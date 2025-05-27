What’s on at the cinemas in June 2025? Best Australian cinema guide

From Ballerina to 28 Years Later, it’s everything new to cinemas in June 2025.

Australian films to watch out for this month include Dangerous Animals and Ellis Park.

3 June

An Abandoned Team

An Abandoned Team. Image: Ponder Entertainment . What’s on in cinemas in June.

Uncle Kai has been living alone, he was forced into retirement questioning his own life from a failed marriage to a strained relationship with his daughter Zoie. Watch the trailer.

Director: Thomas Lee, Daniel Ho

Cast: Lawrence Cheng, Amy Lo

Classification: PG

Country: Hong Kong

Runtime: 107 mins

5 June

Ballerina

Ana de Armas in Ballerina. Image: Lionsgate/Summit Entertainment. New in cinemas in June.

Ana de Armas leads this assassin action film set in the John Wick universe as a young woman with killer skills who uses said skills to get revenge when her family is killed by hitmen.

Director: Len Wiseman

Cast: Ana de Armas, Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne

Classification: MA

Country: USA

Runtime: 125 mins

Detective Kien: The Headless Horror

Detective Kien investigates a headless body found in a rural Vietnamese village during the Nguyen Dynasty. As supernatural elements emerge, he faces chilling twists in this 19th-century mystery.

Director: Victor Vu

Cast: Quốc Huy, Ngọc Diệp

Classification: MA

Country: Vietnam

Runtime: 131 mins

Karate Kid Legends

Karate Kid: Legends. Image: Sony Pictures Releasing. In cinemas in June.

After a family tragedy, kung fu prodigy Li Fong is uprooted from his home in Beijing and forced to move to New York City with his mother. When a new friend needs his help, Li enters a karate competition – but his skills alone aren’t enough.

Li’s kung fu teacher Mr. Han enlists original Karate Kid Daniel LaRusso for help, and Li learns a new way to fight, merging their two styles into one for the ultimate martial arts showdown.

Director: Jonathan Entwistle

Cast: Ben Wang, Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio

Classification: PG

Country: USA

Runtime: 94 mins

The Great Lillian Hall

As beloved Broadway star Lillian Hall pours her heart, soul and time into preparing for her next big role, she finds herself blindsided by confusion and forgetfulness.

Battling against all odds to make it to opening night, while holding on to her fading memories and identity, she must navigate a tumultuous emotional journey – balancing her desire for the spotlight and the stark demands of the real world.

Director: Michael Cristofer

Cast: Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates, Jesse Williams

Classification: PG

Country: USA

Runtime: 111 mins

The Ritual

Al Pacino and Dan Stevens lead this exorcist horror as two priests – one questioning his faith and one reckoning with a troubled past – who must put aside their differences to save a possessed young woman through a difficult and dangerous series of exorcisms.

Director: David Midell

Cast: Al Pacino, Dan Stevens, Ashley Greene

Classification: MA

Country: USA

Runtime: 98 mins

Thug Life

In a world ruled by crime and betrayal, mafia kingpin Sakthivel and his brother Manickam rescue a young boy, Amaran, during a violent police shootout and raise him as their own.

Years later, when an assassination attempt shakes Sakthivel’s empire, suspicion turns inward. Consumed by vengeance, Sakthivel sets out to destroy the very family he once built.

Director: Mani Ratnam

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Ali Fazal, Joju George

Classification: MA

Country: India

Runtime: 165 mins

6 June

Barron’s Cove

When his young son is viciously murdered by a classmate, a grieving father with a history of violence kidnaps the child responsible, igniting a frenzied manhunt fueled by a powerful politician – the father of the kidnapped boy.

Director: Evan Ari Kelman

Cast: Garrett Hedlund, Stephen Lang, Brittany Snow

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 116 mins

DAN DA DAN: Evil Eye

Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye. Image: SugoiCo. New films in cinemas in June.

Momo and Okarun set out on their latest adventure, traveling to a hot springs town home rented by Jiji, Momo’s childhood friend and former crush, with the goal to solve the mystery surrounding his family.

When they arrive, strange locals derail their investigation before it can properly begin, and the group soon learns there’s more lurking under the surface of the town than they could possibly have imagined.

Director: Fuga Yamashiro, Abel Góngora

Cast: AJ Beckles, Aleks Le

Classification: M

Country: Japan

Runtime: 93 mins

Housefull 5

Aboard one of the world’s most luxurious 20 storey cruise ship, birthday celebrations for the billionaire Mr. Dobriyal are interrupted by his demise, triggering a frenzy as three impostors claiming to be his long-lost heir ‘Jolly’ vie for his fortune.

The hunt for the real ‘Jolly’ is mired by a string of murders. With two fake cops further complicating matters, the mystery intensifies as the waves of laughter collide with the ship.

Director: Tarun Mansukhani

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt

Classification: CTC

Country: India

Runtime: 150 mins

7 June

MetOpera: Salome

Elza van den Heever leads the Met’s first new production of Strauss’ one-act tragedy in 20 years, which director Claus Guth has reimagined in a Victorian-era setting.

Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin takes the podium, while baritone Peter Mattei co-stars as Jochanaan; tenor Gerhard Siegel as King Herod; mezzo-soprano Michelle DeYoung as Herodias; and Polish tenor Piotr Buszewski as Narraboth.

Director: The Metropolitan Opera

Cast: Elza van den Heever, Michelle DeYoung

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 125 mins

Paris Opera Ballet: The Sleeping Beauty

Screening direct from Paris. Rudolf Nureyev’s sparkling staging returns to the Paris stage after an absence of ten years.

In 1961, Rudolf Nureyev toured Paris with the Kirov, enthralling audiences as the Prince in The Sleeping Beauty. Thirty years later, he proposed a new choreography of what he considered to be ‘the ballet of ballets’ for the Paris Opera Ballet.

Director: Paris Opera Ballet

Cast: N/A

Classification: CTC

Country: France

Runtime: 160 mins

12 June

Dangerous Animals

Hassie Harrison in Dangerous Animals. Image: Kismet Films. In cinemas in June.

Hassie Harrison (Yellowstone), Jai Courtney (Suicide Squad), and Josh Heuston (Dune) star in this survival horror from filmmaker Sean Byrne (The Loved Ones).

When rebellious surfer Zephyr is abducted by a shark-obsessed serial killer and held captive on his boat, she must outwit her captor before she becomes the next offering to the predators circling below.

Director: Sean Byrne

Cast: Hassie Harrison, Jai Courtney, Josh Heuston

Classification: MA

Country: Australia

Runtime: 98 mins

Ellis Park

Ellis Park. Processed By Rewind Photo Lab. Sydney Film Festival. New films in cinemas in June.

Award-winning filmmaker Justin Kurzel (Nitram) tells the life-n-career story of Australian musician Warren Ellis.

As a child growing up in Ballarat, musician Warren Ellis often found inspiration and comfort in creativity and imagination. His father Screamin’ Johnny Ellis, a Country musician himself, imbued Warren with a love of music that shaped his life.

Along the way Warren experienced artistic and emotional highs and lows with The Dirty Three, the Bad Seeds and his own struggles with addiction.

Director: Justin Kurzel

Cast: Warren Ellis, Femke den Haas

Classification: CTC

Country: Australia

Runtime: 105 mins

Hans Zimmer and Friends: Diamond in the Desert

This concert experience captures an extraordinary live performance of some of Zimmer’s most revered compositions, including music from Dune, Gladiator, Interstellar, The Lion King, and much more.

Director: Paul Dugdale

Cast: Hans Zimmer, Billie Eilish, Christopher Nolan

Classification: M

Country: United Arab Emirates

Runtime: 158 mins

How To Train Your Dragon (2025)

How to Train Your Dragon. Image: Universal Pictures. In cinemas in June.

On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup stands apart, defying centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society.

Director: Dean DeBlois

Cast: Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gerard Butler

Classification: PG

Country: USA

Runtime: 125 mins

Materialists

Materialists. Image: Sony Pictures. In cinemas in June.

Filmmaker Celine Song follows up her Oscar-nominated feature debut Past Lives with this feel-good rom-com starring Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans. The story centres on a young, ambitious New York City matchmaker who finds herself torn between the perfect match and her imperfect ex.

Director: Celine Song

Cast: Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, Chris Evans

Classification: M

Country: USA/Finland

Runtime: 116 mins

14 June

Royal Ballet & Opera 2024-25: Die Walküre

On a stormy night, fate brings two strangers together, unleashing a love with the power to end worlds. Meanwhile, in the realm of the gods, an epic battle ensues between their ruler Wotan and his rebellious daughter, Brünnhilde.

Director: Barrie Kosky

Cast: Christopher Maltman, Stanislas de Barbeyrac

Classification: E

Country: UK

Runtime: 320 mins

19 June

28 Years Later

28 Years Later. Image: Sony Pictures. In cinemas in June.

It’s been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway.

When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.

Director: Danny Boyle

Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Classification: MA

Country: USA/UK

Runtime: 126 mins

Elio

Elio. Image: Disney/Pixar. In cinemas in June

In this Pixar sci-fi, 11-year-old Elio finds himself transported across the galaxy and mistaken for the intergalactic Ambassador for planet Earth.

Director: Adrian Molina

Cast: America Ferrera, Yonas Kibreab

Classification: PG

Country: USA

Runtime: 99 mins

Ghost Trail

Hamid joins a secret group tracking Syrian regime leaders on the run. His mission takes him to France, pursuing his former torturer for a fateful confrontation.

Director: Jonathan Miller

Cast: Julia Franz Richter, Adam Bessa

Classification: M

Country: Belgium/France/Germany

Runtime: 107 mins

Jane Austen Wrecked My Life

A desperately single bookseller, lost in a fantasy world, finds herself forced to fulfil her dreams of becoming a writer in order to stop messing up her love life.

Director: Laura Piani

Cast: Camille Rutherford, Pablo Pauly

Classification: M

Country: France

Runtime: 98 mins

Kōkā

Māori elder Hamo and local delinquent Jo form an unlikely bond on a road trip. As they confront past traumas and each face their demons, their shared path becomes a journey of healing, community and reconciliation.

Director: Kath Akuhata-Brown

Cast: Hinetu Dell, Darneen Christian

Classification: CTC

Country: New Zealand

Runtime: 100 mins

20 June

One to One: John & Yoko

On August 30, 1972, in New York City, John Lennon played his only full-length show after leaving The Beatles, the One to One benefit concert at Madison Square Garden. This documentary takes that legendary musical event and uses it as the starting point to explore eighteen defining months in the lives of John and Yoko.

Director: Kevin MacDonald, Sam Rice-Edwards

Cast: John Lennon, Yoko Ono

Classification: M

Country: UK

Runtime: 100 mins

26 June

F1

F1. Image: Apple Original Films. In cinemas in June.

Brad Pitt leads this Formula One thriller directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick), telling the story about a driver who comes out of retirement to mentor and team with a younger driver.

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Cast: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon

Classification: M

Country: USA

Runtime: 153 mins

M3GAN 2.0

M3GAN 2.0. Image: Universal Pictures

After the underlying tech for M3GAN is stolen and misused by a powerful defence contractor to create a military-grade weapon known as Amelia, M3GAN’s creator Gemma realises that the only option is to resurrect M3GAN and give her a few upgrades, making her faster, stronger, and more lethal.

Director: Gerard Johnstone

Cast: Allison Williams, Violet McGraw

Classification: M

Country: USA

Runtime: 120 mins

Riviera Revenge

François Marsault, a war veteran, makes the most of his retirement alongside his wife Annie. Authoritarian and ruthless, François rules his family with an iron fist – but when he discovers that his esteemed wife cheated on him 40 years ago, he files for divorce and confronts her former lover, who lives in the French Riviera.

Director: Ivan Calbérac

Cast: André Dussollier, Sabine Azéma

Classification: M

Country: France

Runtime: 94 mins

The Story of Souleymane

Jury prize-winner at Cannes follows Souleymane, a recent Guinean immigrant, through the streets of Paris as he prepares for his asylum application interview while working for a meal delivery service on his bicycle.

Director: Boris Lojkine

Cast: Abou Sangare, Nina Meurisse

Classification: CTC

Country: France

Runtime: 92 mins

27 June

Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful

A visionary film accompanying Miley Cyrus’ ninth studio album, Something Beautiful. As Miley embarks on a cinematic journey through time, memory, and self-reinvention, she crafts a hypnotic visual experience, adorned with archival couture and surreal storytelling.

Something Beautiful blurs the line between dream and reality in a spectacle of music, fashion and emotion.

Director: Miley Cyrus, Jacob Bixenman, Brendan Walter

Cast: Miley Cyrus, Maxx Morando

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 55 mins

28 June

Royal Ballet & Opera 2024-25: Ballet To Broadway – Wheeldon Works

Sensuous contemporary ballet meets the energy of musical theatre in four distinctive short works: Fool’s Paradise, The Two of Us, Us, and An American in Paris.

Director: Christopher Wheeldon

Cast: Royal Ballet & Opera

Classification: CTC

Country: UK

Runtime: 180 mins