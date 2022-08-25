What’s streaming in September 2022: Australian guide

As we head into the warm embrace of a much-needed spring, there’s plenty a new show blooming on each of our streaming services.

Here’s a quick guide to the new series and original films releasing on major streaming platforms this September:

Netflix

Little Women (new series), 3 September : An upcoming South Korean television series directed by Kim Hee-won. Based on the 1868 novel of the same name by Louisa May Alcott.

: An upcoming South Korean television series directed by Kim Hee-won. Based on the 1868 novel of the same name by Louisa May Alcott. Bee and Puppycat (reboot) , 6 September : If you’re unfamiliar with Natasha Allegri’s charming adventure, it began life way back in 2013 as a two-part episode from Cartoon Hangover and Frederator. Bee is a young girl in her twenties jumping between jobs and failing to find her purpose in life. One day, she meets a strange creature known as Puppycat who randomly falls out of the sky.

Paramount+

The Good Fight – Season 6 , 18 September: Ongoing acclaimed drama series. In the blink of an eye, Diane Lockhart, a lawyer, loses her entire life savings due to a scam. She is then forced to find a job and start afresh.

Binge

Los Espookys – Season 2, 16 September: A primarily Spanish-language comedy (with English subtitles), the series follows the adventures of Renaldo, a horror and gore enthusiast who forms a unique business that conjures thrills and chills for a variety of clients.

Stan

American Gigolo (new series), 10 September: Follows Julian Kaye after his wrongful conviction and release from 15 years in prison as he struggles to find his footing in the modern-day Los Angeles sex industry, and navigates his complicated relationships.

Follows Julian Kaye after his wrongful conviction and release from 15 years in prison as he struggles to find his footing in the modern-day Los Angeles sex industry, and navigates his complicated relationships. The Serpent Queen, 11 September: Drama series. Catherine de’ Medici marries into the French court as an orphaned teenager and is expected to bring in a fortune in dowry and produce heirs only to discover that her husband is in love with an older woman and that she cannot conceive children.

Amazon Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, 2 September: An upcoming American fantasy television series based on the novel The Lord of the Rings and its appendices by J. R. R. Tolkien.

Disney+

Pinocchio (live action), 8 September: An upcoming live-action adaptation of Disney’s 1940 animated film of the same name, which is itself based on the 1883 Italian book The Adventures of Pinocchio, by Carlo Collodi. The film stars Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Keegan-Michael Key.

The story of Rebel spy Cassian Andor’s formative years of the Rebellion and his difficult missions for the cause. Based on the Star Wars spin-off movie Rogue One. Starring Diego Luna. Abbot Elementary – Season 2, 21 September: US comedy series. A group of dedicated, passionate teachers – and a slightly tone-deaf principal – find themselves thrown together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life.

Britbox

Hullraisers, 1 September: A British adaptation of the popular Israeli sitcom Haverot, this series follows the journey of three women from Hull, England.

A British adaptation of the popular Israeli sitcom Haverot, this series follows the journey of three women from Hull, England. The Suspect, 8 September: Brand new dark psychological thriller series from the makers of Line of Duty, starring Aidan Turner (Poldark).

Shudder

Speak no Evil (original film), 15 September: A Danish family visits a Dutch family they met on a holiday. What was supposed to be an idyllic weekend slowly starts unraveling as the Danes try to stay polite in the face of unpleasantness.

