Streaming July 2025: best new shows & films on Netflix, Prime, Max, ABC, SBS, BritBox, Stan and more …

Streaming July 2025

Netflix: streaming July 2025

The Old Guard 2 (2 July)

The Old Guard 2. Image: Eli Joshua Ade/Netflix. Streaming July 2025.

Film (2025). In this superhero action sequel, Andy and her team of immortal warriors fight with renewed purpose as they face a powerful new foe threatening their mission to protect humanity.

Starring Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari and Luca Marinelli. Watch the trailer.

The Sandman Season 2 Volume 1 (3 July)

Series. A reunion of the Endless thrusts Lord Morpheus onto a perilous path, where a fateful choice makes him the target of a relentless quest for vengeance.

Starring Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie and Vivienne Acheampong.

Too Much (10 July)

Too Much. Image: Netflix. Streaming July 2025.

Series. When a heartbroken New Yorker moves to London hoping for a love story, she falls for an indie musician who’s anything but the typical romantic hero.

Starring Megan Stalter, Will Sharpe and Michael Zegan.

Katie Taylor Vs. Amanda Serrano 3 (12 July)

Boxing match – live on Netflix 23 July, 10am AEST. Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano headline a historic all-women’s boxing mega-event from Madison Square Garden. Presented by Most Valuable Promotions.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (12 July)

Film (2023). Mentor to an idealistic tribute in the 10th Hunger Games, a young Coriolanus Snow battles between their growing connection and his bottomless ambition.

Starring Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage and Jason Schwartzman.

Untamed (17 July)

Untamed. Image: Netflix. Streaming July 2025.

Series. In the vast expanse of Yosemite National Park, a woman’s death draws a federal agent into lawless terrain, where nature obeys no rules but its own.

Starring Eric Bana, Sam Neill and Lily Santiago.

Happy Gilmore 2 (25 July)

Happy Gilmore 2. Image: Scott Yamano/Netflix. Streaming July 2025.

Film (2025). Happy Gilmore returns in this comedy sequel to the 1996 film.

Starring Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald and Ben Stiller. Watch the trailer.

Nosferatu (26 July)

Nosferatu. Image: Focus Features/Universal Pictures. Streaming on Netflix. Streaming July 2025.

In 19th century Germany, an ancient evil sets its sights on a lonely young woman, haunting her with eerie visions and terrifying her devoted husband.

Starring Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

WWE: Unreal (29 July)

For the first time ever, step into the WWE writer’s room and outside the ring with your favourite WWE Superstars, where the drama is just as intense offstage as it is under the spotlight.

Starring John Cena, Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul.

Glass Heart (31 July)

Series. An aspiring drummer suddenly loses her spot in the band. But when a brilliant musician recruits her for his new band, her life takes a passionate turn.

Starring Takeru Satoh, Yu Miyazaki and Keita Machida.

Max: streaming July 2025

Dear Ms.: A Revolution in Print (3 July)

Documentary. Launching its first trailblazing issue in 1972 and still publishing today, Ms. magazine revolutionised the feminist movement, igniting provocative conversations about issues that impact women, from politics to harassment, race, sex, and abortion. In the documentary, three filmmakers select iconic cover stories to explore the complexities of creating a magazine that was unafraid to wrestle with challenging, and often polarising, issues.

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League (3 July)

Animated film (2025). In this sequel to Batman Ninja, the Batman family has returned to the present to discover that Japan has disappeared, and a giant island – Hinomoto – is now in the sky over Gotham City.

Sinners (4 July)

Sinners. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Streaming on Max. Streaming July 2025.

Film (2025). Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. Written and directed by Ryan Coogler. Starring Michael B. Jordan in a dual role, Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell and Wunmi Mosaku. Watch the trailer.

Superman Through the Years (8 July)

Documentary. Revisit the legacy of the original superhero before he soars onto the big screen once again. From Christopher Reeve’s legendary portrayal in Superman: The Movie and Superman II, to animated favourites like Superman/Batman: Public Enemies, there’s something for every fan.

Back to the Frontier (10 July)

Back to the Frontier. Image: Max. Streaming July 2025.

Reality series. Can three modern families survive life on the frontier? From Wall to Wall, pioneers of immersive, living history programming, comes a bold new series that transports three very different families back in time to the 1880s American prairie.

Leaving behind the comforts of the 21st century, they arrive by wagon train, ready to take on every aspect of frontier life: building homesteads, raising animals, growing crops, and even celebrating like it’s 1889. Watch the trailer.

Bookish (16 July)

Bookish. Image: Max. Streaming July 2025.

Series. In post-war London, Gabriel Book, a literary enthusiast and bookseller, combines his day job with his favourite hobby – helping solve knotty murder cases. Although happily married to his best friend Trottie, Book is a gay man at a time when homosexuality was illegal. When a new assistant, Jack, arrives at the book shop, it soon becomes clear his appointment wasn’t as random as it at first seems. Created by and starring Mark Gatiss. Watch the trailer.

Billy Joel: And So It Goes (19 July)

Two-part documentary. An expansive portrait of the life and music of Billy Joel, exploring the love, loss and personal struggles that fuel his songwriting. With unprecedented access to never-before-seen performances, home movies, and personal photographs, along with extensive, in-depth one-on-one interviews, the documentary intimately explores the life and work of Joel, whose music has endured across generations.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (26 July)

Film (2017). A protection agent is tasked with protecting one of the world’s most famous assassins. Action comedy starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L Jackson and Gary Oldman. Watch the trailer.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (26 July)

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. Image: Lionsgate. Streaming on Max. Streaming July 2025.

Film (2021). In this action comedy sequel to The Hitman’s Bodyguard, bodyguard Michael and assassin Darius attempt to save Darius’s wife Sonia.

Chespirito: Not Really on Purpose (28 July)

Series. The bio series will be an opportunity to learn more about Roberto Gómez Bolaños, both his journey as a creator of iconic television characters and his personal journey, as well as how his endearing characters managed to connect deeply with his audience.

The Thaw Seasons 1–2 (28 July)

The Thaw. Image: Max. Streaming July 2025.

Series. In this Polish crime series, a young mother’s body is discovered in an icy river. The investigation is led by Zawieja, who is still grieving the death of her husband.

Starring Katarzyna Wajda, Bartlomiej Kotschedoff and Juliusz Chrzastowski. Watch the trailer.

Prime Video: streaming July 2025

Warfare (1 July)

Film (2025). Written and directed by Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland, Warfare embeds a audiences with a platoon of American Navy SEALs on a surveillance mission gone wrong in insurgent territory. A visceral, boots-on-the-ground story of modern warfare and brotherhood, told like never before: in real time and based on the memory of the people who lived it.

Starring D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai , Will Poulter, Joseph Quinn and Cosmo Jarvis.

Heads of State (2 July)

Heads of State. Image: Prime Video. Streaming July 2025.

Film (2025). In this action-comedy, the UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke and US President Will Derringer have a not-so-friendly and very public rivalry that jeopardises their countries’ ‘special relationship’.

But when they become the targets of a powerful and ruthless foreign adversary – who proves more than a match for the two leaders’ security forces – they are begrudgingly forced to rely on the only two people they can trust: each other.

Starring John Cena , Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Watch the trailer.

Simple Plan: The Kids in the Crown (8 July)

Documentary. A captivating and nostalgic look at one of the most popular pop-punk bands of the 2000s. Packed with never-before-seen archival footage and exclusive access to their sold-out 2024 World Tour, the members of Simple Plan and a cast of punk-rock superstars recount the highs and lows of the first 25 years of their career.

Featuring Avril Lavigne, Mark Hoppus, Dexter Holland and Noodles.

Ballard (9 July)

Ballard. Image: Prime Video. Streaming July 2025.

Series. Detective Renée Ballard leads the LAPD’s new and underfunded cold case division, tackling the city’s most challenging long-forgotten crimes with empathy and relentless determination.

Starring Maggie Q, Titus Welliver, Courtney Taylor and John Carroll Lynch. Watch the trailer.

One Night in Idaho: The College Murders (11 July)

Documentary series. On 13 November 2022 – in the still of the night – four University of Idaho students are brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus house in the quiet college town of Moscow, Idaho.

Featuring exclusive interviews with Stacey and Jim Chapin (parents of Ethan Chapin), and Karen and Scott Laramie (parents of Madison Mogan)

The Chosen: Last Supper Season 5 (13 July)

Series. From triumph to betrayal: Jesus enters Jerusalem acclaimed as king and confronts corrupt temple merchants.

Starring Jonathan Roumie, Shahar Isaac and Elizabeth Tabish

Romcon: Who the F**k is Jason Porter? (13 July)

Documentary. A chilling two-part Amazon Original documentary that exposes the dark side of dating in one of North America’s largest cities.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 (16 July)

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3. Image: Prime Video. Streaming July 2025.

Series. It’s the end of her junior year of college, and Belly’s looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah.

Starring Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno and Sean Kaufman. Watch the trailer.

Shiny Happy People: A Teenage Holy War Season 2 (23 July)

Documentary series. Shiny Happy People: A Teenage Holy War dives headfirst into the Evangelical teen pop culture that exploded across the US in the 90s and 00s, and the larger forces focused on harnessing their earnest faith for far-reaching influence.

Better Man (26 July)

Better Man. Image: Paramount Pictures. Streaming on Prime Video. Streaming July 2025.

Film (2024). Based on the true story of the meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and remarkable resurgence of British pop superstar Robbie Williams. Under the visionary direction of Michael Gracey, the film is uniquely told from Robbie’s perspective, capturing his signature wit and indomitable spirit.

Starring Robbie Williams, Jonno Davies and Steve Pemberton. Watch the trailer.

Apple TV+: streaming July 2025

Foundation Season 3 (11 July)

Foundation Season 3. Image: Apple TV+. Streaming July 2025.

Series. Continuing the epic chronicle of a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilisation amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.

Set 152 years after the events of Season 2, The Foundation has become increasingly established far beyond its humble beginnings while the Cleonic Dynasty’s Empire has dwindled.

As both of these galactic powers forge an uneasy alliance, a threat to the entire galaxy appears in the fearsome form of a warlord known as The Mule, whose sights are set on ruling the universe by use of physical and military force as well as mind control. Watch the trailer.

The Wild Ones (11 July)

The Wild Ones. Image: Apple TV+. Streaming July 2025.

Documentary series. Blending high-stakes adventure with groundbreaking science and conservation, and featuring former Royal Marines Commando and expedition leader Aldo Kane, wildlife and camera trap expert Declan Burley, and ecological storyteller and wildlife cinematographer Vianet Djenguet.

Together, the trio travels to six countries – Malaysia, Mongolia, Armenia, Indonesia, Canada and Gabon – capturing rare footage of elusive and endangered species, including the Malayan tiger, Gobi bear, Caucasian leopard, Javan rhino, North Atlantic right whale and Western lowland gorilla. Watch the trailer.

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical (18 July)

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical. Image: Apple TV+. Streaming July 2025.

Kids and family series. The Peanuts gang celebrate the joy and magic of summer camp and the importance of preserving what you love.

Charlie Brown loves camp and is determined to make his final year special, but Sally, a first-time camper, is nervous and skeptical of the new and unfamiliar place. While everyone settles into camp, Snoopy and Woodstock discover a treasure map that takes them on a wild adventure nearby.

Acapulco Season 4 (23 July)

Acapulco Season 4. Image: Apple TV+. Streaming July 2025.

Series. A heartfelt farewell to this beloved series. Present-day Máximo works tirelessly to restore Las Colinas to its former glory before the grand reopening.

In 1986, when a competitor claims the number one spot in the annual ranking of Acapulco’s Best Hotels, young Máximo will do whatever it takes to get back on top and secure Las Colinas’s future. Watch the trailer.

Stan: streaming July 2025

The Carters: Hurts To Love You (2 July)

Docuseries. An emotional look at a family ravaged by fame. We follow The Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter and his younger brother Aaron Carter as the darker side of success unfolds. As told by their sister Angel, struggles with mental illness, addiction and neglect are revealed.

Such Brave Girls Season 2 (4 July)

Such Brave Girls. Image: Stan. Streaming July 2025.

Series. This award-winning British comedy follows single mother Deb and her daughters, Billie and Josie. They’re vain, selfish, heavily in debt, desperate for affection and armed with nothing but poor judgement. Watch the trailer.

The Institute (14 July)

The Institute. Image: Stan. Streaming July 2025.

Series. From the director of Lost and From, and based on the best-selling novel by Stephen King, The Institute tells the gripping story of teen prodigy Luke Ellis (Joe Freeman), who is abducted and wakes up at a mysterious facility filled with children who arrived under similarly sinister circumstances and all of whom possess strange supernatural abilities.

Sin City Gigolo (20 July)

Docuseries. A GIGOLOS reality TV star’s arrest for murdering a client in 2020 exposed dark truths behind the once-popular Vegas show. This documentary blends series footage with crime investigation, exploring sex work, fame and the impact of reality TV.

Love Island USA (26 July)

New season – reality series. Each season sees 12 singles arriving at a luxury villa to spend their summer looking for love. They must choose their partner wisely – shock eliminations and new arrivals ensure constant unpredictability, and anyone left single risks being sent home.

The Accidental President (27 July)

Documentary. With unprecedented access to the Belarusian opposition leader and set against a backdrop of political upheaval, The Accidental President is a film about Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and her remarkable journey from primary school teacher to de facto head of state.

Twisted Metal Season 2 (31 July)

Twisted Metal. Image: Stan. Streaming July 2025.

Series. From the minds behind Deadpool and Zombieland, Twisted Metal is a high-octane action comedy based on the PlayStation cult classic video game.

Starring Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Will Arnett and Joe Seanoa.

Paramount+: streaming July 2025

The Patrick Star Show Season 4 (2 July)

Series. Patrick Star is living at home with his family, where he hosts his own variety show for the neighbourhood from his television-turned-bedroom. The family sitcom stars Patrick and the rest of his family as they are constantly disrupted by his wild whims and surreal imagination.

Dora And The Search For Sol Dorado (4 July)

Dora And The Search For Sol Dorado. Image: Paramount Pictures/ Paramount+. Streaming July 2025.

Film (2025). A new original feature-length live-action movie, marking 25 historic years of the beloved franchise. The world’s greatest explorer and her friends will trek through the perilous dangers of the Amazonian jungle in search of the ancient treasure of Sol Dorado to prevent it from falling into enemy hands.

Dora Season 3 (4 July)

Series. The Great Dora Fiesta continues with a brand-new season of Dora. Join everyone’s favourite bilingual explorer as she returns for more epic adventures through the mystical and magical rainforest.

The Kim Kardashian Diamond Heist (4 July)

The Kim Kardashian Diamond Heist. Image: Paramount+. Streaming July 2025.

Documentary. A deep dive into one of the most high-profile celebrity crimes of our time – the 2016 robbery of Kim Kardashian at gunpoint in her hotel in Paris.

Trolls Band Together (6 July)

Film (2025). An action-packed, all-star, rainbow-coloured family reunion like no other as Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return for the next chapter in DreamWorks Animation’s blockbuster musical franchise.

Super Duper Bunny League (9 July)

Series. Based on the kids’ comic book series by cartoonist Jamie Smart. The 2D-animated adventure-comedy series centres on a diverse group of bunny friends who work together and use their unique powers to protect their beloved city.

The Smurfs Season 4 (9 July)

Series. Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy, Clumsy, and the rest of the Smurfs are back for an even Smurfier fourth season, promising more adventure and more mischief.

Teen Mom UK: Next Generation Season 3 (10 July)

Series. Tracking the journeys of five young mums as they navigate the challenges of parenthood. Season 3 sees new mums Leonie and Amelia join the show alongside favourites Chloe, Angel and Whitney as they tackle the trials and triumphs of being a teen parent.

Dexter: Resurrection (11 July)

Dexter: Resurrection. Image: Paramount+. Streaming July 2025.

Series. Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), returns for resurrection. He takes a bullet to the chest from his own son, as he awakens from a coma to find Harrison (Jack Alcott) gone without a trace. Realising the weight of what he put his son through, Dexter sets out for New York City determined to find him and make things right. But, closure won’t come easy. Watch the trailer.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 (17 July)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3. Image: Paramount+. Streaming July 2025.

Series. The crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise are still under the command of Captain Pike as they face the conclusion of Season 2’s harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilisations await, including a villain that will test our characters’ grit and resolve.

Spin the Bottle (22 July)

Spin the Bottle. Image: Paramount+. Streaming July 2025.

Film (2024). This American horror feature written by John Cregan follows the story of a group of teenagers in small town Texas who unleash a deadly force after playing the famous game ‘spin the bottle’ in an abandoned house where a grisly massacre once took place.

The Challenge: Vets And New Threats Season 41 (25 July)

Series. Fresh faces and new threats have entered the arena with one goal: upend the old order and take it all. The Vets, driven by legacy and pride, will need to adapt fast. Their established hierarchy is crumbling, and leaning on past alliances and experience is no longer reliable.

Caught In The Act: Double Life (30 July)

Series. The latest spin-off series to MTV’s Caught In The Act franchise. Each episode follows someone who suspects their partner or loved one of harbouring a secret life – a second relationship, a hidden family, another identity entirely.

Disney+: streaming July 2025

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Reunion Special (1 July)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Reunion Special. Image: Disney+. Streaming July 2025.

Special. After a shocking end to Season 2, host Nick Viall reunites all of #MomTok and #DadTok to uncover secrets and scandals, never-before-seen footage, and a surprise announcement in the first-ever reunion special for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

ZOMBIES, ZOMBIES 2, ZOMBIES 3 – Sing-Along versions (2 July)

Films (2018, 2020, 2022). Singalong versions of the films in which students from Zombietown are transferred to a high school in a suburban town preoccupied with uniformity, traditions and pep rallies.

ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires (11 July)

ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires. Image: Disney+. Streaming July 2025.

Film (2025). Zombie/cheerleader power couple Zed and Addison are on a summer road trip when it takes an unexpected detour – landing them in the middle of a monster rivalry: Daywalkers vs. Vampires. Tensions flare when Zed and Addison find themselves acting as camp counsellors between the two opposing supernatural factions. Watch the trailer.

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story (11 July)

Documentary. Celebrating the film that redefined Hollywood, 50 years after its premiere. Featuring Steven Spielberg, JAWS @ 50 charts the extraordinary journey from Peter Benchley’s bestselling novel to one of the most iconic films ever made. Watch the trailer.

FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 (16 July)

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17. Image: Disney+. Streaming July 2025.

Series. The Gang craves money and parasitic social privileges. That’s been plain since 2005. But they’re also human beings. They crave love, respect, conditional freedom, constant adulation, histrionic amounts of attention, non-stop gratification, and unfiltered, slaphappy eroticism. Produced by FX Productions. Watch the trailer.

Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari (21 July)

Reality series. A close Larry Rudolph, a dentist and big-game hunter who made the choice between his wife and mistress.

Washington Black (23 July)

Washington Black. Image: Disney+. Streaming July 2025.

Series. Based on the bestselling novel of the same name, this series follows the 19th-century odyssey of George Washington ‘Wash’ Black, an 11-year-old boy born on a Barbados sugar plantation, whose prodigious scientific mind sets him on a path of unexpected destiny.

Starring Sterling K. Brown, Tom Ellis and Ernest Kingsley Jr. Watch the trailer.

SBS On Demand: streaming July 2025

Under the Bridge (1 July)

Eight-part series. Under the Bridge is based on acclaimed author Rebecca Godfrey’s book on the true story of 14-year-old Reena Virk who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Through the eyes of Rebecca (Riley Keough) and local police officer Cam Bentland (Lily Gladstone), the series takes us into the hidden world of the young girls accused of the murder — revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer.

The Sommerdahl Murders Seasons 1-5 (17 July)

Series. In a lovely Danish coastal town, DCI Dan Sommerdahl (Peter Mygind) investigates murders with his best friend Detective Flemming Torp (André Babikian) and his wife Marianne (Laura Drasbǽk), a forensic technician.

Yellow House Afghanistan (17 July)

Yellow House Afghanistan. Image: SBS On Demand. Streaming July 2025.

Documentary. Australian artists and film makers George Gittoes and Hellen Rose, who set up their studios along with an Arts and Film school in Afghanistan in 2010, return to their ‘Yellow House’ under Taliban Rule determined to prove that ‘Where War Falls, Art Wins!’.

The Cranes Call (24 July)

The Cranes Call. Image: HiddenLight Productio ns. S treaming on SBS On Demand. Streaming July 2025.

Documentary. A heart-pounding story of a mission to secure accountability for war crimes in Ukraine. In this real-time crime thriller set in a war zone, director Laura Warner embeds with war crimes investigator Anya Neistat and her team as they track down a group of survivors bold enough to take a stand against those accused of committing the most heinous crimes of rape, torture and murder against their families.

The Embers (24 July)

Eight-part series. In 1995. Lidia (Mouna Soualem), an ambitious young detective, is sent to the small town of Péranne in the hinterland of the French Riviera to investigate the brutal murder of an imam, found scalped in his mosque. She must team up with Jean (Olivier Rabourdin), a disillusioned local cop haunted by his memories of the Algerian war.

SurrealEstate Season 3 (24 July)

Ten-part series. Real estate agents Luke Roman (Tim Rozon), Susan Ireland (Sarah Levy) and their team continue to help clients buy and sell metaphysically engaged properties (haunted houses), even as Luke is stalked by an old, demonic childhood nemesis.

The Good Ship Murder Season 2 (25 July)

The Good Ship Murder. Image: Clapperboard Studios. Streaming on SBS On Demand. Streaming July 2025.

Eight-part series. Jack Grayling (Shayne Ward) is an ex-copper now moonlighting as a cabaret singer on board a luxury Mediterranean cruise ship, where he finds himself solving a wave of murder mysteries. Working alongside the ambitious, and uptight, female First Officer Kate Woods (Catherine Tyldesley) and cheerful waiter Jamil Al-Rashid (Zak Douglas), they are a formidable team of detectives.

Smilla’s Sense of Snow (30 July)

Six-part series. Smilla’s Sense of Snow is a thrilling and genre-bending series set in 2040 where society is monitored through drones and body cams, energy is a privilege, and political tensions run high. The television adaptation of Peter Høeg’s worldwide bestseller stars Filippa Coster-Waldau, Elyas M’Barek and Henry Lloyd-Hughes. Watch the trailer.

Snowpiercer Season 4 (31 July)

Ten-part series. Daveed Diggs and Jennifer Connelly lead the cast of this futuristic thriller exploring class warfare, social justice and the politics of survival. Based on Bong Joon-ho’s 2013 movie, the Snowpiercer series begins seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, completely unliveable and still. S1-3 will also be available to stream free.

Great Australian Road Trips (31 July)

Great Australian Road Trips. Image: SBS On Demand. Streaming July 2025.

Six-part series. Claudia Karvan, Melissa Leong, Nazeem Hussain and Steph Tisdell take viewers on six epic journeys celebrating the country’s natural beauty and cultural treasures. Watch the trailer.

ABC iview: streaming July 2025

Phil Spencer: Secret Agent Down Under (1 July)

Phil Spencer: Secret Agent Down Under. Image: Raise the Roof Productions. Streaming on ABC iview. Streaming July 2025.

It’s international rescue as property prodigy Phil Spencer heads down under , helping Brits make the permanent move 10,553 miles across the globe – to Australia. In each episode, double agent Phil turns detective in the UK to sniff out what life is like now for his families, and what they want from their new life and dream home.

Laurence Anyways (1 July)

Film (2012). In the ‘90s, Laurence (Melvil Poupaud) tells his girlfriend Fred (Suzanne Clément) that he wants to become a woman. In spite of the odds, in spite of each other, they confront the prejudices of their friends, ignore the council of their families, and brave the phobias of the society they offend. Watch the trailer.

Do Not Watch This Show (4 July)

Series. Wizz is a pompous blue monster who is stuck in a television show he doesn’t want and is desperate for the audience to switch off! Andy Lee’s new animated series, based on Lee’s bestselling book series Do Not Open This Book.

Good Game Spawn Point Season 16 (4 July)

Series. Hosted by Gem Driscoll and featuring a surprise guest each week, Good Game Spawn Point is your all-access pass to game reviews, quizzes, comedy, and pro tips for kids and their game-loving parents.

Patience Season 1 (4 July)

Series. Patience is a six-part police crime drama set in the beautiful city of York. Patience Evans works in the Criminal Records Office and has unusual powers of detection due to being autistic. She helps the police to tackle a series of tricky crimes bringing her unique insight to cases. DI Bea Metcalf recognises her talents and takes her under her wing.

That Blackfella Show (5 July)

Ernie Dingo for That Blackfella Show. Image: ABC iview. Streaming July 2025.

Hosted by Australian icon and Yamatji man Ernie Dingo, Yorta Yorta and Dja Dja Wurrung woman and ABC News Breakfast host Bridget Brennan, and introducing Munanjali, Minjungbul and Wiradjuri man Isaac Compton as their studio sidekick, it’s set to be a big night of entertainment.

Andy’s Global Adventures Season 2 (7 July)

Series. Andy, Jen and Scout travel the world in their hi-tech explorer, embarking on a series of baby animal missions to find out how nature’s newest arrivals thrive and survive in this world.

All Creatures Great and Small Season 2 (12 July)

Series. Three months have passed since the end of Series One. A trip back home to Glasgow presents James with a dilemma that will mean choosing between the people he loves.

Louis Theroux: The City Addicted to Chrystal Meth (13 July)

Documentary (2009). Louis Theroux visits Central Valley, California – home to some of the most impoverished rural towns in America, where crystal meth addiction is among the most prolific in the USA. Addiction is laid bare as Louis seeks out the stories and the people behind the drug.

Piripenguins Season 1 (14 July)

Piripenguins. Image: BBC/ CBeebies. Streaming on ABC iview. Streaming July 2025.

Series. Living on an iceberg throws up lots of funny situations and challenges for Pancake, Nugget, Brinicle, Looph and Flutter who learn about life, friendship and have fun along the way.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Season 11 (14 July)

Series. Hosted by Brooke Burke, the season continues the show’s tradition of featuring aspiring magicians performing their best tricks in an attempt to fool the legendary duo, Penn & Teller. If successful, the magician earns a coveted spot performing in Penn & Teller’s Las Vegas show at the Rio Hotel & Casino.

The Mysterious Benedict Society (14 July)

Series. After winning a scholarship competition, four gifted orphans are recruited by the peculiar Mr. Benedict for a dangerous mission to save the world from a global crisis known as The Emergency. Reynie, Sticky, Kate, and Constance must infiltrate the mysterious L.I.V.E. Institute to discover the truth behind the crisis.

Dr Ann’s Secret Lives (15 July)

Series. As a nature journalist, Dr Ann Jones usually observes wildlife from afar, but not this time… In this series, she gets hands as she joins scientists researching some of the world’s most elusive and sometimes dangerous animals, all in a bid to uncover their secrets.

Back Roads (17 July)

Back Roads. Image: ABC iview. Streaming July 2025.

Series. Take a road less travelled to the small towns and communities that make Australia special. Join Heather Ewart and guest presenters as they discover remarkable stories and inspiring people you’ll never forget.

Griff’s Great American South (17 July)

Series. Griff’s Great American South is a rich, surprising, and entertaining journey into the beating heart of the United States – the Deep South. With his trademark wit, warmth and curiosity, Griff Rhys Jones sets out to explore a region that has long fascinated and confounded outsiders, including himself.

Louis Theroux: Law and Disorder in Philadelphia (20 July)

Documentary (2008). The genial, award-winning presenter signs up for his most dangerous assignment as he joins Philadelphia’s police department, patrolling an area that has more than 400 homicides a year, drug dealers on every corner and where carrying a gun is part of everyday life.

Joanna Lumley’s Spice Trail Adventure (20 July)

Series. Joanna Lumley embarks on her most epic voyage yet as she travels halfway across the globe retracing an ancient spice trail. She’ll journey to five countries, across two continents to find out how spices shaped our modern world.

Hard Quiz (23 July)

Series. Australia’s favourite acid-tongued know-it-all, Tom Gleeson returns with a new collection of experts, buffs and aficionados to face off for a chance to be crowned Hard Quiz champion and raise up the Big Brass Mug.

Teenage Boss: Next Level Season 2 (25 July)

Teenage Boss: Next Level. Image: ABC iview. Streaming July 2025.

Series. In this new season of Teenage Boss, the stakes are sky high, as ten new teens reach for the stars with single minded ambition to reach their goals. Hosted by beloved entertainer and presenter, Emma Watkins, Teenage Boss follows what happens when a teenager takes responsibility for the family’s finances for a month.

BritBox: streaming July 2025

Fergie’s Killer Dresser: The Jane Andrews Story (1 July)

Documentary. Exploring the case of Jane Andrews, a former royal dresser for Sarah Ferguson, who was convicted of murdering her boyfriend, Tom Cressman, in 2001.

The Cleaner Season 3 (3 July)

The Cleaner Season 3. Image: BritBox. Streaming July 2025.

Series. Greg Davies returns in this comedy as Paul ‘Wicky’ Wickstead, scrubbing up the messiest crime scenes while getting entangled in the lives of those left behind. From a school reunion gone awkwardly wrong to a haunted lighthouse, a stately home ruled by a fearsome housekeeper, and even a royal wedding hit by scandal, Wicky’s clean-up jobs are anything but ordinary.

Starring Greg Davies, Steve Pemberton, Sharon Rooney and Ben Willbond.

The Secret Life of Bees (8 July)

The Secret Life of Bees. Image: BritBox. Streaming July 2025.

Series. Delving into the science and cutting-edge research being conducted into bees, this series showcases one of our most highly valued insects and how they play such a significant role in the planet’s ecosystem.

Without bees and other pollinators our food security would be seriously compromised – they are vital to the well-being of the planet.

Presented by Steve Backshall.

Midsomer Murders Season 24 (11 July)

Series. A veteran Detective Chief Inspector and his young Sergeant investigate murders around the regional community of Midsomer County – of which there have already been 23 seasons’ worth. Try to avoid Midsomer if you’re travelling around the UK.

Starring John Nettles, Jayne Wymark and Barry Jackson.

Travel Man Season 3 (15 July)

Series. Each episode, actor and comedian Richard Ayoade spends 48 hours in a different city with a different celebrity, and we get to watch, ponder, laugh …

The Arctic 66.5 Degrees North (17 July)

The Arctic 66.5 Degrees North. Image: BritBox. Streaming July 2025.

Series. This visually stunning documentary series gives unprecedented insight and access into the remote wilderness, beauty, and majestic wildlife of the north. Narrated by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, it explores the beauty and fragility of the Arctic Circle – a region undergoing some of the planet’s most extreme climate-driven transformations.

Filmed over two years across locations including Greenland, Svalbard, Canada, and Russia, the series captures the stark realities of a region warming five times faster than the global average.

Secrets of Britain’s Historic Houses and Gardens (22 July)

Series. Host Monty Don walks us through the history, evolution and secrets of some choice British gardens from antiquity to the present day.

Outrageous (24 July)

Outrageous. Image: BritBox. Streaming July 2025.

Series. Based on the extraordinary true story of the infamous Mitford sisters – six aristocratic women who shocked 1930s Britain with their scandalous choices and deeply divided loyalties. Set against a backdrop of glamour, political upheaval and social change, this bold new series unpacks the rivalries, betrayals and forbidden romances that captivated a nation.

From Nancy’s razor-sharp wit and literary ambition to Diana’s affair with British fascist leader Oswald Mosley, the Mitfords defied expectations and tore through the conventions of their class.

Starring Bessie Carter, Joanna Vanderham, Anna Chancellor, Jack Farthing and James Purefoy. Watch the trailer.

The Bay Season 5 (30 July)

The Bay Season 5. Image: BritBox. Streaming July 2025.

Series. When 23-year-old university student Hannah is found dead by the docks, DS Jenn Townsend role as a family liaison officer pulls her into a deeply personal investigation. As she uncovers hidden friendships and secret liaisons within Hannah’s life, Jenn is forced to confront her own grief while navigating a divided family.

Starring Marsha Thomason, Daniel Ryan, Erin Shanagher and Andrew Dowbiggin.

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: streaming July 2025

The Madame Blanc Mysteries Season 4 (2 July) – AMC+ & Acorn TV

The Madame Blanc Mysteries Season 4. AMC+ & Acorn TV. Streaming July 2025.

Series. We return to the wonderful world of Sainte Victoire, packed with unusual antiques and objéts d’art, murder, mystery, sunshine and laughter. Sally Lindsay returns as Jean White, who is navigating a fledgling romance with her sidekick Dom Hayes, played by Steve Edge.

Co-writer Sue Vincent stars as mechanic Gloria Beaushaw, while Robin Askwith and Sue Holderness reprise their roles as eccentric married couple Jeremy and Judith Lloyd James. Watch the trailer.

Push (11 July) – AMC+ & Shudder

Push. Image: AMC+ & Shudder. Streaming July 2025.

Film (2025). Haunted by the memory of her late fiancé, Natalie Flores finds herself eight months pregnant and in desperate need of a new start. Determined to regain her sense of self, she moves to America and uses her real estate license to take on a challenging listing.

But she soon discovers her new beginning may be a deadly end when she catches the eye of a sadistic killer (Raúl Castillo) at her open house.

The Furry Detectives: Unmasking A Monster (17 July) – AMC+

The Furry Detectives: Unmasking A Monster. Image: AMC+. Streaming July 2025.

Series. This true-crime docuseries unpacks the 2018 event known in the Furry community as the ‘Furry Zoosadist Leaks,’ which exposed a horrifying conspiracy of animal abuse lurking beneath the Fandom’s playful exterior.

The series follows the pack of dedicated vigilantes who teamed up to bring down the monsters behind the masks.

NOS4A2 (24 July) – AMC+ & Shudder

Series. Vic McQueen (Ashley Cummings) is a young, working-class artist who discovers she has a supernatural ability to track the seemingly immortal Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto). Manx feeds off the souls of children, then deposits what remains of them into Christmasland – a twisted Christmas Village of Manx’s imagination where every day is Christmas day and unhappiness is against the law.

Monster Island (25 July) – AMC+ & Shudder

Monster Island. Image: Shudder/ AMC+. Streaming July 2025.

Film (2025). Based on Malay Folklore and drawing inspiration from Creature From the Black Lagoon, this creature feature is set in World War II. A Japanese ship is transporting prisoners of war to occupied territories for slave labour but after being torpedoed by allied submarines, a Japanese soldier and a British POW are stranded on a deserted island and soon discover that they’re being hunted by a ferocious mythological creature, the Orang Ikan.

Starring Dean Fukjioka and Callum Woodhouse.

Mama June: From Hot To Not Season 7 (25 July) – AMC+

Series. Mama June is back and undergoing the most dramatic total body transformation ever. After a series of extensive plastic surgeries and intense workouts, June will debut a new look that will shock the world.

Kostas (28 July) – AMC+ & Acorn TV

Series. Athens Homicide Chief Kostas Charistos interrupts his vacation to investigate the discovery of a body after an earthquake on the Greek island where he was staying with his wife, daughter and her boyfriend. But he also has to deal with the murder of a young Albanian couple.

Summertide (28 July) – AMC+ and Acorn TV

Series. After losing his beloved wife Julia (Amalia Uys) to tragedy, renowned marine biologist Martin Field (Frank Rautenbach) leaves his old life behind and moves his rebellious teenage son and daughter to his childhood home in Simon’s Town to begin again.

With Julia’s memory as his driving force, he pours his heart into setting up a conservation trust to protect the marine life along the False Bay coast. Will he find calm in these waters or does his past hide painful secrets beneath the surface?

Hell Motel (29 July) – AMC+ & Shudder

Hell Motel. Image: AMC+ & Shudder. Streaming July 2025.

Series. From the creators of Slasher, this all-new horror anthology series, starring Eric McCormack, sees a group of ten true-crime obsessives invited to the opening weekend of the newly renovated Cold River Motel, the site of a 30-year-old unsolved Satanic Mass Murder.

History repeats itself when the guests get stranded and start getting knocked off one by one during a murder spree that grows more gruesome than the original with each kill.

Binge: streaming July 2025

Emelia Pérez (4 July)

Zoe Saldaña in Emilia Pérez. Image: Pathé Distribution. Streaming on Binge.

Film (2024). Emilia Pérez is an audacious fever dream that defies genres and expectations. Through liberating song and dance and bold visuals, this odyssey follows the journey of four remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness.

Starring Karla Sofía Gascónm, Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez. Watch the trailer.

Suits Seasons 1–9 (17 July)

Suits. Image: Binge.

Series. Suits delivers nine slick seasons of legal drama, sharp dialogue and unforgettable characters. Follow brilliant fraud Mike Ross and closer Harvey Specter as they bend the rules, win big cases and battle office politics. Witty, addictive and stylish, its courtroom TV at its best.

Nosferatu (24 July)

Nosferatu. Image: Aidan Monaghan/ Universal Pictures. Streaming on Binge.

Film (2024). Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.

Starring Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Botched Season 4 (28 July)

Series. In Season 4 of Botched, world-renowned surgeons tackle the most shocking plastic surgery fails yet.

The Great Australian Bake Off Season 8 (29 July)

The Great Australian Bake Off Season 8. Image: Stu Bryce/ Binge.

Series. Turn your ovens on and grab your aprons, in 2025, twelve new bakers will be donning their aprons and taking their place in the magical Bake Off shed, guided by culinary icons Rachel Khoo and Darren Purchese, along with hilarious hosts, comedians Natalie Tran and Tom Walker.

Arrested Development Seasons 1–4 (29 July)

Series. Four seasons of brilliantly dysfunctional comedy Arrested Development. Follow the eccentric Bluth family as they navigate business scandals, bizarre schemes and endless awkwardness. It’s an absurdly funny cult favourite.