SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new this week

Couples Therapy (Season 4b)

Series. The series follows world-renowned psychologist and psychoanalyst Dr. Orna Guralnik as she deftly guides couples through real-life therapy sessions, bringing viewers into the intimate sessions to witness the conflicts – and extraordinary breakthroughs – typically hidden behind closed doors.

The Veil (27 May)

The Veil. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. This international spy thriller series explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London.

One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost. In the shadows, the CIA and French DGSE must work together to avert a potential disaster.

Elisabeth Moss stars as Imogen Salter and Yumna Marwain as Adilah El Idrissi. Watch the trailer.

Who Do You Think You Are? Season 16 – new episode

Series. Mark Coles Smith solves a maternal family mystery, and travels to Poland and Germany where he

makes a shocking discovery about his great grandfather.

Our Medicine (29 May)

Our Medicine. Image: Our Medicine S2 Pty Ltd/ NITV/ SBS On Demand.

Series. This documentary series takes viewers behind the frontline of Australia’s strained medical services, shining an important light on First Nations professionals working to achieve better health outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander patients and communities.

Narrated by screen star Leah Purcell AM, the groundbreaking series offers unique access to First Nations doctors, nurses, paramedics, traditional healers and other medical professionals, following their day-to-day challenges as they support patients on their journeys through the system. Watch the trailer.

Killing Sherlock With Lucy Worsley (29 May)

Series. Sherlock Holmes is arguably the most famous detective in the world, featuring in more than 60 original stories, and countless adaptions.

Over the course of three episodes, historian and lifelong Sherlock Holmes fan Lucy Worsley investigates this curious love-hate relationship between Holmes and Doyle: detective and author.

Indochina War: The Untold Story (31 May)

Series. From 1940 to 1954, the jewel in the crown of France’s colonial empire was on fire. The French and Viet Minh turned the Indochinese peninsula into a blazing inferno. For the first time ever, this exceptional documentary aims to recount the entirety of that forgotten conflict, the prelude to the Vietnam War.

SBS On Demand: recently added

The Big Irish Food Tour (20 May)

Series. Dublin-born celebrity chef Anna Haugh is passionate about Irish food, and after nearly 20 years in London, she’s heading home for to explore the Emerald Isle’s unique culture and cuisine. Guiding Anna along her journey will be some amazing guests from the worlds of entertainment, sports and music, sharing Irish food memories of their own.

Rachael Ray In Tuscany (21 May)

Series. Rachael Ray brings you her mouth-watering Italian specialties from her very own kitchen in her Tuscan villa, utilising the best local ingredients from the region with her own personal twists.

Carmen Curlers (15 May)

Carmen Curlers. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. How did a crazy invention change the world and the lives of women in a small town in the 1960s? Carmen Curlers is inspired by actual events and takes off in 1963, when the entrepreneur Axel stumbles upon an invention: the electric curler.

This revolutionary invention has the potential to liberate women with an easy, quick, and cheap way to get curly hair in just ten minutes instead of spending hours at the hair salon.

Sherlock & Daughter (8 May)

Sherlock & Daughter. Image: Fionn McCann/ Starlings Entertainment. Streaming on SBS On Demand .

Series. The great detective Sherlock Holmes finds himself in a most unusual state: extortion. He is stymied, unable to investigate a recent spate of high-profile kidnappings lest he incur the wrath of a mysterious criminal syndicate who have taken hostage his dearest friends, Doctor Watson and Mrs. Hudson.

Meanwhile, a young American woman named Amelia Rojas travels across the world after a murder in her home in California, intent on meeting the famed detective with whom she claims a startling connection. When this strange young woman shows up on his Baker Street doorstep, Sherlock must determine whether she is a threat, an asset, or, somehow, family.

Starring David Thewlis, Blu Hunt and Dougray Scott. Watch the trailer.