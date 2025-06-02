Stan: best new shows streaming this week

Stan: new this week

This City Is Ours (4 June)

Series. This City is Ours is the story of Michael, a man who for all of his adult life has been involved in organised crime. But for the first time, Michael is in love. Now he sees a future: something to win and something to lose – Diana.

Starring Sean Bean, Saul Dibb, John Hayes and Eshref Reybrouck. Watch the trailer.

BMF – Black Mafia Family Season 4 (6 June)

Series. The new season continues the journey inspired by real life street legends and brothers Demetrius ‘Big Meech’ Flenory and Terry ‘Southwest T’ Flenory, who created one of the most influential crime families in the country.

Meech and Terry fight to keep their American Dream alive, staying ahead of their rivals and law enforcement takes a toll on their relationship.

Stan: recently added

Kevin Costner’s The West (28 May)

Kevin Costner’s The West. Image: Stan.

Series. Executive produced and hosted by Academy Award-winner Kevin Costner, Kevin Costner’s The West: Season 1 is an eight-episode docuseries getting beyond the clichés and myths of the ‘Wild West’ perspectives that capture the spirit of opportunity, adventure and peril through the diverse, complex characters and untold stories that defined the era.

Starring Dane Thrun and Kevin Costner. Watch the trailer.

Mayans M.C. Seasons 1–5 (25 May)

Mayans M.C. Image: FX. Streaming on Stan. New shows streaming.

Series. All five seasons of the gangster crime drama that ran from 2018 to 2023, set in the same fictional universe as Sons of Anarchy. Ezekiel ‘EZ’ Reyes is a prospect in the Mayans M.C. charter on the California-Mexico border.

A gifted son from a Mexican family who have suffered under cartel violence, he struggles with his desire for vengeance against the cartel and his need for respect from the women he loves.

Starring Stars JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas and Sarah Bolger. Watch the Season 1 trailer.

Poker Face Season 2 (8 May)

Poker Face season 2. Image: Stan . Stream ing May.

Series. Season 2 of the Emmy award-winning series follows Charlie (Natasha Lyonne), who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve. Watch the trailer.

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 (28 April)

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3. Image: Stan.

Series. From the creators of Virgin River and starring Chad Michael Murray (One Tree Hill) and Scott Patterson (Gilmore Girls), Sullivan’s Crossing follows neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan as she reconnects with her small-town past after a scandal causes her to leave her professional and personal life behind in the city.

Godfather of Harlem Season 4 (13 April)

Godfather of Harlem. Image: Stan.

Series. Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker) continues his bloody war for control of Harlem against New York’s Mafia families, while contending with the arrival of gangster Frank Lucas (Rome Flynn).

After Malcolm X’s (Jason Alan Carvell) tragic assassination, Bumpy must also grapple with his daughter Elise’s (Antionette Crowe-Legacy) involvement with the Black Panthers. Watch the trailer.

Scrublands: Silver (17 April)

Scrublands: Silver. Image: Stan.

Series. It’s been a year since the life changing events of Scrublands and award-winning investigative journalist Martin Scarsden (Luke Arnold) has returned to his coastal hometown, Port Silver, to set up a new life with partner Mandy Bond (Bella Heathcote).