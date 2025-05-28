Streaming June 2025: best new shows & films on Netflix, Prime Video, AMC+, SBS, BritBox, Stan and more …

Streaming June 2025

Netflix: streaming June 2025

Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal (4 June)

Series. In this candid documentary series, NBA legends Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson work to revive Reebok’s legacy and find a rising star to rep the brand.

Starring Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson.

Ginny and Georgia Season 3 (5 June)

Ginny and Georgia Season 3. Image: Netflix. Streaming June 2025.

Series. As Georgia’s trial sends shockwaves through Wellsbury, Ginny and Austin become entangled in a web of lies and betrayal, where no one emerges unscathed.

Starring Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Felix Mallard and Sara Waisglass.

The Survivors (6 June)

Series. Kieran Elliott’s life changed forever when two people drowned and a young girl went missing in his home town of Evelyn Bay. Fifteen years later, returning with his young family, the guilt that still haunts him resurfaces.

When the body of a young woman is found on the beach, the town is once again rocked by tragedy and the investigation of her death threatens to reveal long-held secrets, the truth about the missing girl, and a killer amongst them.

Starring Charlie Vickers, Yerin Ha, Robyn Malcolm and Damien Garvey.

Titan: The Oceangate Disaster (11 June)

Documentary. Exploring the Titan submersible’s doomed 2023 journey to the wreckage of the Titanic and the ambitious OceanGate CEO behind the endeavour.

Fubar Season 2 (12 June)

Fubar Season 2. Image: Netflix. Streaming June 2025.

Series. Eager to return to action, Luke, Emma and the crew get more than they bargained for when a mysterious terrorist threatens to unleash worldwide chaos.

Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carrie-Anne Moss, Travis Van Winkle and Fortune Feimster.

The Fairly Oddparents: A New Wish Season 2 (12 June)

Series. Hazel and friends return for more wish-fulfilment misadventures involving time travel, rock monsters, talking teeth and other fairly odd magical stuff.

Starring Ashleigh Crystal Hairston, Daran Norris and Susanne Blakeslee.

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders Season 2 (18 June)

Series. A new batch of hopefuls face fierce competition, high expectations and even higher kicks as they vie for a spot with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

KPop Demon Hunters (20 June)

Film (2025). When K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey aren’t selling out stadiums, they’re using their secret powers to protect their fans from supernatural threats.

Starring Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong and Ji-young Yoo.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2 (25 June)

Series. Six couples put their love to the test by moving in with other partners. Are they ready for marriage — or is the one actually someone else?

Squid Game Season 3 (27 June)

Squid Game Season 3. Image: Netflix. Streaming June 2025.

Series. Devastated after losing his friend, Player 456 presses on – challenging the Front Man’s scheme in the final season of the globally most-watched series.

Starring Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Yim Si-wan and Kang Ha-neul. Watch the trailer.

Max: streaming June 2025

Mountainhead (1 June)

Mountainhead. Image: Max. Streaming June 2025.

Film (2025). A group of billionaire friends get together against the backdrop of a rolling international crisis.

Starring Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith and Ramy Youssef. Watch the trailer.

The Mortician (2 June)

The Mortician. Image: Max. Streaming June 2025.

Series. The Mortician chronicles a trusted family-owned funeral home that hid behind a façade of decency and propriety to take advantage of loved ones at their most vulnerable moments.

In the early 1980s, David Sconce, scion of the Lamb family, took over the family business and sought to exploit the deceased in numerous ways to expand their earnings. Driven by profit, the Lamb Funeral Home in Pasadena, California engaged in years of morally questionable and inhumane practices.

There’s Something Wrong with Aunt Diane (5 June)

Documentary (2011). Exploring the case of a woman whose vehicle collision killed not only her but numerous people, including herself. Was she reckless drunk, or is the truth quite different?

Homicide Hunter: American Detective Season 5 (6 June)

Series. The return of the popular true-crime series showcasing real-life cases from across the US. Hosted by former homicide detective Lt. Joe Kenda.

Exposed: Naked Crimes Season 3 (9 June)

Series. Witnesses and police share the naked truth about dangerous crimes committed in the nude.

The Expendables (14 June).

Film (2010). A team of mercenaries come together to kill a Latin American dictator.

Starring Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham and Jet Li. Also on 14 June: The Expendables 2 (2012) and The Expendables 3 (2014).

90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk Season 9 (17 June)

Series. Former cast members from the reality show binge and comment on some of the most talked-about episodes of 90 Day Fiancé.

Sherri Papini: Caught in the Lie (20 June)

Series. When a young wife and mother goes missing in Northern California, a nationwide search is launched. Sherri Papini returns 22 days later – battered, bruised and branded – with a bizarre story about her abduction.

John Wick (21 June)

Film (2014). The first film in the John Wick franchise sees a grieving former hitman seek revenge after his dog is killed.

Starring Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist and Alfie Allen.

The Matrix (21 June)

Film (1999). Computer hacker Neo discovers the world is not as it seems, with humans harvested to provide energy for malicious AI.

Starring Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne and Carrie-Anne Moss. Also on 21 June: The Matrix Reloaded (2003) and The Matrix Revolutions (2003).

The Cleaning Lady Season 4 (23 June)

Series. After arriving in the US for urgent medical treatment to save her son, a Cambodian-Filipino doctor realises she has to rely on herself, not the system, to save her son.

Starring Elodie Yung, Martha Millan and Sean Lew.

Enigma (25 June)

Enigma. Image: Max. Streaming June 2025.

Documentary. Exploring transgender identity and legacy and chronicling the divergent paths of iconic pioneers April Ashley, Amanda Lear, and others, acclaimed filmmaker Zackary Drucker explores questions of identity and survival, revealing the disparate but intertwined stories of women whose lives helped shape trans culture and history.

My Mom Jayne (28 June)

Documentary. Mariska Hargitay was three years old when her mother, Jayne Mansfield, tragically died in a car accident at the age of 34. The film follows Mariska as she seeks to know, understand, and embrace her mother for the first time.

When No One Sees Us (30 June)

When No One Sees Us. Image: Max. Streaming June 2025.

Series. In Morón de la Frontera, Spain, Sergeant Lucía Gutierrez (Maribel Verdú) sets out to investigate the connection between the unusual suicide of a local teacher and a series of strange events during the first procession of Holy Week.

Meanwhile, American army special agent Magaly Castillo (Mariela Garriga) is sent to the nearby US Air Force base to probe the disappearance of a missing airman linked to commanding officer Colonel Seamus Hoopen.

BritBox: streaming June 2025

Towards Zero (3 June)

Towards Zero. Image: BritBox. Streaming June 2025.

Miniseries. When an elderly widow is brutally murdered in her quiet Gull’s Point home, Inspector Leach is thrust into a web of shocking twists. A failed suicide attempt, a false theft accusation, a malfunctioning hotel lift, and a tennis star’s tangled love life – what do these events have in common?

As Leach digs deeper, the connections between them become impossible to ignore, leading to a dark and unexpected truth. Each clue brings more questions, and just when you think you’ve figured it out, the shocking reveal will leave you reeling.

Starring Mimi Keene, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Claudie Blakley. Watch the trailer.

Beyond Paradise Season 3 (3 June)

Beyond Paradise Season 3. Image: BritBox. Streaming June 2025.

Series. Set against the idyllic backdrop of Devon and Cornwall, the Shipton Abbott team are back to solve more intriguing crimes, including a body found in the river on the county border, a baffling chocolate box poisoning, a historic farming feud and a spiking incident on the water.

Away from the police station, Martha and Humphrey try to overcome unexpected hurdles as foster parents, while the reappearance of Martha’s old flame Archie presents an unexpected challenge.

Starring Kris Marshall, Sally Bretton and Zahra Ahmadi.

Shetland Season 9 (3 June)

Shetland Season 9. Image: BritBox. Streaming June 2025.

Series. A double missing person’s case blurs the lines between the personal and the professional, as Calder and Tosh are drawn into a labyrinthine investigation.

When Tosh’s friend Annie Bett goes missing, she suspects something is seriously wrong. Ruth Calder –now living in Shetland – has no time to recover from a life-threatening ordeal of her own, as together they set out in search of Annie and her young son, Noah.

Starring Ashley Jensen, Alison O’Donnell and Steven Robertson.

The Catch (3 June)

Series. This suspenseful mini-series follows fisherman Ed Collier, whose life is turned upside down when his daughter, Abbie, introduces her new boyfriend, Ryan. Ed’s protective instincts go into overdrive as he uncovers disturbing secrets about Ryan’s past.

As Ed digs deeper, he realises Ryan is hiding a dark truth that could destroy everything that Ed holds close.

Starring Jason Watkins, Aneurin Barnard and Poppy Gilbert.

Cornwall With Simon Reeve (3 June)

Documentary series. Simon Reeve embarks on an unforgettable journey through the picturesque yet often overlooked corners of Cornwall, England. From its rugged coastline to hidden villages, heuncovers the region’s rich history, fascinating people and the challenges it faces today. Get ready for a captivating exploration of one of Britain’s most stunning and unique landscapes.

Hosted by Simon Reeve.

More June BritBox titles will be added when available.

Prime Video: streaming June 2025

Babygirl (3 June)

Babygirl. Image: A24. Streaming on Prime Video. Streaming June 2025.

Film (2024). A high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much younger intern in this bold, subversive erotic thriller.

Starring Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson, Antonio Banderas, Esther McGregor and Sophie Wilde.

ScreenHub: In Babygirl the stakes are high but the orgasms seem worth it

Deep Cover (12 June)

Film (2025). This fast-paced action comedy follows Kat, an improv comedy teacher starting to question if she’s missed her shot at success. When an undercover cop offers her the role of a lifetime, she recruits two of her students to infiltrate London’s gangland by impersonating dangerous criminals.

Starring Bryce Dallas Howard, Paddy Considine, Sean Bean and Orlando Bloom.

American Thunder: Nascar to Le Mans (12 June)

Documentary. The 24 Hours of Le Mans is one of the crown jewels of international motorsports.

For the race’s 100th anniversary in June 2023, an invitation was extended to NASCAR to bring an American stock car Chevrolet Camaro to compete against the futuristic Ferrari and Porsche prototypes and attempt to complete the gruelling 24-hour challenge that is Le Mans.

Along with world-class drivers Jenson Button, Jimmie Johnson and Mike Rockenfeller, Hendrick Motorsports embarked on an 18-month journey to develop a race car designed to run three-hour races on ovals in the United States into one that could survive the challenge of racing 24 hours straight on an unforgiving road course.

We Were Liars Season 1 (18 June)

We Were Liars. Image: Prime Video. Streaming June 2025.

Series. Based on the novel by E. Lockhart, this series follows Cadence Sinclair Eastman and her tight-knit inner circle, nicknamed the Liars, during their summer escapades on her grandfather’s New England private island.

The Sinclairs are American royalty – known for their good looks, old money, and enviable bond – but after a mysterious accident changes Cadence’s life forever, everyone, including her beloved Liars, seems to have something to hide.

Starring Emily Alyn Lind, Shubham Maheshwari, Esther McGregor and Joseph Zada. Watch the trailer.

Beyond After (24 June).

Documentary. Exploring the social and cultural impact of the After franchise and how Anna Todd’s novels became a cinematic phenomenon through interviews with Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Josephine Langford, and Anna Todd.

The film features heartfelt testimonials from fans, showcasing their profound emotional connections. Narrated by Louise Lombard.

Countdown Season 1 (25 June)

Countdown. Image: Prime Video. Streaming June 2025.

Series. In this drama thriller, after an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum is recruited to a secret task force with undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement to investigate.

But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions.

Starring Jensen Ackles, Eric Dane and Jessica Camacho

Marry My Husband (JP) (27 June)

Marry My Husband (JP). Image: Prime Video. Streaming June 2025.

Series. Marry My Husband (JP) tells the story of Misa, a woman who has always lived in service of others. When betrayal by her husband and best friend leads to her death, she is mysteriously granted a second chance, traveling back in time by ten years.

Determined to rewrite her fate, she sheds her former ‘nice person’ persona to pursue revenge. But her plans take an unexpected turn when she meets Section Chief Wataru Suzuki, a man absent from her previous life, who begins to change her vengeful heart.

Starring Fuka Koshiba, Takeru Satoh, Sei Shiraishi and Yû Yokoyama.

ABC iview: streaming June 2025

Walking With Dinosaurs (3 June)

Series. Narrated by award-winning actor Bertie Carvel, Walking With Dinosaurs is a captivating reimagining of the beloved factual series 25 years after it first stomped across our screens to critical and audience acclaim. This new series produced by the award-winning BBC Studios Science Unit, will showcase the lives of six incredible dinosaurs like never before.

Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee Season 2 (4 June)

Series. Hosted by Guy Montgomery and his assistant Aaron Chen, Season 2 sees an all-new line-up of Australian comedians battling to prove they are the best and brightest on a game show that turns a traditional spelling bee upside down. They’ll attempt new words, unusual definitions and have to decipher Guy’s hidden meanings while trying to take the top spot and win a one-way ticket to the following episode.

QI Season 23 (4 June)

Series. The long running comedy quiz hosted by Sandi Toksvig which asks impossible questions and doesn’t care whether the answers are right or not – just as long as they are interesting.

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace Season 2 (5 June)

Series. Foundlings are people who were abandoned as babies. Born without a trace, they have had no way to unlock the secrets of their past. This series combines new DNA technology with painstaking detective work.

Play School: My Place, My Home (9 June)

Teo is off on an adventure all around Australia! From busy cities to incredible islands, Play School’s My Place, My Home explores the beauty and diversity of Australia, the incredible place we call home.

George Clarke’s Remarkable Renovations Season 1 (13 June)

George Clarke’s Remarkable Renovations. Image: Channel 4. Streaming on ABC iview. Streaming June 2025.

Series. How do you turn a building that was never intended for domestic use into a welcoming home? In this uplifting series, George Clarke breathes new life into industrial, commercial and agri-cultural buildings.

Spicks And Specks Season 12 (15 June)

Series. Twenty years ago, Adam Hills asked Australia to play. Now he is back with Myf Warhurst and Alan Brough for a new season of Spicks & Specks with fan fave games Know Your Product, Substitute and Sir Mix N Matchalot alongside some brand-new head scratchers.

Bay Of Fires Season 2 (15 June)

Marta Dusseldorp in Bay of Fires. Image: ABC iview. Streaming June 2025.

Series. Mystery Bay’s year long experiment with free-range capitalism comes to a jarring halt and Stella is forced to realise that being the new Queen of Mystery Bay isn’t all it’s cracked up to be – especially when it involves doing business with major drug dealers… Stella learns that, to survive, she must become everything she hates. Watch the trailer.

Little Disasters Season 1

Series. When Jess takes her baby daughter to hospital with a head injury that she can’t explain, her close friend and on-duty A&E doctor Liz must make the excruciating decision of whether to call social services. Liz sets in motion a chain of events that threatens not only their families but their entire friendship group.

The Piano UK Seasons 1 & 2 (15 June)

Series. Claudia Winkleman hosts this unforgettable celebration of Britain’s favourite instrument as passionate amateur musicians take to public pianos in train stations across the UK.

Big Lizard Season 1 (16 June)

Series. The cosmic adventures of astronauts Cosima and Dad on Proxima B, where they meet larger-than-life Big Lizard! Big Lizard blends together adventure and discovery with subtle learning about science.

Jane Austin: Rise Of A Genius (16 June)

Series. The surprising story of how a self-taught young woman from a small English village defied the odds in eighteenth-century England, to become one of our most important and best-loved writers. ane Austen is timeless, but the 250th anniversary of her birth this year is the perfect moment to reflect on her extraordinary achievement.

Joanna Lumley’s Danube (19 June)

Joanna Lumley’s Danube. Image: ITV. Streaming on ABC iview. Streaming June 2025.

Series. Joanna Lumley embarks on a rip-roaring adventure across the heart of Europe following the most international river in the world, the Danube. From source to sea, Joanna will be tracking the river from its origins beneath the pines of Germany’s Black Forest all the way to the Black Sea.

Prime Suspect Seasons 1–7 (20 June)

Series. Detective Chief Inspector Jane Tennison (HELENMIRREN) is confronted by hostility from her male colleagues when she is called into head a murder inquiry, particularly when she exposes a coverup within the force. When a second murder victim is discovered, the inquiry turns into a grisly investigation stretching back over 10 years.

The Gulf Seasons 1 & 2

Series. On a rain drenched evening on New Zealand’s Waiheke Island, a car flies off a cliff and plunges into the deep waters of the Hauraki Gulf. Detective Jess Savage survives the crash. Her husband Alex doesn’t …

The Next Step Season 10 (27 June)

Series. The Next Step’s ‘A-Troupe’ have proven their worth as champions, but when a new competition puts their reputation on the line, the dancers must give everything they’ve got to defend their legacy and save their studio.

Grantchester Season 10 (28 June)

Series. Alphy’s really found a home in Grantchester. In Geordie too, he’s found a best friend and his intellectual equal. Love proves more elusive, until a case throws him in the path of a romance. But before he can let anyone else in, he must confront truths about himself.

Supertato Season 2

Series. The world’s greatest potato superhero returns in this popular slapstick comedy animation set among the aisles of a supermarket, promising even more hilarious slapstick silliness and superhero adventures.

SBS On Demand: streaming June 2025

The Point (3 June)

The Point. Image: NITV. Streaming on SBS On Demand. Streaming June 2025

Series. Marking a decade on air, The Point continues to bring Indigenous perspectives to the centre of national conversations, platforming diverse voices from across the continent.

Each week, host John Paul Janke, a proud Wuthathi and Meriam man, joins expert panellists, community leaders and decision-makers to explore issues that matter most to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

This season features one-hour issues-based panel shows, alternating between episodes filmed in community and in studio on Cammeraygal Land in Sydney.

Bosch: Legacy Season 2 (12 June)

Series. Former homicide detective Harry Bosch has moved on to a new chapter as a private investigator and working with one time enemy, the brilliant defense attorney Honey ‘Money’ Chandler. They work together to find justice. Meanwhile, Bosch’s daughter Maddie is starting her career in law enforcement with the LAPD.

Starring Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers and Madison Lintz.

La Storia (12 June)

La Storia. Image: SBS On Demand. Streaming June 2025

Series. Based on Elsa Morante’s bestselling novel, La Storia is the tale of Ida Ramundo, a widow and the mother of teenager Nino in Rome during World War II.

Ida has a secret, she is of Jewish descent. When she is assaulted by a German soldier, things turn from bad to worse, In pain, dismay and ashamed, Ida discovers she is pregnant and nine months later gives birth to another boy, who will be lovingly nicknamed Useppe.

Starring Jasmine Trinca.

Blinded Season 3 (19 June)

Series. Returning to the high-stakes world of investigative journalist Beatrice Farkas, the third season of contemporary financial thriller Blinded follows Bea and her new colleague Karim Abassi.

Together they dig into a telecom company building 5G networks in the Middle East and bribing Taliban warlords, a brand-new high-tech hospital run by an unscrupulous consultancy company, as well as a controversial and corrupt education business group. At the same time Karim and Bea form a close relationship, both professionally and privately, best described as a dangerous mix of romance, cooperation, competition and deceit.

Starring Julia Ragnarsson and Maxwell Cunningham.

Families Like Ours (20 June)

Families Like Ours. Image: SBS On Demand. Streaming June 2025

Series. The first television series from Thomas Vinterberg, director of the Academy Award-winning film Another Round.

The drama considers what might happen if an entire country had to be evacuated, scattering the population across the globe and turning Vinterberg’s home nation of Denmark into just a memory.

Set in a not-too-distant future, the rising water levels can no longer be ignored and Denmark needs to be evacuated. As people disperse in all directions, they must bid farewell to what they love, what they know, and who they are. Slowly but steadily, everything changes. All property becomes worthless, all fortunes shift, and luck favours only a few.

Starring Amaryllis August, Paprika Steen and Nikolaj Lie Kaas. Watch the trailer.

Hunt For Truth: Tasmanian Tiger Verdict (26 June)

Documentary. The hit SBS documentary series Hunt for Truth: Tasmanian Tiger returns for a final, gripping instalment, chasing fresh clues, investigating compelling new evidence, and delivering a long-awaited verdict on one of the world’s greatest wildlife mysteries.

Tim Noonan leads viewers on a wild and emotional journey into the mystery of the thylacine, the legendary Tasmanian tiger.

Black Daisies (26 June)

Series. Amid the echoes of a small town’s past, geologist Lena faces her worst fear when her estranged teenage daughter Ada vanishes alongside kindergarten children in her care.

Returning to her hometown, Lena partners with Rafal, a childhood friend, now a policeman. Together, they uncover a chilling link to a local businesswoman with a dark facade of philanthropy and a connection with an eccentric scientist.

Starring Karolina Kominek and Alicja Wieniawa-Narkiewicz.

Iris (26 June)

Series. I this French comedy from Doria Tillier, a teacher called Iris disagrees about everything all the time and with everyone. Under these kinds of conditions, how can she meet a man who understands her?

Apple TV+: streaming June 2025

Stick (4 June)

Stick. Image: Apple TV+. Streaming June 2025

Series. A heartfelt, feel-good comedy about a found family and their relationships set within the world of golf. Owen Wilson stars as Pryce Cahill, an over-the-hill, ex-pro golfer whose career was derailed prematurely 20 years ago.

After the collapse of his marriage and getting fired from his job at an Indiana sporting goods store, Pryce hedges his bets, and future, entirely on a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom named Santi (Peter Dager).

Echo Valley (13 June)

Echo Valley. Image: Apple TV+. Streaming June 2025

Film (2025). Julianne Moore, Sydney Sweeney and Domhnall Gleeson star in an edge-of-your-seat thriller. Kate (Moore) is a mother struggling to make peace with her troubled daughter Claire (Sweeney) — a situation that becomes even more perilous when Claire shows up on Kate’s doorstep, hysterical and covered in someone else’s blood.

As Kate pieces together the shocking truth of what happened, she learns just how far a mother will go to try to save her child in this gripping tale of love, sacrifice and survival from BAFTA Award-winning director Michael Pearce and Emmy Award-nominated writer Brad Ingelsby.

The Buccaneers Season 2 (18 June)

The Buccaneers Season 2. Image: Apple TV+. Streaming June 2025

Series. We’re back with a group of fun-loving young American girls who exploded into the tightly corseted London of the 1870s, setting hearts racing and kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash.

Leighton Meester joins the cast for Season 2, where the Buccaneers are no longer the invaders – England is their home. In fact, they’re practically running the place.

All the girls have been forced to grow up and now have to fight to be heard, as they wrestle with themes consuming all women of any age, no matter what year it is.

Smoke (27 June)

Series. A new crime drama that stars and is executive produced by Taron Egerton, created by Dennis Lehane. Reuniting the creative team behind Apple’s acclaimed hit limited drama Black Bird, Smoke stars Egerton, Jurnee Smollett, Rafe Spall, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Hannah Emily Anderson, Anna Chlumsky, Adina Porter, Greg Kinnear, and John Leguizamo.

Inspired by true events, the series follows a troubled detective and an enigmatic arson investigator as they pursue the trails of two serial arsonists. Watch the trailer.

Disney+: streaming June 2025

Predator: Killer of Killers (6 June)

Film (2025). An original animated action-adventure film set in the Predator universe. The anthology story follows three of the fiercest warriors in human history: a Viking raider guiding her young son on a bloody quest for revenge, a ninja in feudal Japan who turns against his Samurai brother in a brutal battle for succession, and a WWII pilot who takes to the sky to investigate an otherworldly threat to the Allied cause.

But while all these warriors are killers in their own right, they are merely prey for their new opponent – the ultimate killer of killers.

Ocean with David Attenborough (8 June)

Documentary (2025). David Attenborough draws on a lifetime of experience to reveal Earth’s most spectacular underwater habitats, showing that we’re in the greatest age of Ocean discovery and highlighting its vital importance. While exposing the Ocean’s biggest challenges, Attenborough’s message is one of hope: the opportunity for marine life recovery on an unprecedented scale is within reach.

Call Her Alex (10 June)

Call Her Alex. Image: Disney+. Streaming June 2025

Series. What does it take to become the most influential female podcaster of a generation? Following Alex Cooper as she prepares for her first tour, this compelling two-part documentary series traces Cooper’s evolution – from a self-conscious kid growing up in Pennsylvania to the voice behind Call Her Daddy, a podcast that redefined the conversation for women everywhere.

Ironheart (25 June)

Series. Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Television’s Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) – a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world – returns to her hometown of Chicago.

Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka The Hood (Anthony Ramos).

The Bear Season 4 (26 June)

The Bear. Image: Disney+. Streaming June 2025

Series. The return of the hit show about food, family and the insanity of the grind. Season 4 finds the team pushing forward, determined not only to survive, but also to take The Bear to the next level. With new challenges around every corner, the team must adapt, adjust and overcome.

The pursuit of excellence isn’t just about getting better – it’s about deciding what’s worth holding on to.

Starring Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss–Bachrach and Ayo Edebiri. Watch the trailer.

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: streaming June 2025

Relative Secrets – Acorn TV & AMC+ (2 June)

Series. All-new unscripted series hosted by acclaimed actress Jane Seymour. Part true-crime and part genealogy, each episode will investigate an everyday American family’s darkest mystery, aiming both to solve the mystery and explore how it shapes that family today.

Colourful characters, rich cultural context and dramatic twists and turns abound in every tale, each of which connects the American family to their UK heritage.

Starring Jane Seymour. Watch the trailer.

Mama June: From Hot to Not – AMC+ (6 June)

Series. Mama June is back and undergoing the most dramatic total body transformation ever. After a series of extensive plastic surgeries and intense workouts, June will debut a new look that will shock the world.

The Feud – Acorn TV & AMC+ (9 June)

The Feud. Image: Acorn TV. Streaming June 2025

Miniseries. Emma, her husband John and their daughter lead an apparently idyllic life on Shelbury Drive. They share a close bond with their friendly neighbours, Sonia and Alan, and have a soft spot for the eccentric older couple Derek and Barbara, whose son mysteriously vanished years ago.

But when Emma makes the seemingly harmless decision to build a kitchen extension, her world slowly unravels. What begins as a simple home improvement, spirals into a chilling journey of obsession, paranoia, and long-buried secrets that ripple through the lives of everyone on the street.

Starring Jill Halfpenny, Rupert Penry-Jones and Amy Nuttall.

Love After Lock Up: Where Are They Now? – AMC+ (12 June)

Reality series. Couples finally meet their jailed fiancés upon prison release. Once the prison bars are removed from the relationship, their love needs to survive the worst after lockup. But the road to the altar is rocky …

Comic Book Men – AMC+ (12 June)

Series. This reality show follow’s the antics in Kevin Smith’s comic shop Secret Stash. The staff and customers geek out over mind-blowing pop culture artefacts and the legends behind them.

Leading the crew behind the Secret Stash counter are moody manager Walt, uber-nerd Mike, career slacker Bryan and Ming, the shop’s go-to whipping boy.

The Stylist – Shudder & AMC+ (16 June)

Film (2020). A lonely hair stylist becomes obsessed with the lives of her clients and descends into a murderous madness.

Starring Najarra Townsend, Brea Grant and Jennifer Seward.

Hell Motel – Shudder & AMC+ (17 June)

Series. From the creators of Slasher, this all-new horror anthology series sees a group of ten true-crime obsessives invited to the opening weekend of the newly renovated Cold River Motel, the site of a 30-year-old unsolved Satanic Mass Murder.

History repeats itself when the guests get stranded and start getting knocked off one by one during a murder spree that grows exponentially more gruesome than the original with each kill.

Starring Eric McCormack.

The Rule of Jenny Pen – Shudder & AMC+ (20 June)

The Rule of Jenny Pen. Image: Galaxy Pictures. Streaming on AMC+/ Shudder. Streaming June 2025

Film (2025). Arrogant Judge Stefan Mortensen suffers a near-fatal stroke, leaving him partially paralysed and confined to a retirement home.

There, Mortensen clashes with a seemingly gentle resident named Dave Crealy who is actually secretly terrorisng the home with a sadistic game called ‘The Rule of Jenny Pen’ while wielding his dementia doll as an instrument of cruelty.

Starring Geoffrey Rush and John Lithgow.

Inside – Acorn TV & AMC+ (23 June)

Inside. Image: Acorn TV. Streaming June 2025

Series. A gritty series set within the harsh confines of a contemporary UK prison. Based on testimonies from real-life prisoners and prison guards, the series explores the complex interplay between four central characters on both side of the law: Kit, a ruthless gangster whose arrival will shake the already fragile balance of the unit; Barry a small-time drug dealer; Elin, a dedicated female prison officer; and George, a privileged young man with an addiction.

DI Ray Season 1 – Acorn TV & AMC+ (30 June)

Series. DI Rachita Ray is thrust into a sensitive and high-profile case – she’ll be investigating the double homicide of Frank Chapman, the notorious head of an organised crime family, and Megan Cutts, an innocent nurse caught in the crossfire.

Their deaths will ignite racial tensions across the city, putting the detective in a race against time to unravel the story at the heart of the case before the Chapman family act out their revenge, and an all-out gang war erupts onto the streets.

Starring Parminder Nagra.

Stan: streaming June 2025

his City Is Ours (4 June)

This City Is Ours. Image: Stan. Streaming June 2025.

Series. This City is Ours is the story of Michael, a man who for all of his adult life has been involved in organised crime. But for the first time, Michael is in love. Now he sees a future: something to win and something to lose – Diana.

Starring Sean Bean, Saul Dibb, John Hayes and Eshref Reybrouck.

BMF – Black Mafia Family Season 4 (6 June)

Series. The new season continues the journey inspired by real life street legends and brothers Demetrius ‘Big Meech’ Flenory and Terry ‘Southwest T’ Flenory, who created one of the most influential crime families in the country.

Meech and Terry fight to keep their American Dream alive, staying ahead of their rivals and law enforcement takes a toll on their relationship.

The Gold Season 2 (9 June)

Series. Following the conviction of some of those involved in the theft and handling of the Brink’s-Mat gold, the police realised that those criminals only ever had half of it. Season 2 explores what happened to the other half, and the criminal fortune it created.

Alone Season 12 (13 June)

Series. In this new season of Alone the action moves across the globe to South Africa’s Great Karoo region. Not only does this mark the series’ first time filming in Africa, it’s also the first time the show has been shot in a semidesert environment. This wild, beautiful and remote location could pose serious new challenges for the contestants.

The Surfer (15 June)

The Surfer. Image: Stan/ Madman. Streaming June 2025.

Film (2024). When a man returns to Australia to buy back his family home after many years in the US, he is humiliated in front of his teenage son by a group of local surfers who claim ownership over the secluded beach of his childhood.

Wounded, he defies them and remains at the beach, demanding acceptance. As the conflict escalates, he is brought right to the edge of his sanity and his entire identity is thrown into question.

Starring Nicolas Cage, Julian McMahon, Nic Cassim and Miranda Tapsell.

From ScreenHub’s four-star review of The Surfer:

As the unnamed surfer of the title, Cage’s vibrantly dyed ginger lead plays a man determined to reclaim his roots after decades away in California, where his accent presumably got lost. Wanting to reconnect with his teenage son (Finn Little) – despite his ex-wife (on the phone) being pissed he pulled him out of school – he hopes to snap up his childhood home, newly on the market.

But the surfer falls foul of the overheated Australian market, forced to beg for more financing with Rahel Romahn’s real estate shark unwilling to buy him time. Read more …

Revealed – Joh: The Last King of Queensland (22 June)

Documentary. A feature-length documentary about the divisive leader, conservative icon and former Queensland Premier Joh Bjelke-Petersen, and a timely examination of progress, power, corruption, and Joh’s complex legacy.

Hal & Harper (26 June)

Hal & Harper. Image: Stan. Streaming June 2025.

Series. Hal and Harper are two codependent siblings living in LA, and are doing their best to navigate long-term relationships, friendships, and situationships. When their dad makes a big announcement, the two are forced to consider the current state of their lives and their complicated childhood.

Starring Mark Ruffalo, Lili Reinhart and Cooper Raiff. Watch the trailer.