SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new this week

Who Do You Think You Are? Season 16 – new episode (20 May)

Series. In this week’s episode, internationally renowned actor Patrick Brammall goes on a quest to establish whether a long-held myth about his mother’s ancestry is true. Exploring his great grandfather’s history Patrick finds a passionate working-class activist and is deeply impressed by his public and private life.

The Big Irish Food Tour (20 May)

Series. Dublin-born celebrity chef Anna Haugh is passionate about Irish food, and after nearly 20 years in London, she’s heading home for to explore the Emerald Isle’s unique culture and cuisine. Guiding Anna along her journey will be some amazing guests from the worlds of entertainment, sports and music, sharing Irish food memories of their own.

Rachael Ray In Tuscany (21 May)

Series. Rachael Ray brings you her mouth-watering Italian specialties from her very own kitchen in her Tuscan villa, utilising the best local ingredients from the region with her own personal twists

Secrets Of Britain’s Historic Houses & Gardens Season 2 (24 May)

Series. Every year’ millions flock to the homes and gardens of one of Britain’s most important cultural institutions: the National Trust. Behind closed doors, dedicated teams of conservators, volunteers, curators, and other experts are battling to keep our priceless heritage alive.

In this second series, meet more of the people who are saving the past for all of us, discover the hidden histories of the objects within them and learn what it takes to conserve them.

Code Name Lucy: Spies Against Nazis (25 May)

Documentary. Uncover the story of two spy networks, run from Switzerland, who were decisive in precipitating the Allied victory in the Second World War. The first network, led by a Christian German who was deeply anti-Nazi, Rudolf Roessler, obtained confidential strategic information from the highest levels of the Nazi state, including the headquarters of the German army.

The exceptional work of these spies led to a victory in the Eastern Front, but for a long time it remained the greatest secret of the Second World War.

SBS On Demand: recently added

Carmen Curlers (15 May)

Carmen Curlers. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. How did a crazy invention change the world and the lives of women in a small town in the 1960s? Carmen Curlers is inspired by actual events and takes off in 1963, when the entrepreneur Axel stumbles upon an invention: the electric curler.

This revolutionary invention has the potential to liberate women with an easy, quick, and cheap way to get curly hair in just ten minutes instead of spending hours at the hair salon.

Sherlock & Daughter (8 May)

Sherlock & Daughter. Image: Fionn McCann/ Starlings Entertainment. Streaming on SBS On Demand .

Series. The great detective Sherlock Holmes finds himself in a most unusual state: extortion. He is stymied, unable to investigate a recent spate of high-profile kidnappings lest he incur the wrath of a mysterious criminal syndicate who have taken hostage his dearest friends, Doctor Watson and Mrs. Hudson.

Meanwhile, a young American woman named Amelia Rojas travels across the world after a murder in her home in California, intent on meeting the famed detective with whom she claims a startling connection. When this strange young woman shows up on his Baker Street doorstep, Sherlock must determine whether she is a threat, an asset, or, somehow, family.

Starring David Thewlis, Blu Hunt and Dougray Scott. Watch the trailer.

Marion Grasby’s Flavours Of Heart & Home (28 April)

Marion Grasby’s Flavours Of Heart & Home. Image: SBS On Demand.

Eight-part series. A warm, personal journey through food, culture, and family, as Grasby explores what it means to be a second-generation Australian embracing both her Thai and Australian heritage. Set against the laid-back charm of life in Noosa, each episode blends heartfelt storytelling with delicious home cooking.