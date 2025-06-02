SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new this week

Alone Germany (2 June)

Series. In the German adaptation of the survival experiment, the participants must survive in the Canadian wilderness for as long as possible, isolated from one another and far from any civilisation. The person who lasts the longest wins.

The Point (3 June)

Series. Marking a decade on air, The Point continues to bring Indigenous perspectives to the centre of national conversations, platforming diverse voices from across the continent.

Each week, host John Paul Janke, a proud Wuthathi and Meriam man, joins expert panellists, community leaders and decision-makers to explore issues that matter most to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

This season features one-hour issues-based panel shows, alternating between episodes filmed in community and in studio on Cammeraygal Land in Sydney.

Dark Side of the Cage (3 June)

Series. This series cuts through the glamour and glory of the MMA spectacle to reveal the never-before-told stories behind its most iconic competitors, and delves into the controversial and infamous events along the path to the sport’s dominance. Watch the trailer.

The Veil (4 June)

The Veil. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. This international spy thriller series explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London.

One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost. In the shadows, the CIA and French DGSE must work together to avert a potential disaster.

Starring Elisabeth Moss and Yumna Marwain.

Ice Maiden (5 June)

Documentary. This feature length documentary tracks the astonishing journey of solo-adventurer Lisa Blair as she embarks on her voyage to be the first woman to sail solo, non-stop, and unassisted around Antarctica.

Pride (6 June)

Series. This six-part documentary series chronicles the struggle for LGBTQ+ civil rights in America from the 1950s through the 2000s. It spans the FBI surveillance of homosexuals during the 1950s Lavender Scare to the ‘Culture Wars’ of the 1990s and beyond, exploring the queer legacy of the Civil Rights movement and the battle over marriage equality.

SBS On Demand: recently added

Couples Therapy (Season 4b)

Couples Therapy Season 4. Image: Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Series. The series follows world-renowned psychologist and psychoanalyst Dr. Orna Guralnik as she deftly guides couples through real-life therapy sessions, bringing viewers into the intimate sessions to witness the conflicts – and extraordinary breakthroughs – typically hidden behind closed doors.

Our Medicine (29 May)

Our Medicine. Image: Our Medicine S2 Pty Ltd/ NITV/ SBS On Demand.

Series. This documentary series takes viewers behind the frontline of Australia’s strained medical services, shining an important light on First Nations professionals working to achieve better health outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander patients and communities.

Narrated by screen star Leah Purcell AM, the groundbreaking series offers unique access to First Nations doctors, nurses, paramedics, traditional healers and other medical professionals, following their day-to-day challenges as they support patients on their journeys through the system. Watch the trailer.

Carmen Curlers (15 May)

Carmen Curlers. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. How did a crazy invention change the world and the lives of women in a small town in the 1960s? Carmen Curlers is inspired by actual events and takes off in 1963, when the entrepreneur Axel stumbles upon an invention: the electric curler.

This revolutionary invention has the potential to liberate women with an easy, quick, and cheap way to get curly hair in just ten minutes instead of spending hours at the hair salon.