Jonathan Entwistle
Cast: Ben Wang, Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio
Classification: PG
Country: USA
Runtime: 94 mins
The Great Lillian Hall
As beloved Broadway star Lillian Hall pours her heart, soul and time into preparing for her next big role, she finds herself blindsided by confusion and forgetfulness.
Battling against all odds to make it to opening night, while holding on to her fading memories and identity, she must navigate a tumultuous emotional journey – balancing her desire for the spotlight and the stark demands of the real world.
Director: Michael Cristofer
Cast: Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates, Jesse Williams
Classification: PG
Country: USA
Runtime: 111 mins
The Ritual
Al Pacino and Dan Stevens lead this exorcist horror as two priests – one questioning his faith and one reckoning with a troubled past – who must put aside their differences to save a possessed young woman through a difficult and dangerous series of exorcisms.
Director: David Midell
Cast: Al Pacino, Dan Stevens, Ashley Greene
Classification: MA
Country: USA
Runtime: 98 mins
Thug Life
In a world ruled by crime and betrayal, mafia kingpin Sakthivel and his brother Manickam rescue a young boy, Amaran, during a violent police shootout and raise him as their own.
Years later, when an assassination attempt shakes Sakthivel’s empire, suspicion turns inward. Consumed by vengeance, Sakthivel sets out to destroy the very family he once built.
Director: Mani Ratnam
Cast: Kamal Haasan, Ali Fazal, Joju George
Classification: MA
Country: India
Runtime: 165 mins
6 June
Barron’s Cove
When his young son is viciously murdered by a classmate, a grieving father with a history of violence kidnaps the child responsible, igniting a frenzied manhunt fueled by a powerful politician – the father of the kidnapped boy.
Director: Evan Ari Kelman
Cast: Garrett Hedlund, Stephen Lang, Brittany Snow
Classification: CTC
Country: USA
Runtime: 116 mins
DAN DA DAN: Evil Eye
Momo and Okarun set out on their latest adventure, traveling to a hot springs town home rented by Jiji, Momo’s childhood friend and former crush, with the goal to solve the mystery surrounding his family.
When they arrive, strange locals derail their investigation before it can properly begin, and the group soon learns there’s more lurking under the surface of the town than they could possibly have imagined.
Director: Fuga Yamashiro, Abel Góngora
Cast: AJ Beckles, Aleks Le
Classification: M
Country: Japan
Runtime: 93 mins
Housefull 5
Aboard one of the world’s most luxurious 20 storey cruise ship, birthday celebrations for the billionaire Mr. Dobriyal are interrupted by his demise, triggering a frenzy as three impostors claiming to be his long-lost heir ‘Jolly’ vie for his fortune.
The hunt for the real ‘Jolly’ is mired by a string of murders. With two fake cops further complicating matters, the mystery intensifies as the waves of laughter collide with the ship.
Director: Tarun Mansukhani
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt
Classification: CTC
Country: India
Runtime: 150 mins
7 June
MetOpera: Salome
Elza van den Heever leads the Met’s first new production of Strauss’ one-act tragedy in 20 years, which director Claus Guth has reimagined in a Victorian-era setting.
Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin takes the podium, while baritone Peter Mattei co-stars as Jochanaan; tenor Gerhard Siegel as King Herod; mezzo-soprano Michelle DeYoung as Herodias; and Polish tenor Piotr Buszewski as Narraboth.
Director: The Metropolitan Opera
Cast: Elza van den Heever, Michelle DeYoung
Classification: CTC
Country: USA
Runtime: 125 mins
Paris Opera Ballet: The Sleeping Beauty
Screening direct from Paris. Rudolf Nureyev’s sparkling staging returns to the Paris stage after an absence of ten years.
In 1961, Rudolf Nureyev toured Paris with the Kirov, enthralling audiences as the Prince in The Sleeping Beauty. Thirty years later, he proposed a new choreography of what he considered to be ‘the ballet of ballets’ for the Paris Opera Ballet.
Director: Paris Opera Ballet
Cast: N/A
Classification: CTC
Country: France
Runtime: 160 mins
12 June
Dangerous Animals
Hassie Harrison (Yellowstone), Jai Courtney (Suicide Squad), and Josh Heuston (Dune) star in this survival horror from filmmaker Sean Byrne (The Loved Ones).
When rebellious surfer Zephyr is abducted by a shark-obsessed serial killer and held captive on his boat, she must outwit her captor before she becomes the next offering to the predators circling below.
Director: Sean Byrne
Cast: Hassie Harrison, Jai Courtney, Josh Heuston
Classification: MA
Country: Australia
Runtime: 98 mins
Ellis Park
Award-winning filmmaker Justin Kurzel (Nitram) tells the life-n-career story of Australian musician Warren Ellis.
As a child growing up in Ballarat, musician Warren Ellis often found inspiration and comfort in creativity and imagination. His father Screamin’ Johnny Ellis, a Country musician himself, imbued Warren with a love of music that shaped his life.
Along the way Warren experienced artistic and emotional highs and lows with The Dirty Three, the Bad Seeds and his own struggles with addiction.
Director: Justin Kurzel
Cast: Warren Ellis, Femke den Haas
Classification: CTC
Country: Australia
Runtime: 105 mins
Hans Zimmer and Friends: Diamond in the Desert
This concert experience captures an extraordinary live performance of some of Zimmer’s most revered compositions, including music from Dune, Gladiator, Interstellar, The Lion King, and much more.
Director: Paul Dugdale
Cast: Hans Zimmer, Billie Eilish, Christopher Nolan
Classification: M
Country: United Arab Emirates
Runtime: 158 mins
How To Train Your Dragon (2025)
On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup stands apart, defying centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society.
Director: Dean DeBlois
Cast: Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gerard Butler
Classification: PG
Country: USA
Runtime: 125 mins
Materialists
Filmmaker Celine Song follows up her Oscar-nominated feature debut Past Lives with this feel-good rom-com starring Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans. The story centres on a young, ambitious New York City matchmaker who finds herself torn between the perfect match and her imperfect ex.
Director: Celine Song
Cast: Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, Chris Evans
Classification: M
Country: USA/Finland
Runtime: 116 mins
14 June
Royal Ballet & Opera 2024-25: Die Walküre
On a stormy night, fate brings two strangers together, unleashing a love with the power to end worlds. Meanwhile, in the realm of the gods, an epic battle ensues between their ruler Wotan and his rebellious daughter, Brünnhilde.
Director: Barrie Kosky
Cast: Christopher Maltman, Stanislas de Barbeyrac
Classification: E
Country: UK
Runtime: 320 mins
19 June
28 Years Later
It’s been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway.
When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.
Director: Danny Boyle
Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Classification: MA
Country: USA/UK
Runtime: 126 mins
Elio
In this Pixar sci-fi, 11-year-old Elio finds himself transported across the galaxy and mistaken for the intergalactic Ambassador for planet Earth.
Director: Adrian Molina
Cast: America Ferrera, Yonas Kibreab
Classification: PG
Country: USA
Runtime: 99 mins
Ghost Trail
Hamid joins a secret group tracking Syrian regime leaders on the run. His mission takes him to France, pursuing his former torturer for a fateful confrontation.
Director: Jonathan Miller
Cast: Julia Franz Richter, Adam Bessa
Classification: M
Country: Belgium/France/Germany
Runtime: 107 mins
Jane Austen Wrecked My Life
A desperately single bookseller, lost in a fantasy world, finds herself forced to fulfil her dreams of becoming a writer in order to stop messing up her love life.
Director: Laura Piani
Cast: Camille Rutherford, Pablo Pauly
Classification: M
Country: France
Runtime: 98 mins
Kōkā
Māori elder Hamo and local delinquent Jo form an unlikely bond on a road trip. As they confront past traumas and each face their demons, their shared path becomes a journey of healing, community and reconciliation.
Director: Kath Akuhata-Brown
Cast: Hinetu Dell, Darneen Christian
Classification: CTC
Country: New Zealand
Runtime: 100 mins
20 June
One to One: John & Yoko
On August 30, 1972, in New York City, John Lennon played his only full-length show after leaving The Beatles, the One to One benefit concert at Madison Square Garden. This documentary takes that legendary musical event and uses it as the starting point to explore eighteen defining months in the lives of John and Yoko.
Director: Kevin MacDonald, Sam Rice-Edwards
Cast: John Lennon, Yoko Ono
Classification: M
Country: UK
Runtime: 100 mins
26 June
F1
Brad Pitt leads this Formula One thriller directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick), telling the story about a driver who comes out of retirement to mentor and team with a younger driver.
Director: Joseph Kosinski
Cast: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon
Classification: M
Country: USA
Runtime: 153 mins
M3GAN 2.0
After the underlying tech for M3GAN is stolen and misused by a powerful defence contractor to create a military-grade weapon known as Amelia, M3GAN’s creator Gemma realises that the only option is to resurrect M3GAN and give her a few upgrades, making her faster, stronger, and more lethal.
Director: Gerard Johnstone
Cast: Allison Williams, Violet McGraw
Classification: M
Country: USA
Runtime: 120 mins
Riviera Revenge
François Marsault, a war veteran, makes the most of his retirement alongside his wife Annie. Authoritarian and ruthless, François rules his family with an iron fist – but when he discovers that his esteemed wife cheated on him 40 years ago, he files for divorce and confronts her former lover, who lives in the French Riviera.
Director: Ivan Calbérac
Cast: André Dussollier, Sabine Azéma
Classification: M
Country: France
Runtime: 94 mins
The Story of Souleymane
Jury prize-winner at Cannes follows Souleymane, a recent Guinean immigrant, through the streets of Paris as he prepares for his asylum application interview while working for a meal delivery service on his bicycle.
Director: Boris Lojkine
Cast: Abou Sangare, Nina Meurisse
Classification: CTC
Country: France
Runtime: 92 mins
27 June
Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful
A visionary film accompanying Miley Cyrus’ ninth studio album, Something Beautiful. As Miley embarks on a cinematic journey through time, memory, and self-reinvention, she crafts a hypnotic visual experience, adorned with archival couture and surreal storytelling.
Something Beautiful blurs the line between dream and reality in a spectacle of music, fashion and emotion.
Director: Miley Cyrus, Jacob Bixenman, Brendan Walter
Cast: Miley Cyrus, Maxx Morando
Classification: CTC
Country: USA
Runtime: 55 mins
28 June
Royal Ballet & Opera 2024-25: Ballet To Broadway – Wheeldon Works
Sensuous contemporary ballet meets the energy of musical theatre in four distinctive short works: Fool’s Paradise, The Two of Us, Us, and An American in Paris.
Director: Christopher Wheeldon
Cast: Royal Ballet & Opera
Classification: CTC
Country: UK
Runtime: 180 mins