Stan: best new shows streaming July 2025

Discover the best new shows to stream in July 2025 on Stan with this guide.
26 Jun 2025 11:21
Paul Dalgarno
The Institute. Image: Stan.

Stan: new in July

The Carters: Hurts To Love You (2 July)

Docuseries. An emotional look at a family ravaged by fame. We follow The Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter and his younger brother Aaron Carter as the darker side of success unfolds. As told by their sister Angel, struggles with mental illness, addiction and neglect are revealed.

Such Brave Girls Season 2 (4 July)

Such Brave Girls. Image: Stan.

Series. This award-winning British comedy follows single mother Deb and her daughters, Billie and Josie. They’re vain, selfish, heavily in debt, desperate for affection and armed with nothing but poor judgement. Watch the trailer.

The Institute (14 July)

The Institute. Image: Stan.

Series. From the director of Lost and From, and based on the best-selling novel by Stephen King, The Institute tells the gripping story of teen prodigy Luke Ellis (Joe Freeman), who is abducted and wakes up at a mysterious facility filled with children who arrived under similarly sinister circumstances and all of whom possess strange supernatural abilities.

Meanwhile, in a nearby town, haunted former police officer Tim Jamieson (Ben Barnes) is trying to outrun his past. But peace won’t come easily, as Tim’s path is set to collide with Luke’s in a battle far bigger than either could imagine. 

Sin City Gigolo (20 July)

Docuseries. A GIGOLOS reality TV star’s arrest for murdering a client in 2020 exposed dark truths behind the once-popular Vegas show. This documentary blends series footage with crime investigation, exploring sex work, fame and the impact of reality TV.

Love Island USA (26 July)

New season – reality series. Each season sees 12 singles arriving at a luxury villa to spend their summer looking for love. They must choose their partner wisely – shock eliminations and new arrivals ensure constant unpredictability, and anyone left single risks being sent home. As the season concludes, viewers crown their favourite couple – who face the ultimate final twist.

The Accidental President (27 July)

Documentary. From the team behind Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell? and Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer, this feature-length documentary follows the story of a woman who, unbowed by deadly threats from her powerful political rival, became a beacon of hope for change in her country.

With unprecedented access to the Belarusian opposition leader and set against a backdrop of political upheaval, The Accidental President is a film about Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and her remarkable journey from primary school teacher to de facto head of state.

Twisted Metal Season 2 (31 July)

Twisted Metal. Image: Stan.

Series. From the minds behind Deadpool and Zombieland, Twisted Metal is a high-octane action comedy based on the PlayStation cult classic video game.

Following the revelations in the Season 1 finale, John and Quiet find themselves entering the deadly TWISTED METAL tournament, a sinister demolition derby hosted by a mysterious man known as Calypso.

Starring Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Will Arnett and Joe Seanoa.

Stan: recent highlights

The Surfer (15 June)

The Surfer. Image: Stan/ Madman.

Film (2024). When a man returns to Australia to buy back his family home after many years in the US, he is humiliated in front of his teenage son by a group of local surfers who claim ownership over the secluded beach of his childhood.

Wounded, he defies them and remains at the beach, demanding acceptance. As the conflict escalates, he is brought right to the edge of his sanity and his entire identity is thrown into question.

Starring Nicolas Cage, Julian McMahon, Nic Cassim and Miranda Tapsell.

Hal & Harper (26 June)

Hal & Harper. Image: Stan.

Series. Hal and Harper are two codependent siblings living in LA, and are doing their best to navigate long-term relationships, friendships, and situationships. When their dad makes a big announcement, the two are forced to consider the current state of their lives and their complicated childhood.

Starring Mark Ruffalo, Lili Reinhart and Cooper Raiff. Watch the trailer.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

