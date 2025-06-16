SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new this week

Who Do You Think You Are? Season 16 – new episode (17 June)

Series. Fashion entrepreneur and kaftan queen Camilla Franks is on a quest to unearth her long-hidden

cultural roots. Travelling from NSW’s Hunter Valley to Poland and London, Camilla is shocked and

delighted to find a common theme across the generations.

Treasures With Bettany Hughes Season 4 (19 June)

Series. Award-winning historian and broadcaster Bettany Hughes OBE expertly guides viewers through historical delights across the world. This season, she whisks us away to Georgia, Turkey, Bulgaria, Azerbaijan, Oman, Estonia and the Eastern Mediterranean, sharing the history of these culturally rich countries.

Moonbird (19 June)

Moonbird. Image: SBS On Demand/ NITV.

Series. Moonbird was one of only eight projects worldwide to be featured in the Short Forms Competition at Series Mania in 2025. It is a co-production between the first-ever Tasmanian Aboriginal screen production company, Kutikina Productions, and Sheoak Films.

The series explores the relationship between a recently sober father (Kyle Morrison) and his son (Lennox Monaghan) who attempt to reconnect through a traditional muttonbirding season on a remote Tasmanian island.

Moonbird is co-created, and co-written by Adam Thompson, and co-created, co-written and directed by Nathan Maynard. Watch the trailer.

Blinded Season 3 (19 June)

Series. Returning to the high-stakes world of investigative journalist Beatrice Farkas, the third season of contemporary financial thriller Blinded follows Bea and her new colleague Karim Abassi.

Starring Julia Ragnarsson and Maxwell Cunningham.

Families Like Ours (20 June)

Families Like Ours. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. The first television series from Thomas Vinterberg, director of the Academy Award-winning film Another Round.

The drama considers what might happen if an entire country had to be evacuated, scattering the population across the globe and turning Vinterberg’s home nation of Denmark into just a memory.

Set in a not-too-distant future, the rising water levels can no longer be ignored and Denmark needs to be evacuated. As people disperse in all directions, they must bid farewell to what they love, what they know, and who they are. Slowly but steadily, everything changes. All property becomes worthless, all fortunes shift, and luck favours only a few.

Starring Amaryllis August, Paprika Steen and Nikolaj Lie Kaas. Watch the trailer.

SBS On Demand: recently added

Bosch: Legacy Season 2 (12 June)

Bosch: Legacy. Image: SBS.

Series. Former homicide detective Harry Bosch has moved on to a new chapter as a private investigator and working with one time enemy, the brilliant defense attorney Honey ‘Money’ Chandler. They work together to find justice. Meanwhile, Bosch’s daughter Maddie is starting her career in law enforcement with the LAPD.

Starring Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers and Madison Lintz. Watch the trailer.

La Storia (12 June)

La Storia. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Based on Elsa Morante’s bestselling novel, La Storia is the tale of Ida Ramundo, a widow and the mother of teenager Nino in Rome during World War II.

Ida has a secret, she is of Jewish descent. When she is assaulted by a German soldier, things turn from bad to worse, In pain, dismay and ashamed, Ida discovers she is pregnant and nine months later gives birth to another boy, who will be lovingly nicknamed Useppe.

Starring Jasmine Trinca.

The Point (3 June)

The Point. Image: NITV. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Series. Marking a decade on air, The Point continues to bring Indigenous perspectives to the centre of national conversations, platforming diverse voices from across the continent.

Each week, host John Paul Janke, a proud Wuthathi and Meriam man, joins expert panellists, community leaders and decision-makers to explore issues that matter most to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.