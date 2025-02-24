Stan: best new shows & films streaming this week

Stan: new this week

KNEECAP (25 Feb)

Film (2024). When fate brings Belfast teacher JJ into the orbit of self-confessed “low life scum” Naoise and Liam Óg, the needle drops on a hip hop act like no other. Rapping in their native Irish, they lead a movement to save their mother tongue. But the trio must first overcome police, paramilitaries & politicians trying to silence their defiant sound – whilst their anarchic approach to life often makes them their own worst enemies. Watch the trailer.

From ScreenHub:

‘Every word of Irish spoken is a bullet fired for Irish freedom,’ is the oft-repeated refrain in British director Rich Peppiatt’s debut feature film, Kneecap, a fictionalised biopic about the popular – some would say notorious – Irish hip hop trio of the same name.

‘Rapping as Gaeilge (in Irish) is a political statement for Kneecap; a defiant act of cultural reclamation in response to 700 years of British colonial oppression (including the introduction of a law banning the speaking of Irish under certain circumstances in 1367; the first of several such attempts to actively silence and repress the language).

‘Consequently, Kneecap the film, a bawdy, rambunctious, hedonistic and exhilarating take on the band’s formation and rise to fame, is not only a work of entertainment: it’s also a call to arms on behalf of endangered languages everywhere.’ Read more …

Some Like It Hot (25 Feb)

Film (1959). After two male musicians witness a mob hit, they flee the state in an all-female band disguised as women, but further complications set in. Billy Wilder’s classic black-and-white comedy.

Starring Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon.

A Faithful Man (28 Feb)

Film (2018). In this French-language film, a couple’s relationship becomes complicated when she leaves him for his best friend, and returns after he dies.

Starring Louis Garrel, Laetitia Casta and Lily-Rose Depp.

Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue (2 March)

Series. This series follows the tale of nine strangers who find themselves lost in a remote Mexican jungle after their small plane traveling from Guatemala to the U.S. crashes. One by one, the survivors are murdered, leaving the remaining passengers to solve the terrifying mystery before they too fall victim to the killer. Watch the trailer.

Stan: recently added

Good Cop/Bad Cop (20 Feb)

Good Cop/Bad Cop. Image: Stan.

Series. Good Cop/Bad Cop follows Lou (Leighton Meester) and Henry (Luke Cook), a sister and brother detective team in a small Pacific Northwest police force as they contend with colourful residents, a serious lack of resources, and their very complicated dynamic with each other and their police chief, Big Hank (Clancy Brown) – who happens to be their father. Watch the trailer.

Fargo Season 5 (21 Feb)

Series. Season 5 of the American anthology crime drama comedy. It’s 2019 and Dot – who on the surface is a typical Midwestern housewife in Minnesota – lands herself in trouble when elements of her mysterious past come back to bite.

Starring Juno Temple, Jon Hamm and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Invisible Boys (13 Feb)

Invisible Boys. Image: Stan.

Series. A groundbreaking LGBTQIA+ series adapted from the award-winning novel by Holden Sheppard. Filmed in Perth and Geraldton, Invisible Boys is an emotional tale of individuality and belonging. Written for screen by a team of queer writers, the series is raw and authentic, depicting facets of gay sexuality often overlooked.

Set against the backdrop of the 2017 same-sex marriage plebiscite, the Stan Original Series Invisible Boys explores the challenges faced by a group of gay teens in the remote coastal town of Geraldton, Western Australia after one of them is outed on social media following an encounter with a married man. Watch the trailer.