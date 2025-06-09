SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new this week

Bosch: Legacy Season 2 (12 June)

Bosch: Legacy. Image: SBS.

Series. Former homicide detective Harry Bosch has moved on to a new chapter as a private investigator and working with one time enemy, the brilliant defense attorney Honey ‘Money’ Chandler. They work together to find justice. Meanwhile, Bosch’s daughter Maddie is starting her career in law enforcement with the LAPD.

Starring Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers and Madison Lintz. Watch the trailer.

La Storia (12 June)

Series. Based on Elsa Morante’s bestselling novel, La Storia is the tale of Ida Ramundo, a widow and the mother of teenager Nino in Rome during World War II.

Ida has a secret, she is of Jewish descent. When she is assaulted by a German soldier, things turn from bad to worse, In pain, dismay and ashamed, Ida discovers she is pregnant and nine months later gives birth to another boy, who will be lovingly nicknamed Useppe.

Starring Jasmine Trinca.

Shetland: Scotland’s Wondrous Isles (13 June)

Series. Welcome to The Shetland Islands. In this series we’ll come ashore in this magical world, where seabirds outnumber people by a factor of many hundreds, and where you’re closer to the Arctic Circle than you are to London.

Vegas: The Story of Sin City (13 June)

Series. A deep dive into the history of one of the globe’s most infamous cities via profiles of its iconic entertainers, entrepreneurs, mafia and politicians over seven decades.

F*ck Berlin (13 June)

Documentary series. An intimate voyage of discovery with a female perspective on the subject of sex in the sex-positive scene of Berlin.

Travels With Agatha Christie & Sir David Suchet (14 June)

Series. In 1922, long before she became the world’s best-selling author, Agatha Christie embarked upon an epic world tour. Now, 100 years later, Poirot actor Sir David Suchet is following in her footsteps.

Armed with his trusty camera to capture a unique record of his travels, Sir David will see what she saw, discovering how this journey influenced her life and her writing, and revealing new sides to her character.

SBS On Demand: recently added

The Point (3 June)

The Point. Image: NITV. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Series. Marking a decade on air, The Point continues to bring Indigenous perspectives to the centre of national conversations, platforming diverse voices from across the continent.

Each week, host John Paul Janke, a proud Wuthathi and Meriam man, joins expert panellists, community leaders and decision-makers to explore issues that matter most to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

The Veil (4 June)

The Veil. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. This international spy thriller series explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London.

One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost. In the shadows, the CIA and French DGSE must work together to avert a potential disaster.

Starring Elisabeth Moss and Yumna Marwain.

Our Medicine (29 May)

Our Medicine. Image: Our Medicine S2 Pty Ltd/ NITV/ SBS On Demand.

Series. This documentary series takes viewers behind the frontline of Australia’s strained medical services, shining an important light on First Nations professionals working to achieve better health outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander patients and communities.

Narrated by Leah Purcell. Watch the trailer.

From ScreenHub’s review:

Despite the at times grim statistics, this thoughtful and insightful series also has moments of hope. Patients are healed, community is strengthened, and the medicos can take comfort in a job well done. Our Medicine is a look at a system that desperately needs improvement and resources, and it doesn’t shy away from the many problems being faced. Read more …