The Alexander Ball on SBS – watch and learn

The Alexander Ball is a 30-minute introduction to the vogue and ballroom scene in Australia, now available to stream on SBS on Demand.

The short is airing on 11 August as part of ‘Curious Australia’, a series of seven 30 minute documentaries from under-represented screen practitioners.

When you think vogue, you might think Madonna, and when you think ballroom, you probably think tango in heels and rhinestones. But the form depicted in The Alexander Ball is actually a highly stylised form of dance created by black and Latino LGBTQ+ communities, and its origins can be traced back to New York in the 1960s.

Now it’s a global movement, a lifestyle, and a cutthroat competition where competitors known as ‘walkers’ compete in various categories for the ballroom grand prize.

An example of voguing

This original form of voguing has recently had a bit of a viral moment, thanks to shows like Pose and Legendary, and Beyonce’s latest album Renaissance, which contains many musical references to the ballroom scene.

Beyonce's Pure/Honey is 100% a vogue track

TikTok addicts like myself can also find thousands of campy, dance-inducing ballroom clips on accounts like ‘bestofvogue‘ to get their fix of a style rarely seen outside the US. Or at least, that’s what I thought, until I watched The Alexander Ball.

This half-hour documentary follows Ella Ganza, a Samoan-Māori-Australian trans woman of colour, as she and her ballroom community prepare for one of the biggest ballroom events of the year: The Alexander Ball.

Produced and directed by Jessia Magro, who herself hails from Meanjin (Brisbane) QLD, the film serves as a powerful crash-course on the Australian ballroom scene. Starting with a focus on the founders of dance studio The House of Alexander, we are given an intimate look at how vogue came to Australia, what it means for queer POC communities, and why its appeal has endured.

House of Alexander is comprised mainly of queer dancers from First Nations and Pasifika cultures. The head of their house is ‘House Mother’ Ella Ganza, a trans woman and Femme Queen (the Ballroom term for transgender woman). Joshua Taliani, a queer Indigenous man, acts as the ‘House Father’. Both of them play a mentor and counsellor role, as well as teaching the next generations of dancers and MCing events.

‘The Alexander Ball’ documentary is finally airing on SBS Viceland tonight and my heart is so full – the process of making this film from start to finish with Ella Ganza and her stunning family the House of Alexander has been such a heartfelt, inspiring and moving journey, said Magro.

‘A massive thank you to Ella and the House for letting us into your world and capturing your raw beauty. We couldn’t have made this without you and I’m so happy your story gets to be shared in the spotlight to the nation. Here’s to more positive representation for our QBIPOC family, especially our phenomenal trans women of colour. You all deserve every success and more!’

The brief look into this culture provided in The Alexander Ball will leave you wanting more. If this is your first time watching ballroom, I guarantee you’ll become addicted. From the complexities of using dance to deal with trauma, to throwing shade on the catwalk and loving-up in the green room, Alexander Ball fascinates and tantalises.

The film premiered to a sold-out crowd in Meanjin (Brisbane), and is now available to watch for free online.

To watch The Alexander Ball, catch it at 8.30pm on SBS VICELAND and NITV pm 11 Aug 2022, or head to the SBS On Demand website.