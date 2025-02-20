The 5 best films just added to SBS on Demand

Five great films have just been added to Australian streaming service and TV channel SBS. Check out the details below:

Kill Bill vol. 1 and 2 (2003, 2004, dir. Quentin Tarantino)

Kill Bill Vol. 2. Image: Miramax/SBS on Demand

Volume 1: An assassin known as The Bride is shot by her ruthless employer, Bill, and other members of their assassination circle – but she lives to plot her vengeance.

Volume 2: The Bride unwaveringly continues on her roaring rampage of revenge against the band of assassins who had tried to kill her and her unborn child. She visits each of her former associates one-by-one, checking off the victims on her Death List Five until there’s nothing left to do … but kill Bill.

In three words: bloody, exciting, satisfying

Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow (1963, dir. Vittoria de Sica)

Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow. Image: Embassy Pictures/SBS

Three tales of very different women using their sexuality as a means to getting what they want.

In three words: sexy, romantic, Italian

ScreenHub: SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

The Adventures of Baron Munchausen (1988, dir. Terry Gilliam)

The Adventures of Baron Munchausen. Image: Columbia Pictures/SBS

An account of Baron Munchausen’s supposed travels and fantastical experiences with his band of misfits.

In three words: bizarre, funny, chaotic

After Blue (2021, dir. Bertrand Mandico)

After Blue (Dirty Paradise) pits space-dwelling hairdressers againts the notorious killer Kate Bush. Image: Altered Innocence/SBS.

In a faraway future, on a wild and untamed female inhabited planet called After Blue, a lonely teenager named Roxy unknowingly releases a mystical, dangerous, and sensual assassin from her prison.

In three words: psychedelic, feminist, horny

The Killing Fields (1984, dir. Roland Joffé)

The Killing Fields. Image: Warner Bros./SBS

New York Times reporter Sydney Schanberg is on assignment covering the Cambodian Civil War, with the help of local interpreter Dith Pran and American photojournalist Al Rockoff. When the U.S. Army pulls out amid escalating violence, Schanberg makes exit arrangements for Pran and his family. Pran, however, tells Schanberg he intends to stay in Cambodia to help cover the unfolding story – a decision he may regret as the Khmer Rouge rebels move in.

In three words: important, harrowing, real

For more of what’s streaming on SBS on demand, see our streaming guides.

SBS On Demand: new this week

Prisoner (18 Feb)

Series. Set over three months, a worn-down Danish prison is threatened with closure unless they can correct the bad press, violence and drug trade commandeering its reputation. Four of the prison officers – Sammi, Henrik, Miriam, and Gert – are tasked with making this change happen. But outside the prison walls, their lives are filled with conflict, secrets, and loneliness. Can they bring peace to their personal and professional lives?

Dark Side of Reality TV (18 Feb)

Series. Venture deep into the outrageous and often disturbing world of reality television, and the shows that helped redefine entertainment in the 21st century. With interviews from both legends of the genre and industry insiders.

James May: Our Man In Italy (21 Feb)

James May: Our Man In Italy. Image: Prime Video. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Series. James May is travelling the length and breadth of one of his favourite countries: Italy. Beginning in the Sicilian capital of Palermo and finishing in the Dolomites, it’s a trip that will take him to almost every region of Italy. There’ll be culture, food, industry, and even a bit of sport, all played out against some of the world’s most stunning urban and rural backdrops. Watch the trailer.

